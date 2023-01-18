ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

"B---h, I just got traded here. I can't f--k up" - John Wall on James Harden inviting him to Lil Baby's birthday right after he landed in Houston

By Nicole Ganglani
BasketballNetwork.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USEkN_0kIRWGBO00

John Wall recalls the time when Harden invited him to go to Lil Baby's party in Atlanta as soon as he landed in Houston.

James Harden, John Wall

© Ron Chenoy, Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Before John Wall secured a buyout and eventually decided to play with the Los Angeles Clippers, he was a Houston Rocket. Wall, who came off a devastating Achilles injury, spent one year in Houston after getting traded by the Washington Wizards , where he was drafted.

Wall admitted that his time with the Rockets was, in his own words, beyond trash, because of the situation he found himself in. It also didn’t help that his supposed teammate, James Harden , wanted nothing to do with the organization, which made life hell for Wall with the Rockets.

“Trash. Beyond trash. I'm going there thinking James is gonna be there once I get traded, but he already wants out. When I landed, I'm like, 'What's up? I'm about to land. Gotta go do my conference s--t.' He's like, 'Well, I'm on my way to Atlanta to go to Lil Baby's birthday.' The f--k? He talking about, 'You wanna get on the jet with me?' B---h, I just got traded here. I can't f--k up. I've got to be on good terms. I don't know how the owner is, how the GM is. I don't know nothing,” Wall said.

Harden instead offered Wall to party with him

In his appearance on the Tidal League podcast, Wall talked about the time when he first landed in Houston and was surprised by his first phone call with Harden.

According to Wall, it was a situation that was toxic from the beginning, and what was even more frustrating for him was that it was one that he couldn’t easily get out of. All Wall wanted to do was play basketball, which was why he pushed himself to just go with the flow.

“This is new. This ain't like I’m in DC, and if I was there, I’d been like, 'Hell yeah, I’m out. It’s my show.' He didn’t come to training camp, none of that. That news was all toxic, and for me, I ain't play in 2 years. My mom passed, Achilles, then COVID. I said, ‘I don’t give a f**ck who playing or not, I just want to hoop,” Wall added.

A rather forgettable year

While it was nice for Wall to get back on the court at that time, it was still a rather forgettable year. He only played 40 games on a tanking team that finished last in the Western Conference. Nevertheless, Wall still put up 20.6 points and 6.9 assists as he showed glimpses of his old self.

But by the end of the season, the 5x All-Star couldn’t handle being on the team anymore and requested a buyout to go to the Clippers.

At least now Wall is on a Clippers team that’s expected to compete for a championship this season. He’s clearly in a way better situation, and that’s all he could hope for after going through a rough and awkward year with the Rockets.

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
