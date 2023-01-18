Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate debuts as the final DBS
Aston Martin is bidding farewell to its DBS nameplate, at least for the time being, and is doing it in the best way possible, by launching its most powerful regular production model yet. The British performance marque on Wednesday revealed the 2023 DBS 770 Ultimate, the flagship and final member...
Aston Martin DBS 770 Teased For The Last Time Ahead Of Jan 18 Debut
The current Aston Martin DBS is on its way out. The automaker will reveal the DBS 770 Ultimate tomorrow, but Aston continues to tease it ahead of its debut. The short video doesn’t show much, but it does capture a bit of the car’s shrieking exhaust note. Aston...
conceptcarz.com
Aston Martin increasing employment at Gaydon headquarters
Ultra-luxury manufacturer recruiting additional technicians to support its next generation of sportscars. Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is increasing employment at its Gaydon headquarters with the creation of more than 100 jobs in its manufacturing facility as it prepares to unleash its next generation of sportscars. In the year the iconic...
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Aventador successor likely revealed in patent drawings
It appears the Lamborghini electrified V-12 supercar set to replace the Aventador has been revealed early. Motor1 has discovered patent drawings filed by Lamborghini last November with the World Intellectual Property Organization, for a supercar that's likely to be the Aventador successor due out later this year. Information included with...
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
torquenews.com
Finalized Design Of Tesla Cybertruck Ready For Production
Franz Von Holzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, has confirmed that the Cybertruck pick-up is ready for production. Despite numerous accumulated delays (its launch was originally scheduled for 2021), the long-awaited electric pickup truck is expected to start production this year at Giga Texas. With more than 1.6 million reservations, the Tesla...
5 Best Used Coupes Under $20,000
According to Autotrader, the top five used coupes under $20,000 offer distinctive features while providing plenty of bang for your buck. The post 5 Best Used Coupes Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2023 Civic Type R Seller Finds Out The Hard Way It’s Not Worth Anywhere Near The $20k Markup
Just a few days ago we told you about one person who bought a 2023 Honda Civic Type R and had already put it up for auction. What makes that noteworthy is that they were hoping to at least get their money back after paying a confirmed (from the window sticker) $20,000 markup. It turns out that when one pays such a big sum over sticker price, getting that cash back might be a bigger challenge than expected.
Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water
As a small truck, the 2022 Ford Maverick has been popular. But now, it's getting attention from the wrong places. The post Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Has Brought New Features to Cybertruck That Haven't Been Yet Announced
Tesla Cybertruck will have new and unannounced features about which we still don't know anything. They are not unveiled yet. There is a very big story about the Tesla Cybertruck in addition to the 9,000 ton Giga Press installation at Giga Texas, which prepared Cybertruck for production. And that story is that Tesla has brought features to Cybertruck that haven't been Yet announced.
MotorAuthority
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon
This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
5 of the Most Reliable Used Luxury Cars Under $10,000
If you're looking for a reliable used luxury sedan for under $10,000, it's possible. Check out these five examples that U.S. News deemed the most reliable. The post 5 of the Most Reliable Used Luxury Cars Under $10,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
There are many options when searching for the best compact hybrid SUV to buy. Here are the top 3 you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla Finally Brings Track Mode To The Fastest Production Car In The World, Recommends Upgraded Brakes
After more than a year since releasing the Model S Plaid, Tesla has finally released Track Mode to the quickest production car in the world. Tesla also advises owners for the ultimate track experience, to upgrade to the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit. The refreshed Model S &...
MotorTrend Magazine
That Time When HOT ROD’s XR-6 Won America's Most Beautiful Roadster
You know what they say about beauty and the eye of the beholder. To my eye, the angular, asymmetrical XR-6 isn't a beautiful hot rod, but the judges at the Grand National Roadster Show thought differently, and awarded the HOT ROD project car the America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy in 1963.
The Hybrid Corvette E-Ray Is Here, and the New C8 Model Destroys Eco-Stereotypes
The new Corvette E-Ray is a hybrid electric first for the make and model. For the first time, a Corvette boasts alternative energy credentials and eAWD. The post The Hybrid Corvette E-Ray Is Here, and the New C8 Model Destroys Eco-Stereotypes appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable Midsize Hybrid SUVs That Are Worth the Money
Midsize hybrid SUVs are ideal for families that drive long distances. Here are some of the most reliable midsize hybrid SUVs. The post 3 Reliable Midsize Hybrid SUVs That Are Worth the Money appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Mazda hasn't completely ruled out launching a rotary-powered sports car
Mazda brought the rotary engine back with a whimper by using it as a range extender in the MX-30. Enthusiasts who would rather see it under a coupe's long hood aren't entirely out of luck, but the Japanese company clarified that a Wankel-powered sports car isn't in the cards. "Rotary...
