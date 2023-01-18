ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Portland after 41-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces the Portland Trail Blazers after Joel Embiid scored 41 points in the 76ers' 120-110 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Trail Blazers are 11-8 in home games....
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.

