ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Doctors in China say they are discouraged from writing COVID-19 as the cause of death on death certificates

By abharade@insider.com (Aditi Bharade)
msn.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Sorry, media, the great reset is real

When conservatives pushed back last week on a Democratic plan to ban gas stoves , the Left and its media allies jumped into action. We were told that no one is banning gas stoves and also that said stoves should be banned . Oh, and that this is just another conspiracy theory cooked up by conservatives for their culture war.
msn.com

Putin 'dizzy and weak' as he suffers side effects from medication

Slide 1 of 8: Russian president Vladimir Putin has become 'withdrawn, silent and deeply preoccupied' as he undergoes new medical treatment, it was claimed today. The claims were made by Putin-watching channel Telegram channel General SVR, which alleges inside knowledge from his circle and links to his bodyguards. There has been speculation in Russia that 70-year-old Putin is suffering from cancer, early stage Parkinson's disease and other ailments including a schizoaffective disorder. 'Putin is undergoing a course of treatment with drugs which, in addition to their therapeutic effect, cause weakness, dizziness, [and] lack of appetite, which does not affect his psycho-emotional state in the best way,' reported General SVR.
Benzinga

UK Pharma Co. Becomes First Ever Permitted By Gov To Produce High-THC Medicinal Cannabis

UK-based Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC received the green light to produce high-THC medicinal cannabis in its Midlands facility, reported London South East. What Happened: This is the first company in the United Kingdom to be granted a Good Manufacturing Practice or GMP registration by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to produce medical marijuana on UK soil.
The Independent

Tougher fines for drivers negligently letting stowaways slip into UK

Fines for hauliers inadvertently bringing stowaways into the UK will rise from £2,000 to £10,000 per migrant, the Home Office has announced.Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told MPs the move is aimed at addressing carelessness and negligence from drivers failing to secure their vehicles.In 2020/21, there were 3,145 incidents where clandestine entrants were found hidden in vehicles, despite the Covid-19 pandemic causing a lower volume of traffic, rising to 3,838 in 2021/22.Drivers and other responsible persons are not taking the steps required to secure their vehicles and clandestine entrants are continuing to use these routes to come to the UKRobert JenrickMr...
hcplive.com

Increased Risk of Hospitalization, Death Observed in Patients with Gout and COVID-19

Understanding the risk factors, such as a gout diagnosis and long-term glucocorticoid use, can help inform patients and clinicians regarding the continued management of patients with rheumatic disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMD) who were older in age, had cardiovascular or pulmonary disease, a...
msn.com

The terrible explosion of the tanker in Thailand, the roar is devastating (video)

Three people have been confirmed to have died following the horrific explosion that occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday on the oil tanker Smooth Sea 22 while it was moored for annual maintenance at the Ruammitr Dockyard in Tambon Laem Yai, Muang district in Thailand. The tanker had not yet loaded crude oil but had 25,000 liters of fuel oil and 20,000 liters of diesel while it was moored for maintenance. The explosion occurred during the shunting work, so it was probably caused by gas in the tank or tanks, which were not properly degassed. Following the explosion, the ship was engulfed in flames. Then came the images of the cameras in the area that documented what happened. Emergency crews managed to tame the fire caused by the explosion in an hour. According to the authorities, the explosion occurred during a welding operation, "while a dozen workers were on board the ship and about thirty on the ground.
Fortune

It’s not just CEOs at Davos—the number of people who think their lives will be better in the near future is shrinking fast as ‘economic optimism collapses,’ according to a new report

Families in the developed world have never felt so glum about their economic prospects. Inflation, recession risks, and a full range of emotions towards the Federal Reserve dominated economic news headlines last year, and 2023 promises to be more of the same, as pessimism and growing insecurity about personal finances will likely overshadow all other economic news this year too.
The Independent

Minister says there were ‘many things’ Government did not get right in pandemic

A health minister said there are “many things” the Government did not get right during the coronavirus pandemic, highlighting the controversial procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the test and trace system.But while acknowledging there were “lessons to learn” from the Covid-19 crisis, Lord Markham also pointed to successes such as the vaccine rollout and stressed the need for “balance”.There has been strong criticism of the Government over the handling of PPE contracts, which cost billions of pounds, and the quality of many items provided.It is one of the areas set to be examined by the coronavirus inquiry led...

Comments / 0

Community Policy