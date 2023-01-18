ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks, bets for Jan. 19

Manchester City attempt to rebound from a disappointing defeat when they host Tottenham on Thursday in an English Premier League showdown. Manchester City (12-3-3) dropped a 2-1 decision on Saturday to Manchester United, ending their three-game winning streak in the Manchester Derby. Tottenham (10-3-6) are coming off their second loss in three contests, a 2-0 setback against league-leading Arsenal on Sunday.
Erling Haaland goals, records for Manchester City: Updated list and latest goals

Erling Haaland has quickly cemented himself as one of football's best current goalscorers and he appears poised to set some new records in 2022/23. The Norwegian striker has an uncanny ability to find the back of the net and has done so everywhere he's gone. Now at Manchester City, his team is providing him plenty of opportunities and he's not missing many of them.
Sutton's predictions: Man City v Tottenham

I originally went for a 3-3 draw when this game was meant to be played, in September, but I am definitely not saying that now. I know Manchester City have not been at their fluent best recently but they should still have too much for a Tottenham team who have put some in some really disappointing performances.
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United

Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
Manchester City Line-Up Confirmed Vs Tottenham Hotspur; Julian Alvarez Starts

Manchester City have a massive game against Tottenham Hotspur as they need to stop the rot after successive defeats against Southampton and local rivals Manchester United which saw them go out of the Carabao Cup whilst also falling even further behind Arsenal who are top of the league. The Premier...
Manchester City vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester City prepare to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday evening, knowing that their margin for error in the title race has all but gone.City were turned over 2-1 by their buoyant city rivals Manchester United at the weekend to slip eight points behind leaders Arsenal, as the Red Devils themselves also moved just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s troops. Although it will be difficult to overturn that deficit, Guardiola won’t be throwing in the towel, having been in Arsenal’s situation previously. Follow Man City vs Tottenham LIVE!“Even when eight points in front I was...
Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford

The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.

