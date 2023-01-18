ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
Dogecoin, Cardano, and Snowfall Protocol: Three worthwhile Crypto Investments in 2023

It is no secret that blockchain technology and cryptocurrency have become a mainstay in the global financial space. Crypto investment has become more and more popular, and more crypto projects are flocking the market. From Ethereum to Dogecoin, Cardano, or even BTC, the list is long. New entrants like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have exceeded investors’ expectations with their unique features. The protocol is the first cross-chain bridging solution for NFTs and cryptocurrencies. However, from this list, how do you pick the best and most worthwhile investment for the next bull run? Read on to learn more about the top three assets you can add to your portfolio.
Crypto Friendly Silvergate Reveals Positive Financial Data, Shares Rebound

Silvergate, the financial institution oriented to the crypto industry, released data related to its fourth quarter, 2022. Following the collapse of one of its partners, crypto exchange FTX, the bank saw over $8 billion in customer withdrawals leading to rumors about its potential bankruptcy. Today, Silvergate has set some minds...
Hong Kong to Publish Approved List of Crypto Assets for Retail Trading: Report

Hong Kong’s security watchdog wants to limit retail investors to a few whitelisted crypto tokens. Regulators in Hong Kong will soon decide which crypto tokens its citizens can invest in amid a raft of new digital asset policies coming this year. The move is the latest crypto regulatory step...
Can Barry Silbert Delay the Inevitable?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin, after months of laggard movements downward, has seen a notable rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is now trading above $20,000. This is significant not only because it's the first meaningful jump since the collapse of the FTX exchange, but also because bitcoin has appreciated by enough to put many crypto mining companies and token holders in profit, according to aGlassnode report.
AUSTIN, TX
Crypto Firm Vauld Gets Creditor Protection From Singapore Court

The crypto space witnessed the bankruptcy of some firms due to the prevailing bearish trend in 2022. Without much warning, the crypto winter swept off lots of funds as the value of most crypto assets plummeted. Subsequently, many companies drowned in the storm of chaos and filed for bankruptcy. Vauld...
Dogecoin Vs Cardano, Which Is The Better Investment?

For crypto investors, it sometimes comes down to choosing between digital assets such as Dogecoin, Cardano, and the over 20,000 other coins in the space to invest in. It eventually comes down to the performance of each cryptocurrency and how much gains they can rack up for investors. Dogecoin And...

