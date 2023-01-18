CLARKSTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clarkston resident is devastated after his husky was killed in a hit-and-run accident off a busy street near downtown.South Main Street is a major roadway in downtown Clarkston with hundreds of drivers passing through daily. Some of those drivers don't follow the speed limit. As a result, one family is left mourning the loss of their pet."He was loud and obnoxious, but everybody loved him," said Gregory Vandervoord.Yeti was Vandervoord's two and half year-old husky who was a ball of energy that loved life."A lot of people knew him by name just walking down...

