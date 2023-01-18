Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Holmfirth fire: Man suffers burns in caravan and barn blaze
A man was injured when a caravan and barn went up in flames near Holmfirth. Two fire engines were sent to Deer Hill End Road in Meltham at about 05:45 GMT on Saturday, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said. The caravan and building were totally destroyed in the blaze, with...
BBC
Blaby: Man, 31, arrested over baby's death
A man has been arrested over the death of a baby who became unwell at a house in Leicestershire. Emergency services were called out to the property on Sycamore Street, in Blaby, on 15 January, but the infant later died in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Inside the world of organised crime and extreme dog breeding
Organised crime is moving into the lucrative market of extreme dog breeding, a BBC investigation has found. Bulldogs, including the new American Bully breed, are being bred with hugely exaggerated characteristics - such as excessive skin folds or large, muscular frames. The RSPCA warns criminals are breeding and selling these...
BBC
Barnsley: Jail for burglar who dug up grave in jewellery search
A "habitual criminal" who dug up a woman's grave because he believed it contained valuable jewellery has been jailed for 15 months. Wayne Joselyn, 43, damaged Ethel Maud Goodwin's remains during the "depraved desecration" of her burial site at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery. He had heard a "bizarre rumour" the grave...
Water search being planned for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee
The 35-year-old was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Authorities are planning a water search for missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Efforts to locate the 35-year-old woman — who has been missing since Jan. 10 — have proven unsuccessful. On...
BBC
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
BBC
Goole gas explosion: Man arrested after house destroyed in blast
A man has been arrested after an early morning gas explosion in Goole left a house destroyed. Passers-by ran to the aid of a homeowner when parts of the Marlborough Avenue terraced house exploded at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday. Nobody was seriously injured, Humberside Police said. A man was...
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
'I've been given a do not resuscitate order but I want to live'
A Lanarkshire grandmother says she is living in fear after finding out doctors issued a "do not resuscitate" order without her knowledge. The document on Marie McLean's medical file instructs medics not to attempt CPR in the event of an emergency. The 63-year-old from Airdrie says she now cannot sleep...
BBC
Moy: Inquest opens into UVF McKearney and Fox murders
A woman whose husband and parents were murdered in separate loyalist attacks has told an inquest that her family's lives were "turned upside down". Bernie McKearney's husband Kevin and his uncle John McKearney were shot at their family butcher shop in Moy, County Tyrone, in January 1992. Nine months later...
BBC
Phoebe Johnson: Drink-drive victim's family back awareness plan
The parents of a teenager killed in a crash say they are glad the case will be used to educate others about the risks of drink-driving. Phoebe Johnson, 17, died after her friend, Melissa Keilloh, crashed on the A514 near Derby in October 2021. Kellioh was jailed for three years...
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
BBC
Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'
A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
BBC
Jamie and Rebekah Vardy's home gym destroyed by fire
A gym at the home of Jamie and Rebekah Vardy has been destroyed by fire. The Leicester City footballer's wife said "thankfully no one was hurt" by the blaze in the grounds of the family's mansion near Grantham. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said it was called to a fire on...
BBC
Bristol police officer sacked after dance floor punch
A police officer who punched a man in a Bristol city centre pub has been sacked for gross misconduct. Former PC Jedd Perry, of Avon and Somerset Police, was dismissed without notice at a hearing on Friday. The incident, which involved Mr Perry striking a man twice in the face,...
BBC
Merthyr: Woman pulled from house fire dies at the scene
A woman has died in a house fire in Merthyr Tydfil. Emergency services were called after fire alarms sounded in a neighbouring property in the Cefn Coed y Cymmer area just after 08:30 GMT on Sunday. Firefighters carried a woman from the building and gave CPR but she died at...
BBC
Unite boss Sharon Graham: I’ve been threatened over fraud inquiries
Unite chief Sharon Graham has alleged she has received threats since ordering two inquiries into how funds were spent by her union. The union has handed two reports to the police, with one uncovering what it described as "potential criminality". One inquiry investigated a contract to build an over-budget hotel...
BBC
Dog attacks: Surge in incidents involving out-of-control dogs
The number of incidents involving out-of-control dogs has risen, according to figures from Avon & Somerset Police. Offences in the force area rose from 556 in 2020 to 641 in 2022. Bristol-based dog trainer Roz Pooley, who runs the Mutty Professor training school, said there was a surge in dog...
Comments / 0