Read full article on original website
Related
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big waves and big-wave surfers put on ‘wild’ show for ‘Eddie spectators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meredith Makainani and her husband got to the North Shore on Saturday — a day before “The Eddie” — just to make sure they could secure a spot at the big-wave surf contest. They weren’t alone. Tens of thousands of spectators flocked...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Keala Kennelly on women making a historic splash at ‘the Eddie’ this year
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A large wave swept a baby under...
The momentous experience of The Eddie
Forty surfers, each taking their shot at immortality, conquering the massive surf at Waimea bay all in honor of Eddie Aikau.
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning posted for most north, west facing shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for most north and west facing shores as a long-anticipated northwest swell is set to arrive. The Honolulu National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crowds pack Oahu's North Shore for first 'Eddie' big-wave surf contest since 2016
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A large wave swept a baby under...
Big waves to deliver storied Hawaii surf contest The Eddie
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests is expected to be held Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers will be competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.
tourcounsel.com
Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii
This Mall in Honolulu is perfect if you are looking for big name brands. It is a very elegant place with many high-end stores. Chanel, Coach and Gucci are the leaders in this establishment and we are sure that you will leave with a good bag of groceries. You can find it at 2100 Kalakaua Avd.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine officials hope to attract more Hawaii tourists
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Philippine officials are urging more young Filipinos and their multicultural friends to visit the Philippines and see what it has to offer. To do that, the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu is bringing back its Very Important Pinoy tour, which has been offered every summer for 15 years until COVID shut down leisure travel.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession
Some 40,000 spectators to descend on Oahu’s North Shore for first ‘Eddie’ since 2016. Some 40,000 spectators are expected to flock to Waimea Bay on Sunday for “The Eddie” — and the chance to see the world’s best big-wave surfers take on monster surf.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Men's Basketball
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A large wave swept a baby under...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Disruptive Passenger Causes Hawaii Flight Diversion Again Today
Unbelievably, it’s been only four days since we wrote about the last Hawaii flight diversion. Then tonight, an American Airlines Boeing 789 Dreamliner diverted en route to Honolulu from Phoenix. The plane departed Phoenix Sky Harbor and was in the air for over three hours before touching down at...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
mauinow.com
Maui County again tops the state when it comes to hotel average room rates, revenue
Maui County again topped other counties last month when it came to hotel average daily room rates and revenue per available room, according to data recently released by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $468 and average daily rates (ADR) were $734 in December, the report...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PHOTOS: ‘The Eddie’ went — and thousands of spectators were there to capture the magic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday to see “The Eddie” surf contest — up close and in person. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In rare honor, Abigail Kawananakoa lay in state at Iolani Palace as public offered final respects
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 1,600 people waited hours Sunday to pay their final respects to the late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who lay in state at Iolani Palace in a rare honor. The last time a royal family member lay in state at the palace was more than 100...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large wave swept a baby under a home on Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday, but thankfully the child was uninjured. The incident was one of dozens lifeguards and Honolulu EMS responded to as a powerful swell rolled in, bringing surf upwards of 50 feet. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hot Yoga Waikiki is using new technology to enhance Yoga sessions
Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession. The Hawaii state legislature is now open and among those lobbying lawmakers are business leaders who say they need help to weather a tough economy this year. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Caution tape remains at the...
Comments / 9