ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
MedicalXpress

Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer

A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World

Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
msn.com

The terrible explosion of the tanker in Thailand, the roar is devastating (video)

Three people have been confirmed to have died following the horrific explosion that occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday on the oil tanker Smooth Sea 22 while it was moored for annual maintenance at the Ruammitr Dockyard in Tambon Laem Yai, Muang district in Thailand. The tanker had not yet loaded crude oil but had 25,000 liters of fuel oil and 20,000 liters of diesel while it was moored for maintenance. The explosion occurred during the shunting work, so it was probably caused by gas in the tank or tanks, which were not properly degassed. Following the explosion, the ship was engulfed in flames. Then came the images of the cameras in the area that documented what happened. Emergency crews managed to tame the fire caused by the explosion in an hour. According to the authorities, the explosion occurred during a welding operation, "while a dozen workers were on board the ship and about thirty on the ground.
msn.com

Caribbean Nation Approves Plan To Destroy Entire Population Of Monkeys

The government of Sint Maarten in the eastern Caribbean has approved a controversial plan to cull its entire population of vervet monkeys. This comes as the proliferation of the invasive species becomes an increasing nuisance on the Dutch island territory. Authorities will fund an NGO to capture and euthanize at least 450 monkeys over the next three years in the territory. However, critics of the plan argue that sterilization and environmental management should instead be considered. Vervet monkeys are native to southern and eastern Africa but can also be found in some Caribbean islands. The monkeys were introduced to the region around the 17th century when European settlers brought them over as exotic pets. Research carried out in 2020 that about 450 vervet monkeys were living on the Dutch side of the island. Farmers have complained of vervet monkeys raiding their crops and destroying their livelihood.
BBC

Gender bill veto would be an outrage, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
msn.com

The US is scrambling to find what experts say may be the 'most important' hardware Ukraine needs to hold off Russia in 2023

Amid indications that Russia is planning to resume offensive operations in spring 2023, Ukraine's allies are scrambling to provide Ukraine with sufficient artillery ammunition. But this requires scouring the globe for munitions to feed Ukraine's polyglot collection of Soviet-designed guns and the dizzying array of howitzers and rocket launchers supplied...
BBC

Gender row legal challenge likely to fail - judge

The Scottish government's chances of winning a legal challenge over the gender reform row are "very low", a former Supreme Court judge has said. Lord Hope said a UK government document outlining its reasons for blocking the Scottish reforms was "devastating". And he said Scotland's first minister was risking wasting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy