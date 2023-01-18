Read full article on original website
Advocates against Read by Grade Three law applaud effort to repeal
Work is being done in the Michigan Legislature to repeal a controversial law, one that advocates for its repeal say has derailed the educational careers of some students.
Fruitport community mourns death of 14-year-old student
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The Fruitport community is mourning the death of a high school student this week. Trinity Sevrey, 14, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy announced in a letter to families Thursday, Jan. 19. The superintendent did not reveal the cause of...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court
Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
Husky killed in hit-and-run in Clarkston
CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clarkston resident is devastated after his husky was killed in a hit-and-run accident off a busy street near downtown.South Main Street is a major roadway in downtown Clarkston with hundreds of drivers passing through daily. Some of those drivers don't follow the speed limit. As a result, one family is left mourning the loss of their pet."He was loud and obnoxious, but everybody loved him," said Gregory Vandervoord.Yeti was Vandervoord's two and half year-old husky who was a ball of energy that loved life."A lot of people knew him by name just walking down...
Michigan man among 3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Marine who said he was waiting for “Civil war 2” and two other active-duty members of the military, including one from Michigan, have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers.
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
wkzo.com
Stabenow nominates six from West Michigan for admission to military academies
WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – Six students from West Michigan for admission at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO and the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY by U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow .
fox2detroit.com
Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
clarkstonnews.com
Mary Jo Reid, 83
Mary Jo Reid, of Clarkston, passed away on January 18, 2023 at the age of 83. Preceded in death by her husband Vernon C. and granddaughter Terry. Loving mother of Vince (Cathy) Bell and Margaret “Micki” (Dick) Ward. Proud grandma of Tom, Jennifer (Tony) Stephen, Jessica (Nathan) Tribbey, Tiffany, and Lauryn (Justin). Great-grandma of Mackenzie, Haley, Cody, Mason, and Jacob. Dearest sister of Patty (Clifford) Moore, Jim (Margaret) Jelsch, and Ronald (Donna) Whalen. Also survived by the love of her later life, Ron Pointer.
Why Michigan Democrats could briefly lose a 2 House seat advantage this fall
Democratic control of the Michigan House could be in a state of flux by the end of this year – at least for a short period of time. The party won control of the lower chamber in November and have since sported a two-seat majority over Republicans by a 56-54 margin.
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
abc12.com
Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
WWMT
New study finds tolls on 14 highways could bring in $1B for Michigan's road improvement
LANSING, Mich. — The debate over potential toll roads in Michigan has a new entry - as a lawmaker-commissioned study shows drivers may see a benefit from adding tolls to highways across the Lower Peninsula, with the funds used to improve state infrastructure. Transportation news: GM to sink over...
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
