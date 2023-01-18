Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns of 'Massive Danger' Looming Over the World
Elon Musk sees himself as the CEO of everything. As his influence has grown alongside the number of his Twitter followers, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report boss and SpaceX founder has been making his voice heard on global issues. He doesn't limit his areas of interest, and his...
msn.com
The terrible explosion of the tanker in Thailand, the roar is devastating (video)
Three people have been confirmed to have died following the horrific explosion that occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday on the oil tanker Smooth Sea 22 while it was moored for annual maintenance at the Ruammitr Dockyard in Tambon Laem Yai, Muang district in Thailand. The tanker had not yet loaded crude oil but had 25,000 liters of fuel oil and 20,000 liters of diesel while it was moored for maintenance. The explosion occurred during the shunting work, so it was probably caused by gas in the tank or tanks, which were not properly degassed. Following the explosion, the ship was engulfed in flames. Then came the images of the cameras in the area that documented what happened. Emergency crews managed to tame the fire caused by the explosion in an hour. According to the authorities, the explosion occurred during a welding operation, "while a dozen workers were on board the ship and about thirty on the ground.
msn.com
Caribbean Nation Approves Plan To Destroy Entire Population Of Monkeys
The government of Sint Maarten in the eastern Caribbean has approved a controversial plan to cull its entire population of vervet monkeys. This comes as the proliferation of the invasive species becomes an increasing nuisance on the Dutch island territory. Authorities will fund an NGO to capture and euthanize at least 450 monkeys over the next three years in the territory. However, critics of the plan argue that sterilization and environmental management should instead be considered. Vervet monkeys are native to southern and eastern Africa but can also be found in some Caribbean islands. The monkeys were introduced to the region around the 17th century when European settlers brought them over as exotic pets. Research carried out in 2020 that about 450 vervet monkeys were living on the Dutch side of the island. Farmers have complained of vervet monkeys raiding their crops and destroying their livelihood.
BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage, says Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
New treatment strategy cuts risk of bowel cancer returning by 28%
UK trial across three countries finds that giving patients chemotherapy before surgery was more effective
Thousands at risk of heart attacks due to Covid disruption, experts warn
Patients in England, Scotland and Wales missed out on starting blood pressure-lowering drugs, British Heart Foundation says
msn.com
The US is scrambling to find what experts say may be the 'most important' hardware Ukraine needs to hold off Russia in 2023
Amid indications that Russia is planning to resume offensive operations in spring 2023, Ukraine's allies are scrambling to provide Ukraine with sufficient artillery ammunition. But this requires scouring the globe for munitions to feed Ukraine's polyglot collection of Soviet-designed guns and the dizzying array of howitzers and rocket launchers supplied...
BBC
Gender row legal challenge likely to fail - judge
The Scottish government's chances of winning a legal challenge over the gender reform row are "very low", a former Supreme Court judge has said. Lord Hope said a UK government document outlining its reasons for blocking the Scottish reforms was "devastating". And he said Scotland's first minister was risking wasting...
Comments / 0