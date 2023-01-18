Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin, Cardano, and Snowfall Protocol: Three worthwhile Crypto Investments in 2023
It is no secret that blockchain technology and cryptocurrency have become a mainstay in the global financial space. Crypto investment has become more and more popular, and more crypto projects are flocking the market. From Ethereum to Dogecoin, Cardano, or even BTC, the list is long. New entrants like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have exceeded investors’ expectations with their unique features. The protocol is the first cross-chain bridging solution for NFTs and cryptocurrencies. However, from this list, how do you pick the best and most worthwhile investment for the next bull run? Read on to learn more about the top three assets you can add to your portfolio.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Friendly Silvergate Reveals Positive Financial Data, Shares Rebound
Silvergate, the financial institution oriented to the crypto industry, released data related to its fourth quarter, 2022. Following the collapse of one of its partners, crypto exchange FTX, the bank saw over $8 billion in customer withdrawals leading to rumors about its potential bankruptcy. Today, Silvergate has set some minds...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Genesis reportedly preps for bankruptcy filing; ConsenSys plans layoffs
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 18 saw rumors circulate suggesting that Genesis is preparing a prepackaged bankruptcy filing. Meanwhile, Ethereum development firm ConsenSys announced that it will lay off about 11% of its workforce. Elsewhere, the Hong Kong-based exchange Bitlavo has been seized, the Bank of Spain...
cryptopotato.com
Hong Kong to Publish Approved List of Crypto Assets for Retail Trading: Report
Hong Kong’s security watchdog wants to limit retail investors to a few whitelisted crypto tokens. Regulators in Hong Kong will soon decide which crypto tokens its citizens can invest in amid a raft of new digital asset policies coming this year. The move is the latest crypto regulatory step...
CoinDesk
Can Barry Silbert Delay the Inevitable?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin, after months of laggard movements downward, has seen a notable rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is now trading above $20,000. This is significant not only because it's the first meaningful jump since the collapse of the FTX exchange, but also because bitcoin has appreciated by enough to put many crypto mining companies and token holders in profit, according to aGlassnode report.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Firm Vauld Gets Creditor Protection From Singapore Court
The crypto space witnessed the bankruptcy of some firms due to the prevailing bearish trend in 2022. Without much warning, the crypto winter swept off lots of funds as the value of most crypto assets plummeted. Subsequently, many companies drowned in the storm of chaos and filed for bankruptcy. Vauld...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Vs Cardano, Which Is The Better Investment?
For crypto investors, it sometimes comes down to choosing between digital assets such as Dogecoin, Cardano, and the over 20,000 other coins in the space to invest in. It eventually comes down to the performance of each cryptocurrency and how much gains they can rack up for investors. Dogecoin And...
Coinbase halting operations in Japan a week after laying off hundreds of employees
Coinbase will stop its operations in Japan due to market conditions after announcing the company would layoff 950 employees to reduce operating expenses.
Benzinga
Best NFT Markets Rates the Most Lucrative Opportunities in the Crypto Space Provided by Leading Non Fungible Token Marketplaces
Best NFT Markets is an online platform delivering the latest crypto news, reviews, and blogs to crypto investors, traders, fans, and enthusiasts. The company has rated the best NFT marketplaces in 2022, giving potential investors a glimpse into the most profitable opportunities they have to offer. Non-fungible tokens or NFTs...
bitcoinist.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Shoots Upwards But Toncoin (TON) And Bitcoin SV (BSV) Continue To Struggle
Over the past few months, there have been many changes in how investors feel about the cryptocurrency market. Some investors have decided to sell their holdings in certain projects in favor of others. Investors have started to have second thoughts as Bitcoin SV (BSV), and Toncoin (TON) tend to struggle....
