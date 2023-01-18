Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
Related
wdrb.com
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
wvih.com
House Fire Claims Three Lives
The Southeast Bullitt Fire Department confirmed three people died from a house fire in Lebanon Junction early Thursday morning. According to Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings, 27-year-old Eryn Toogood, her 6-year-old daughter Haisley Heath and 6-year-old Reagan Maraman were killed in the fire. Billings said they confirmed that Reagan is the daughter of Toogood’s boyfriend, Billy Maraman. Billy also lived in the house and survived the fire.
WLWT 5
Indiana police: Alabama man arrested driving 109 mph, intoxicated with child in car
An Alabama man was arrested in southern Indiana after police say he was driving 109 mph and intoxicated with a child in the car Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police said that a trooper pulled the man over around 10 a.m. for "traveling well over the posted 70 mph speed limit," on Interstate 65 North in Jackson County.
953wiki.com
Early morning chase leaves Madison woman jailed on multiple felonies.
On January 13, 2023, at 1:28 am Deputy Logan Gray observed a vehicle operating in the area of State Road-56 and Clifty Drive. Deputy Gray suspected the driver was intoxicated due to driving behavior. As the vehicle turned onto Clifty Drive it accelerated to speeds in excess of 75 MPH. The vehicle continued to operate in a reckless manner for several miles attempting to allude Deputies.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man arrested for leaving the scene of an accident
BEDFORD – An intoxicated Bedford man was arrested on Sunday after he crashed his vehicle on Tunnelton Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Eric Johnson on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and OWI endangerment. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department police report,...
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
wbiw.com
Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
Louisville dog recovering at LMAS after being found shot in the head
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young dog that suffered a gunshot wound to the head is recovering and in "great spirits," according to Louisville Metro Animal Services. Officials said an animal control officer found the dog, named Magic, on Jan. 15 in the 2700 block of Hale Avenue in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
Louisville police need help locating woman accused of smuggling drugs into LMDC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville law enforcement need the public's help in finding a 50-year-old woman who allegedly smuggled drugs into Metro Corrections. Louisville Metro Police say Sabrina Knight worked with an incarcerated individual inside the downtown jail to smuggle drugs into the facility. Investigators allege Knight was caught on...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for missing 46-year-old man believed to be in danger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 46-year-old man who is missing and believed to be in danger. Eric Reed walked out of University of Louisville Hospital on Jan. 14 without treatment and hasn't been in contact with family and friends since then, according to LMPD.
953wiki.com
Two arrested for methamphetamine after traffic stop
On 1/15/2023, The Madison Police Department was contacted by the Indiana State Police, who had a female call them via cell phone advising she had been kidnapped and was currently in a vehicle traveling through Hanover, Indiana into Madison, Indiana. ISP was able to relay the information and vehicle description to MPD Officers.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 17, 2023
12:00 a.m. Request for a welfare check at the Bedford Public Library. 4:40 a.m. Medical emergency in the 600 block of W Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 7:08 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 10 block of Hillcrest Circle. 7:49 a.m. Officers made extra patrols on Tunnelton...
14news.com
Man convicted in Perry Co. rape case
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been convicted in a Perry County rape case. The Perry County Prosecutor says Ernesto Lopez-Morales was convicted of rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement. The prosecutor says the attack happened in May last year. [Previous Story: Perry Co. man facing several sex...
953wiki.com
Madison Man Arrested for OVWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
On 01/14/2023 at 3:00PM, MPD was called to investigate a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Michigan Hill. MPD learned that a driver involved in the accident fled the scene in a green convertible vehicle. Soon after, Officers located a green convertible vehicle that had been involved in a recent collision on Broadway Street. The license plate returned to an address on Broadway Street, and Officers located a male identified as Stephen Scott, age 53 of Madison at this address. Upon further investigation, Scott admitted to being involved in the accident and leaving the area due to his intoxication. Scott was arrested on preliminary charges of Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, a class A misdemeanor.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man gets physical in domestic dispute and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Saturday after Bedford Police officers were alerted that a woman was at the station to report more information about a domestic dispute that took place at 7 p.m. in the 60 block of Carver Lane. The woman had left the home before...
wbiw.com
State police find, arrest man wanted in two counties
MITCHELL – An Indiana State Police trooper arrested two people on drug charges after they received information that 30-year-old Justin Lacey was at a residence at 2349 VFW Road. Lacey was wanted on four outstanding warrants in both Lawrence and Orange County. Lacey was wanted for auto theft, fraud,...
wbiw.com
Bedford man files civil law suit against Bedford Police, the Mayor, and the City of Bedford
BEDFORD – A Bedford man filed a civil lawsuit against several Bedford Police officers and the City of Bedford after an incident on January 8, 2021. The lawsuit was filed in Lawrence County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023. The seventeen-page lawsuit was filed by Bloomington law firm Mallor...
953wiki.com
Investigation Led by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Results in Large Bust Netting Suspected Fentanyl Pills, US Currency, and Two (2) Offenders Arrested
Scott County-On 1-12-2023, an ongoing drug investigation resulted in the arrests of two (2) suspected drug dealers in a residential neighborhood. The investigation into the suspected drug location, located in the City of Scottsburg, culminated in the execution of a search warrant by Scott and Jennings County Sheriff’s Deputies. During the search, deputies and assisting officers seized more than four hundred (400) “blue-colored pills” allegedly containing fentanyl, over $8,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. One of the defendants attempted to destroy evidence before deputies were able to enter by attempting to flush pills down the toilet (see attached photo). The seized pills (suspected as Fentanyl in pill form) are commonly referred to as the “Blue Pill of Death.” Furthermore, Fentanyl has been linked nationwide to overdose deaths, to which Scott and surrounding counties have not been immune. Sheriff Goodin stressed the following … “Fentanyl is a known killer…no ifs, and, or buts about it… we are at war folks with drug dealers, and we will remain at war until all drug dealers are completely eradicated from Scott County. This bust will undoubtedly save lives.” Kalan Bowling, 30, of Salem, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug – at least 1 gram but less than 10 grams (3 counts), Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Operating a Motor Vehicle while a Habitual Traffic Violator. Kaylin Coulston, 32, of Scottsburg, Indiana was arrested for Dealing in a Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance – at least twenty-eight (28) grams, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Obstruction of Justice, and Child Abuse / Neglect.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Souder
Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
wbiw.com
IU Health Paoli Hospital celebrates its first baby of 2023
PAOLI – IU Health Paoli Hospital congratulates parents Joshua Carter and Nicolette Ater, on the birth of their child, Aurora Carter, on Monday, Jan. 9. Aurora weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces, is 21.5 inches long, and is the first baby born at IU Health Paoli Hospital in 2023. The...
Comments / 0