Seattle, WA

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Rost: What are the Seahawks’ options with QB Geno Smith?

The Seahawks may not hold a pick this high for more than a decade. That’s the hope at least. If they wind up with another, and another after that, then maybe they’ll have a shot to build the kind of defense they were treated to in Santa Clara. But for this draft at least, John Schneider and Pete Carroll have a single chance to use the highest draft pick they’ve had during their tenure.
$35 million? Salary expert breaks down a Seahawks-Geno Smith deal

With the Seahawks officially in offseason mode, all eyes are on what happens with quarterback Geno Smith. Rost: What are the Seahawks’ options with QB Geno Smith?. At 32 years old, Smith was the breakout star of the NFL this season, earning Pro Bowl honors while leading the league in completion percentage and ranking among the top QBs in football in yards and touchdowns. In a year where expectations were very low for the Seahawks, Smith guided them to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth.
Fann: The top 4 Seahawks storylines for this offseason

It took a week longer than expected, but the Seahawks offseason has now arrived following Saturday’s Wild Card loss to the 49ers. The next several months will be critical if Seattle hopes to continue its upward trajectory following a better-than-expected 2022 season. While general manager John Schneider will have to get creative in terms of creating salary cap space (right now the Seahawks are projected to have around $35 million to play with), Seattle has a war chest of draft capital at its disposal.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Thursday for their playoff game against the 49ers. Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad injured reserve. Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return. Alexander, 29, is...
Seahawks extend Pro Bowl K Jason Myers in ‘first step of offseason’

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks locked up one of their potential free agents, signing Pro Bowl kicker Jason Myers to a four-year contract on Wednesday. Myers is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he made 34 of 37 field goal attempts, led the NFL in scoring with 143 points and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.
Bump’s Breakdown: Grading 2022 Seahawks’ offense, defense, STs

The Seahawks’ 2022 season is in the books after Saturday’s playoff loss to the 49ers. That loss ended a surprising 2022 campaign, but it was one that was also up-and-down as the Seahawks won four straight games before dropping five of six and then ending the regular season with back-to-back victories.
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
