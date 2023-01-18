Days of our Lives spoilers tease Will Horton putting his husband’s new bestie solidly in his place. Watch out, Leo! Will is coming for you, and he’s not very happy. Will (Chandler Massey) has tried to get his husband to see the light about Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). He’s talked until he’s blue in the face and sick of hearing his own voice. It didn’t do him much good, though. Sonny (Zach Tinker) seems to believe this man has changed, and no amount of persuasion is going to do any good.

7 DAYS AGO