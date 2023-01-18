ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Juke Bounce Werk: KCRW Guest Mix

First, let’s get acquainted with footwork, a regional form of house music born in Chicago that splintered off of the ghetto house genre in the 1990s. One of the first things you’ll notice is that it’s FAST — usually around 160 beats per minute (for comparison, house is generally around 120 bpm). The speed is partly owed to the fact that footwork is music built to fit the energy of the genre’s dancers, who battle each other in underground competitions. Some of the big name DJ/producers in footwork include DJ Rashad, RP Boo, DJ Nate, DJ Spinn, and Traxman.
LA seed bank works to save CA’s diverse plants from extinction

The California Botanic Garden in Claremont has a Noah’s Ark of native plants. That’s where freezers preserve seeds from plants that might go extinct. Three people who were apparently experiencing mental health crises have been killed by the LAPD. Many question where de-escalation teams were.
Seed bank saves California plants from extinction

When it comes to the diversity of native plant life, no other place in the country can compare to California, home to 6,500 kinds of indigenous plants. “We have more kinds of plants than any other state in the United States,” says Naomi Fraga, director of conservation programs at the California Botanic Garden in Claremont. “We’re incredibly rich and diverse.”
‘Inside Safe’ moves unhoused Angelenos into shelters. How permanent are their homes?

Christabelle Sanchez says that when she found out she would be moving into a hotel room under the City of LA’s new “Inside Safe” program, she cried for a full day. The mother of two, who lived at an encampment in Venice, hasn’t seen her kids in about five years. She hopes having a stable place to live will serve as a stepping stone towards reuniting with her family.
Lack of mental health intervention shrouds recent LAPD killings

Three people who were apparently experiencing mental health crises have been killed by the LAPD this year. It’s despite funding and a massive push — as a result of 2020’s uprisings — to find ways to change police interactions and decrease unnecessary deaths in Los Angeles. Many are questioning: Where were teams designed to prevent these deaths, and why weren't they called to the scenes?
High egg prices send restaurants scrambling to stay in business

If you’ve been grocery shopping recently, you’ve probably noticed you’re paying a lot more for eggs. Some stores are sold out, while others are restricting the number of cartons shoppers can buy. Egg prices are up by roughly 60% over the last year, according to Consumer Price Index data. It’s all because of a severe outbreak of avian flu that’s infected tens of millions of birds.
