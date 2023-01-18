Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details
Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
Everything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 23: Premiere date, coaches announced
Season 23 will mark the end of an era for “The Voice.” Blake Shelton, the only coach to participate in every cycle since the reality TV competition began in 2011, will say goodbye. Blake and “The Voice” have been a mainstay of NBC’s spring schedule, typically kicking off in February or March and running through May. That wasn’t the case for 2022. For the first time in the show’s history, “The Voice” skipped the spring season, airing only last fall. but it’s back this year in its regular time slot. Read on for everything to know about “The Voice” Season 23,...
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3: New trailer, full list of directors, and premiere date
A galaxy far, far away just got a little bit closer. Late Monday night, Disney released the first trailer for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” – and also revealed the show’s return date and its impressive list of episode directors. First, the date: New episodes of “The Mandalorian” will start streaming on Disney+ on March 1. The third season will consist of eight episodes. Here’s the synopsis of where things stand heading into the new season: “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles...
‘You’ Season 4: The Release Date, First Trailer, The New Cast & Everything Else To Know
Joe Goldberg is ready to start his next chapter in London. Penn Badgley’s hit Netflix series is returning for season 4 in 2023. Unlike previous seasons, You season 4 is being split into two parts this go-around. You, based on Caroline Kepnes’ hit novels, originally premiered on Lifetime in...
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’: A Guide to the Cast and Characters
Here's a closer look at the characters of HBO's 'The Last of Us' and the star-studded cast, including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, and more.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Spotted Having a Not-So-Friendly Date on Her Birthday
‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have claimed to be friendly exes, but a recent dinner and the season 10 trailer seem to tell a different story.
Popculture
Gerard Butler Dishes on Status of New 'Has Fallen' Movie
Gerard Butler's new action movie features a plane falling, even though it is not part of his Has Fallen franchise. A fourth film in the series has been written and has a "really fun" plot, Butler told ComicBook.com while promoting his latest film, Plane. The Has Fallen series launched in 2013 with Olympus Has Fallen and cemented Butler's status as an action star.
thedigitalfix.com
Fast and Furious 10 just recast Dom Torreto’s son for upcoming finale
Fast X has recast Dom Torreto’s son Brian, hinting that his role will be bigger for the action movie and its sequel. The Fast and Furious movies are coming to an end with a two-parter finale, consisting of Fast X and its sequel, Fast and Furious 11. The long...
‘Slow’ Trailer: Moving Relationship Drama Exploring Intimacy & Asexuality Debuts In Sundance
EXCLUSIVE: Can a new romantic relationship survive when one of the partners declares they are asexual in its early stages? That is the driver of Lithuanian filmmaker Marija Kavtaradze’s touching relationship drama Slow which debuts in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition this month. Paris-based sales company Totem Films have unveiled the international trailer for the work co-starring Greta Grinevičiūtė (Runner) and Kęstutis Cicėnas (The Last Czars) as a dancer and a sign language interpreter who meet and are immediately drawn to one another. The fledgeling relationship quickly enters unexpected waters when one of the partners announces they are asexual. Slow is Kavtaradze’s second feature after Summer Survivors, following a...
The Mindy Kaling Backlash Has Lost All Nuance
Recent criticism of the comedian’s artistic laziness has fans reexamining her whole career.
Idris Elba Shares New Teaser And Release Date For Netflix ‘Luther’ Movie
Idris Elba this week shared a new teaser trailer and the release date for Netflix’s feature adaptation of his popular detective drama Luther. Watch the teaser below. The pic is titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and the teaser clip revealed the film will hit select cinemas on February 24 before landing on Netflix on March 10. In the short clip, Elba can be seen suited up as his titular character, and he creeps into view just as a voice on the backing track begins to talk. “Somethings coming,” the voice says before adding: “You see me now?” Jamie Payne is directing the pic from...
Popculture
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Revealed
In October, “Will & Grace” star Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67. Now, his official cause of death has been revealed as "sudden cardiac dyfunction." The contributing factor was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Months ago, TMZ reported that Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving his BMW...
thedigitalfix.com
Amber Midthunder teases that new Predator movie is coming
We might be closer to a Prey 2 release date than we thought, with Amber Midthunder teasing in a Variety red carpet interview that a sequel to the horror movie, Prey, may be in the works. “I mean… I don’t have a date for you,” she said, when asked of the possibility of a further instalment of the monster movie series.
HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Following a slew of cancellations, HBO Max has canceled another show one week before its finale.
Comments / 0