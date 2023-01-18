Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer
Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?. Y&R Spoilers: Strong Enough. Nothing can break up “Skyle,” 7% of you feel...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Exclusive: Alex May Have Finally Gone Too Far — ‘It’s Time to Grow Up’
While we’ve been focused on Kate, Marlena and Kayla dying on Days of Our Lives, it looks like there may be one more casualty of Orpheus and Kristen’s machinations than we thought. Because Alex’s relationship with Stephanie may be about to crash and burn on the runway before it ever really took off.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Hook Killer’s Identity Revealed
'General Hospital' spoilers reveal that the hook killer is a main character in Port Charles, someone fans suspected all along.
SheKnows
The Downfall of General Hospital’s Carly Leaves Laura Wright All Fired Up
And this is why the ABC soap actress is a Daytime Emmy Award winner. It’s been months — and months — since General Hospital’s Carly learned the truth, that Nina was Willow’s mother. And now, after doing her damnedest to keep Harmony’s deathbed secret, including heading off Drew’s attempts at uncovering the truth at every turn, she finally revealed the big paternity secret.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Nick Asks Sally If The Baby Is His -- Newman Golden Boy Thinks Adam's The Daddy
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will have a difficult question to ask Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) during the week of January 16. Soap Dirt reported that after Nick learns of Sally's pregnancy, he begins to suspect that his brother Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) could be the baby's dad.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Speculation: This Woman Will Cave First To Ridge
It thrilled viewers when Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan chose themselves over Ridge Forrester and gave his merry-go-round feelings the heave-ho. But fans are also realistic and realize that sooner rather than later, B&B spoilers are sure to tease one woman giving in — but which one will it be?
General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare
General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Everything--Sheila Breaks into Finn/Steffy's House
This week, Thomas Forrester will lose everything --his job, his son, and his father will disown him.Photo byThe Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 26 tease that the fallout from Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scam is finally here. She Knows Soaps reported that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) would break into Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John 'Finn' Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) home to convince them to give her another chance. And Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will spiral further into a dark place,
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers For January 16-20: Steffy Vows To Take Bill And Sheila Down
The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that news will get out about Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) relationship. The Bold and the Beautiful Twitter page shared the weekly preview showing Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) telling Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) about Sheila's hold on Bill.
SheKnows
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s News Stuns The Logan Sisters
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease moments of shock and rising emotions as the news about Dollar Bill Spencer’s blackmail plot spreads like wildfire. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) are quite curious about all the She-Devil goings-on. It’s all very disheartening and confusing, and they want answers. They won’t have to wait long. They’ll hear it all from Finn (Tanner Novlan) before the day is done.
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
SheKnows
As General Hospital’s Portia Marches Toward a Wedding Disaster, Brook Kerr Debuts a Gorgeous New Look
Whatever happens, at least Portia’s going to look incredible!. Well, if there are any rules we’ve learned from General Hospital — and, indeed, daytime television in general — it’s that drama-free relationships are a surefire death knell for couples, parentage should always be questioned and weddings almost never go off without a hitch. Put all three of those together and we’re pretty sure we’re going to get Portia and Curtis’ rapidly approaching Valentine’s Day wedding!
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Spoilers: Will Horton Takes On Leo Stark
Days of our Lives spoilers tease Will Horton putting his husband’s new bestie solidly in his place. Watch out, Leo! Will is coming for you, and he’s not very happy. Will (Chandler Massey) has tried to get his husband to see the light about Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). He’s talked until he’s blue in the face and sick of hearing his own voice. It didn’t do him much good, though. Sonny (Zach Tinker) seems to believe this man has changed, and no amount of persuasion is going to do any good.
What happened to Bill Spencer on Bold and Beautiful?
The Bold and The Beautiful has been gracing our screens for over 30 years, and during that time, we've been introduced to a variety of characters, each with their own unique storylines.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Adam And Billy's Nasty Showdown -- Newman Warns Abbott To Stay Away
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will unleash his anger on Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) on Monday, January 16. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that Adam accuses Billy of taking advantage of Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and getting sick pleasure from being his ex-wife's savior.
General Hospital Spoilers: Maggie the nanny might show up in Port Charles
Last week on General Hospital Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) told Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) about Maggie the nanny who raised EMaggisme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl). This name has come up a number of times and perhaps now she might show up in Port Charles. Esme's saga has an expiration date and hopefully when that time comes all the dots will be connected and this mystery woman will be revealed.
‘You People’ Review: Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Face Off as Potential In-Laws and Strike Comedy Gold
Sitcom mastermind Kenya Barris knows his way around the witty rat-a-tat, as a writer and an occasional director. At the helm of his first feature, the Black-ish creator choreographs a who’s who of comic talent and lets them shine — key among them Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jonah Hill, who shares screenwriting credit with Barris. In their L.A. story, the 35-year-old son of affluent white Jews and the daughter of affluent Black Muslims fall in love. Let the comedy of discomfort begin. You People revels in tipping sacred cows (the Holocaust, slavery, liberals, Black Lives Matter), and yet it fits...
SheKnows
Father’s Day Comes Early to Young & Restless as a Legacy Character Makes Tracks to Genoa City
Maybe you’ve read: The Young and the Restless is bringing back Paul Williams and April Stevens’ daughter Heather with her original (adult) portrayer Vail Bloom reprising the role. (If you haven’t read, you can do so here.) What you couldn’t have read — yet — is that when the character reappears in Genoa City in February, she won’t be alone: In tow will be Lucy, her and Daniel’s daughter (whose biomom is Bold & Beautiful nutso Sheila Carter’s late daughter, Daisy).
