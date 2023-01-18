ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: High surf warning posted for most north, west facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for most north and west facing shores as a long-anticipated northwest swell is set to arrive. The Honolulu National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui.
HAWAII STATE
tourcounsel.com

Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii

This Mall in Honolulu is perfect if you are looking for big name brands. It is a very elegant place with many high-end stores. Chanel, Coach and Gucci are the leaders in this establishment and we are sure that you will leave with a good bag of groceries. You can find it at 2100 Kalakaua Avd.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine officials hope to attract more Hawaii tourists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Philippine officials are urging more young Filipinos and their multicultural friends to visit the Philippines and see what it has to offer. To do that, the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu is bringing back its Very Important Pinoy tour, which has been offered every summer for 15 years until COVID shut down leisure travel.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Men's Basketball

A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A large wave swept a baby under...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Disruptive Passenger Causes Hawaii Flight Diversion Again Today

Unbelievably, it’s been only four days since we wrote about the last Hawaii flight diversion. Then tonight, an American Airlines Boeing 789 Dreamliner diverted en route to Honolulu from Phoenix. The plane departed Phoenix Sky Harbor and was in the air for over three hours before touching down at...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hot Yoga Waikiki is using new technology to enhance Yoga sessions

Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders who say they need help to weather a tough economy this year. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Caution tape remains at the...
HAWAII STATE

