BBC
Amy Hardcastle: Leeds Rhinos sign England centre from St Helens
Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle. The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021. "It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. "I...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: 'Pressure' on Alex King over Warren Gatland's Rob Howley revelation
Former captain Scott Quinnell says Warren Gatland has put pressure on new Wales backs coach Alex King by saying he wanted Rob Howley in the role. Gatland said the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) blocked Howley's return following his 2019 ban for breaking betting rules because "the timing wasn't right". Quinnell...
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
BBC
Jamie McCart: Leyton Orient sign Rotherham United defender on loan
Leyton Orient have signed Rotherham United centre-back Jamie McCart on loan for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old Scot has struggled to break into the Championship side since moving from St Johnstone last summer. He has made just one league start and 10 appearances overall since moving south of...
Sussex bring in Shadab Khan for Vitality Blast
Pakistan legspinner expected to be available for duration of the competition
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer
Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
ng-sportingnews.com
'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
BBC
Tom West: Leicester Tigers sign former Wasps prop until end of season
Leicester Tigers have signed former Wasps prop Tom West on a deal that runs until the end of the season. He had been without a club since Wasps went into administration in October. The 26-year-old, who was called up to the England squad in 2021 but is yet to earn...
BBC
Netball Quad Series: England prepare to take on three of world's best sides in South Africa
England's Fran Williams hopes her side have "momentum" as they look for more success at next week's Quad Series in Cape Town. The Roses beat Jamaica 63-59 last week to claim a memorable 2-1 series victory in London. They face Commonwealth champions Australia in their opening match on Saturday (16:00...
Eddie Jones upbeat for ‘intriguing’ World Cup after returning as Australia coach
Eddie Jones admits the Wallabies are in the chasing pack, but says they’re still close enough to the leaders, with the incoming coach declaring the team that improves the most before September’s Rugby World Cup will win it. Jones, after a 15-minute technical glitch, gave his first wide-ranging...
Sporting News
Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co
Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.
BBC
Townsend on Scotland future - 'That's for other people to decide'
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio Scotland commentary on every match. Gregor Townsend is unclear if he will remain as Scotland head coach beyond this year's World Cup, with no contract offer on the table from Scottish Rugby. His deal...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
BBC
Wales name U20s side to face senior Poland in Six Nations warm-up
Wales Under-20s will have their final opportunity to impress ahead of the Six Nations when they play Poland at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday. Head coach Byron Hayward has named a fresh squad to take on a senior Polish side coached by Welsh duo Christian Hitt and Morgan Stoddart. Only...
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland ODI: Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie to miss rest of series with concussion
Captain Andrew Balbirnie will miss the rest of Ireland's one-day international series against Zimbabwe after retiring hurt in Wednesday's opening defeat with a suspected concussion. Balbirnie hit his eighth ODI century before he was struck on the helmet from a deflection off his own bat. The 32-year-old Dubliner has been...
Scotland won’t be affected by Gregor Townsend uncertainty, claims former captain
Former Scotland captain John Barclay is confident uncertainty over Gregor Townsend’s future will not have any adverse impact on the national team’s fortunes in the upcoming Six Nations.The head coach is out of contract after the World Cup later this year and he admitted on Tuesday that there have been no talks with the Scottish Rugby Union over whether he will be staying on beyond that.Barclay – who played for Scotland under Townsend before his retirement from international rugby in 2019 – insists the players will have no trouble maintaining their focus amid speculation about their boss.“I can only speak...
BBC
Scottish Cup preview: Darvel v Aberdeen & Celtic v Morton two of ties of round
Watch Celtic v Morton (Saturday, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Monday, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. This weekend and into Monday evening, 32 teams will try to move one step closer to winning the oldest trophy in world football, the Scottish Cup.
