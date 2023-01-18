ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

House Fire Claims Three Lives

The Southeast Bullitt Fire Department confirmed three people died from a house fire in Lebanon Junction early Thursday morning. According to Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings, 27-year-old Eryn Toogood, her 6-year-old daughter Haisley Heath and 6-year-old Reagan Maraman were killed in the fire. Billings said they confirmed that Reagan is the daughter of Toogood’s boyfriend, Billy Maraman. Billy also lived in the house and survived the fire.
LEBANON JUNCTION, KY
953wiki.com

Early morning chase leaves Madison woman jailed on multiple felonies.

On January 13, 2023, at 1:28 am Deputy Logan Gray observed a vehicle operating in the area of State Road-56 and Clifty Drive. Deputy Gray suspected the driver was intoxicated due to driving behavior. As the vehicle turned onto Clifty Drive it accelerated to speeds in excess of 75 MPH. The vehicle continued to operate in a reckless manner for several miles attempting to allude Deputies.
MADISON, IN
wbiw.com

Intoxicated man arrested for leaving the scene of an accident

BEDFORD – An intoxicated Bedford man was arrested on Sunday after he crashed his vehicle on Tunnelton Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Eric Johnson on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and OWI endangerment. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department police report,...
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
953wiki.com

Two arrested for methamphetamine after traffic stop

On 1/15/2023, The Madison Police Department was contacted by the Indiana State Police, who had a female call them via cell phone advising she had been kidnapped and was currently in a vehicle traveling through Hanover, Indiana into Madison, Indiana. ISP was able to relay the information and vehicle description to MPD Officers.
MADISON, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 17, 2023

12:00 a.m. Request for a welfare check at the Bedford Public Library. 4:40 a.m. Medical emergency in the 600 block of W Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 7:08 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 10 block of Hillcrest Circle. 7:49 a.m. Officers made extra patrols on Tunnelton...
BEDFORD, IN
14news.com

Man convicted in Perry Co. rape case

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been convicted in a Perry County rape case. The Perry County Prosecutor says Ernesto Lopez-Morales was convicted of rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement. The prosecutor says the attack happened in May last year. [Previous Story: Perry Co. man facing several sex...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrested for OVWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

On 01/14/2023 at 3:00PM, MPD was called to investigate a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Michigan Hill. MPD learned that a driver involved in the accident fled the scene in a green convertible vehicle. Soon after, Officers located a green convertible vehicle that had been involved in a recent collision on Broadway Street. The license plate returned to an address on Broadway Street, and Officers located a male identified as Stephen Scott, age 53 of Madison at this address. Upon further investigation, Scott admitted to being involved in the accident and leaving the area due to his intoxication. Scott was arrested on preliminary charges of Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, a class A misdemeanor.
MADISON, IN
wbiw.com

State police find, arrest man wanted in two counties

MITCHELL – An Indiana State Police trooper arrested two people on drug charges after they received information that 30-year-old Justin Lacey was at a residence at 2349 VFW Road. Lacey was wanted on four outstanding warrants in both Lawrence and Orange County. Lacey was wanted for auto theft, fraud,...
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Investigation Led by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Results in Large Bust Netting Suspected Fentanyl Pills, US Currency, and Two (2) Offenders Arrested

Scott County-On 1-12-2023, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search warrant by Scott and Jennings County Sheriff’s Deputies. During the search, deputies and assisting officers seized more than four hundred (400) “blue-colored pills” allegedly containing fentanyl, over $8,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. One of the defendants attempted to destroy evidence before deputies were able to enter by attempting to flush pills down the toilet (see attached photo). The seized pills (suspected as Fentanyl in pill form) are commonly referred to as the “Blue Pill of Death.” Furthermore, Fentanyl has been linked nationwide to overdose deaths, to which Scott and surrounding counties have not been immune. Sheriff Goodin stressed the following … “Fentanyl is a known killer…no ifs, and, or buts about it… we are at war folks with drug dealers, and we will remain at war until all drug dealers are completely eradicated from Scott County. This bust will undoubtedly save lives.” Kalan Bowling, 30, of Salem, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug – at least 1 gram but less than 10 grams (3 counts), Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Operating a Motor Vehicle while a Habitual Traffic Violator. Kaylin Coulston, 32, of Scottsburg, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in a Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance – at least twenty-eight (28) grams, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Obstruction of Justice, and Child Abuse / Neglect.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael Souder

Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

IU Health Paoli Hospital celebrates its first baby of 2023

PAOLI – IU Health Paoli Hospital congratulates parents Joshua Carter and Nicolette Ater, on the birth of their child, Aurora Carter, on Monday, Jan. 9. Aurora weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces, is 21.5 inches long, and is the first baby born at IU Health Paoli Hospital in 2023. The...
PAOLI, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy