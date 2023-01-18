Read full article on original website
Sussex bring in Shadab Khan for Vitality Blast
Pakistan legspinner expected to be available for duration of the competition
India Slams BBC Narendra Modi Documentary, Broadcaster Defends It
The Indian government has slammed a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dismissing it as “propaganda,” but the corporation is sticking to its guns. The first episode of the two-part documentary “India: The Modi Question” aired on BBC Two on Jan. 17. The episode description on the BBC website says: “Narendra Modi’s premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India’s Muslim population. This series investigates the truth behind these allegations and examines Modi’s backstory to explore other questions about his politics when it comes to India’s largest religious minority.” The documentary has not been...
Kishan careful not to show 'youngsters' trait' as he begins Test career
"If we are not in a good situation and if I play a rash shot, it will let the team down."
UN names Pakistani linked to Mumbai attacks as terrorist
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations has designated an anti-India militant being held in Pakistan as a global terrorist, the world body’s second such designation stemming from the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people. The announcement regarding Pakistani citizen Abdul Rehan Makki was hailed by...
Pakistan's largest province to hold snap polls in win for former PM Khan
LAHORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A snap local election will be held in Pakistan's most populous province, officials said, after the provincial leader, an ally of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, triggered the poll, putting pressure on the government ahead a planned general election.
India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades
The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.
Ponting wants Pant to be around Delhi Capitals team during IPL 2023
"If he's actually able to travel and be around the team, then I want him sitting beside me in the dugout every day of the week"
Nida Dar: We need more international matches and leagues to be competitive
"We can only improve when we play a lot of matches against the best teams"
Review panel urges CWI and West Indies players to find 'middle ground'
The panel has termed the 2024 T20 World Cup - which WI will co-host - a "golden opportunity to hit the reset button"
Snooker match-fixing investigation - 10 Chinese players charged by WPBSA
Ten Chinese players face match-fixing charges as snooker's governing body investigates the sport's biggest corruption scandal. The allegations include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match. In October, Liang Wenbo was suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA). Nine others followed,...
Netball Quad Series: England prepare to take on three of world's best sides in South Africa
England's Fran Williams hopes her side have "momentum" as they look for more success at next week's Quad Series in Cape Town. The Roses beat Jamaica 63-59 last week to claim a memorable 2-1 series victory in London. They face Commonwealth champions Australia in their opening match on Saturday (16:00...
Zimbabwe v Ireland ODI: Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie to miss rest of series with concussion
Captain Andrew Balbirnie will miss the rest of Ireland's one-day international series against Zimbabwe after retiring hurt in Wednesday's opening defeat with a suspected concussion. Balbirnie hit his eighth ODI century before he was struck on the helmet from a deflection off his own bat. The 32-year-old Dubliner has been...
Bernadine Bezuidenhout named in New Zealand's squad for Women's T20 World Cup
Wicketkeeper-batter is on a comeback trail after missing two years of cricket to deal with health issues
Soccer-Asian challenge awaits Ronaldo after glittering career in Europe
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo embarks on a new journey in Asia on Sunday when the 37-year-old makes his competitive debut for Al Nassr against Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League having accomplished all that he had hoped for in Europe.
Eddie Jones: Coach says he had talks with Australia while England boss
Eddie Jones has confirmed he held talks with Australia about becoming their head coach while under contract with England - but stressed it was "quite normal" to do so. Jones, 62, became Australia head coach in January after being sacked by the Rugby Football Union in December. He did not...
Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop. As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.” As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.
'We pray for a miracle': Black boxes, 69th body found after Nepal plane crash; what we know
Rescue teams uncovered the data and cockpit voice recorders and the remains of a 69th victim from a plane crash site in Nepal. Latest news.
