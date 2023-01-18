Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Yardbarker
Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star
Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
Sporting News
When is Arsenal vs Man United? Date, time, odds and head to head history for Premier League clash
Manchester United's weekend trip to Arsenal has all the ingredients of a classic showdown between these two Premier League rivals. Despite neither side coming close to a title win in recent seasons, the picture in 2023 is very different, with Arsenal leading the way at the top the table, as they push for a first Premier League crown since 2004.
CBS Sports
Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks, bets for Jan. 19
Manchester City attempt to rebound from a disappointing defeat when they host Tottenham on Thursday in an English Premier League showdown. Manchester City (12-3-3) dropped a 2-1 decision on Saturday to Manchester United, ending their three-game winning streak in the Manchester Derby. Tottenham (10-3-6) are coming off their second loss in three contests, a 2-0 setback against league-leading Arsenal on Sunday.
Aston Villa fan, 54, who shouted racist slur at Raheem Sterling is banned for three years
Aston Villa fan Timothy Hyslop, 54, has been banned from matches for three years after shouting racist abuse at Chelsea star Raheem Sterling (pictured) on October 16 last year.
Sporting News
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today vs PSG? Latest update on CR7 lineup status for Riyadh Season Cup
More than a month since his last match, Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to return to action on Thursday. The Portugal star sealed a move to Saudi Arabia at the end of 2022 following a falling out with Manchester United. Ronaldo's first match in the country, however, won't be for his...
Sporting News
Wolves vs Liverpool live score, updates, highlights and lineups as visitors lead through Elliott stunner
Had the VAR cameras at Anfield covered every inch of its pitch, it is unlikely Liverpool would have got as far as earning an FA Cup replay from their first meeting with Wolves. But Toti's controversially disallowed winner meant the sides were forced to be content with a share of...
ng-sportingnews.com
Erling Haaland goals, records for Manchester City: Updated list and latest goals
Erling Haaland has quickly cemented himself as one of football's best current goalscorers and he appears poised to set some new records in 2022/23. The Norwegian striker has an uncanny ability to find the back of the net and has done so everywhere he's gone. Now at Manchester City, his team is providing him plenty of opportunities and he's not missing many of them.
Sporting News
PSG vs. Al Nassr, Al Hilal All-Stars final score, highlights as Ronaldo and Messi both score in Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo matched up for likely the final time as PSG traveled to Saudi Arabia to take on the Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match in the Middle Eastern nation's capital. The friendly was part of the state-sponsored Saudi festival known as Riyadh Seasons, and what a...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man City v Tottenham
I originally went for a 3-3 draw when this game was meant to be played, in September, but I am definitely not saying that now. I know Manchester City have not been at their fluent best recently but they should still have too much for a Tottenham team who have put some in some really disappointing performances.
msn.com
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United
Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
Sporting News
Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League match
On his way to becoming an Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira played a tough-tackling part in several epic games across 17 appearances in the Gunners' midfield against Manchester United. Now, the Crystal Palace head coach is aiming to end United's nine-match winning run in all competitions and help the Eagles arrest...
Yardbarker
Manchester City Line-Up Confirmed Vs Tottenham Hotspur; Julian Alvarez Starts
Manchester City have a massive game against Tottenham Hotspur as they need to stop the rot after successive defeats against Southampton and local rivals Manchester United which saw them go out of the Carabao Cup whilst also falling even further behind Arsenal who are top of the league. The Premier...
BBC
Overcrowding reports at Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle "premature", says EFL's head of security
Authorities have "full confidence" in Sheffield Wednesday's safety operations after reports of overcrowding during an FA Cup tie against Newcastle, says a leading football security official. Some Newcastle fans claimed there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off at Hillsborough and they were crammed in. The government's adviser on safety...
Manchester City vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Manchester City prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday evening, knowing that their margin for error in the title race has all but gone.City were turned over 2-1 by their buoyant city rivals Manchester United at the weekend to slip eight points behind leaders Arsenal, as the Red Devils themselves also moved just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s troops. Although it will be difficult to overturn that deficit, Guardiola won’t be throwing in the towel, having been in Arsenal’s situation previously. Follow Man City vs Tottenham LIVE!“Even when eight points in front I was...
Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford
The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.
BBC
Netball Quad Series: England prepare to take on three of world's best sides in South Africa
England's Fran Williams hopes her side have "momentum" as they look for more success at next week's Quad Series in Cape Town. The Roses beat Jamaica 63-59 last week to claim a memorable 2-1 series victory in London. They face Commonwealth champions Australia in their opening match on Saturday (16:00...
Sporting News
Where is Ceuta? Explaining why Barcelona are in Africa to play a Copa del Rey match
Barcelona will take on AD Ceuta FC in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 on Thursday, but it's not just your run-of-the-mill knockout match. Slotted in as the away team against the lower division opponent, Barcelona will be facing a lengthy journey south to compete for a berth in the quarterfinals.
