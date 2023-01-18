Read full article on original website
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. Once they arrived, they found a man...
Gwinnett County 19-year-old accused of killing man turns himself into police
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old accused of killing a man Saturday was arrested this week. Gwinnett County police said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn.
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
Cherokee County man indicted after being accused of assaulting, imprisoning his disabled grandmother
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County grand jury indicted a man after deputies said he assaulted and falsely imprisoned his grandmother. According to the indictment, in October 2022, 20-year-old Nathan Bellino of Canton kept his grandmother trapped inside his residence for several days.
2 men found shot in head, 1 dead in Coweta County, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head, according to Coweta County Sheriff's deputies. It all happened just after midnight Tuesday at a home near Deep South Road and Johnson Road. Officials said one man, later identified by family members as Marvin Bridges, died at the hospital while the other man's condition is not known at this time.
Police find body of man who disappeared out of Clayton County in December
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a 28-year-old man has been found after he had been missing since December. Clayton County police said on Monday afternoon, officers responded to the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro in refence to a dead person found on the property.
Georgia mother charged after quadriplegic son found malnourished, neglected, police say
A Georgia woman was arrested after police say her quadriplegic son was found with signs of neglect. On Thursday, at 11 p.m., LaGrange police responded to a report of potential neglect at the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. Once officers...
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
Antifa protester shot dead at Atlanta's 'Cop City' as SEVEN charged with domestic terrorism
The man killed during a deadly shootout at Atlanta's 'cop city' has been identified as Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26 as seven others have been charged with domestic terrorism and trespass.
Friend of protester killed by troopers at site of proposed police facility defends them
ATLANTA — A friend of the protester who was killed during a raid targeting the controversial site of an Atlanta police training facility is defending his friend as someone who was not violent. Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to...
Body of man found burning in woods identified, officials say
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta on Dec. 13. Officials confirmed the body belonged to 32-year-old Nicholas Williams. On Dec. 13, someone called the police about a body...
Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says
Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
Trooper shot, shooter killed during raid of proposed APD training facility, GBI says
ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot near Moreland Ave and Constitution Road in Atlanta Wednesday morning. Officials confirmed the shooting to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Michael Register said several agencies were doing a raid near a proposed Atlanta Police...
Fellow defendant handed Young Thug painkiller in court, DA alleges
Fulton County prosecutors allege that one of Young Thug’s co-defendants handed him a prescription painkiller in open cou...
22-year-old woman killed in Cherokee County wreck
CEDAR BLUFF, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Cedar Bluff on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Clair Bryant, 22, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.
Mom of rapper charged in YSL case arrested trying to sneak rolling papers into courtroom
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a rapper charged in the sweeping YSL gang indictment was arrested Tuesday after deputies said she attempted to sneak rolling papers and tobacco products into the Fulton County courtroom where her son is currently standing trial, authorities confirmed. Jail records show Latasha...
Woman accused of spraying officers, flight attendants with fire extinguisher at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. — A woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she assaulted officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and sprayed people with a fire extinguisher. At around 9:34 p.m., officers responded to concourse D at the airport in reference to a suspicious woman attempting to open secured doors...
Deputies: 1 dead in overnight double shooting on Coweta County road
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Authorities say shortly after midnight Tuesday, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road. At the scene, deputies found two...
Judge orders suspect to keep photo of man he sold fentanyl to as part of sentencing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the fentanyl overdose of a 27-year-old. Alex Elbaz died in February 2020 after taking pills he didn't...
Family of student attacked at Cobb middle school says she was stabbed multiple times
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A middle schooler is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed at school. It happened at Cobb County’s Daniell Middle School. Travis Kirk said his step daughter, Summer Thomas, was stabbed multiple times inside the middle school on Tuesday. “Well, there are three puncture...
