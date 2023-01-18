ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate debuts as the final DBS

Aston Martin is bidding farewell to its DBS nameplate, at least for the time being, and is doing it in the best way possible, by launching its most powerful regular production model yet. The British performance marque on Wednesday revealed the 2023 DBS 770 Ultimate, the flagship and final member...
conceptcarz.com

Aston Martin increasing employment at Gaydon headquarters

Ultra-luxury manufacturer recruiting additional technicians to support its next generation of sportscars. Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is increasing employment at its Gaydon headquarters with the creation of more than 100 jobs in its manufacturing facility as it prepares to unleash its next generation of sportscars. In the year the iconic...
MotorAuthority

Lamborghini Aventador successor likely revealed in patent drawings

It appears the Lamborghini electrified V-12 supercar set to replace the Aventador has been revealed early. Motor1 has discovered patent drawings filed by Lamborghini last November with the World Intellectual Property Organization, for a supercar that's likely to be the Aventador successor due out later this year. Information included with...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Carscoops

Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?

Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
torquenews.com

Finalized Design Of Tesla Cybertruck Ready For Production

Franz Von Holzhausen, Tesla's chief designer, has confirmed that the Cybertruck pick-up is ready for production. Despite numerous accumulated delays (its launch was originally scheduled for 2021), the long-awaited electric pickup truck is expected to start production this year at Giga Texas. With more than 1.6 million reservations, the Tesla...
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Coupes Under $20,000

According to Autotrader, the top five used coupes under $20,000 offer distinctive features while providing plenty of bang for your buck. The post 5 Best Used Coupes Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

2023 Civic Type R Seller Finds Out The Hard Way It’s Not Worth Anywhere Near The $20k Markup

Just a few days ago we told you about one person who bought a 2023 Honda Civic Type R and had already put it up for auction. What makes that noteworthy is that they were hoping to at least get their money back after paying a confirmed (from the window sticker) $20,000 markup. It turns out that when one pays such a big sum over sticker price, getting that cash back might be a bigger challenge than expected.
torquenews.com

Tesla Has Brought New Features to Cybertruck That Haven't Been Yet Announced

Tesla Cybertruck will have new and unannounced features about which we still don't know anything. They are not unveiled yet. There is a very big story about the Tesla Cybertruck in addition to the 9,000 ton Giga Press installation at Giga Texas, which prepared Cybertruck for production. And that story is that Tesla has brought features to Cybertruck that haven't been Yet announced.
MotorAuthority

2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon

This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Most Reliable Used Luxury Cars Under $10,000

If you're looking for a reliable used luxury sedan for under $10,000, it's possible. Check out these five examples that U.S. News deemed the most reliable. The post 5 of the Most Reliable Used Luxury Cars Under $10,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine

That Time When HOT ROD’s XR-6 Won America's Most Beautiful Roadster

You know what they say about beauty and the eye of the beholder. To my eye, the angular, asymmetrical XR-6 isn't a beautiful hot rod, but the judges at the Grand National Roadster Show thought differently, and awarded the HOT ROD project car the America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy in 1963.
Autoblog

Mazda hasn't completely ruled out launching a rotary-powered sports car

Mazda brought the rotary engine back with a whimper by using it as a range extender in the MX-30. Enthusiasts who would rather see it under a coupe's long hood aren't entirely out of luck, but the Japanese company clarified that a Wankel-powered sports car isn't in the cards. "Rotary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy