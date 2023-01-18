ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Ann Arbor News

Oxford High School shooter’s parents fight manslaughter charges in appeals court

Writings in Ethan Crumbley’s journal capture why prosecutors feel his parents should be held criminally liable for the deaths of four Oxford High School students. “I have zero help for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the (expletive) school,” Ethan Crumbley allegedly wrote in a journal later seized by police following a 7-minute shooting rampage that left four classmates dead on Nov. 30, 2021.
CBS Detroit

Husky killed in hit-and-run in Clarkston

CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clarkston resident is devastated after his husky was killed in a hit-and-run accident off a busy street near downtown.South Main Street is a major roadway in downtown Clarkston with hundreds of drivers passing through daily. Some of those drivers don't follow the speed limit. As a result, one family is left mourning the loss of their pet."He was loud and obnoxious, but everybody loved him," said Gregory Vandervoord.Yeti was Vandervoord's two and half year-old husky who was a ball of energy that loved life."A lot of people knew him by name just walking down...
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
wkzo.com

Stabenow nominates six from West Michigan for admission to military academies

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – Six students from West Michigan for admission at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO and the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY by U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow .
fox2detroit.com

Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says

(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
clarkstonnews.com

Mary Jo Reid, 83

Mary Jo Reid, of Clarkston, passed away on January 18, 2023 at the age of 83. Preceded in death by her husband Vernon C. and granddaughter Terry. Loving mother of Vince (Cathy) Bell and Margaret “Micki” (Dick) Ward. Proud grandma of Tom, Jennifer (Tony) Stephen, Jessica (Nathan) Tribbey, Tiffany, and Lauryn (Justin). Great-grandma of Mackenzie, Haley, Cody, Mason, and Jacob. Dearest sister of Patty (Clifford) Moore, Jim (Margaret) Jelsch, and Ronald (Donna) Whalen. Also survived by the love of her later life, Ron Pointer.
abc12.com

Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
