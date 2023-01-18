Read full article on original website
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
bossierpress.com
High school boys soccer: Parkway, Bossier, Benton get district wins; Bearkats host St. Louis Catholic Friday in battle of top Division III teams
The Parkway Panthers, Bossier Bearkats and Benton Tigers won district matches Thursday night. In District 1-II, Parkway defeated Northwood 5-1 at Lee Hedges Stadium. In District 1-III Bossier downed Carroll 8-0 in Monroe. In District 1-I, Benton defeated Airline 6-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. At Lee Hedges,...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Demons follow aggressive Sharp, hot-shooting Black to overtime win at SLU
HAMMOND – Despite being down three with 13.5 seconds to play Thursday night at Southeastern, Northwestern State point guard DeMarcus Sharp was eerily calm. That feeling came over the engine of the Demon team because his Ja’Monta Black stood at the free throw line ready to take three free throws.
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Parkway, Haughton boys win District 1-II matches
The Parkway and Haughton boys teams won District 1-II matches Tuesday. Parkway defeated Huntington 4-0 at Cargill Park, and Haughton downed Northwood 3-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Nolan Dean had a hat trick in Parkway’s victory. He has 24 goals on the season. Johnny Gaskins scored...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: PCA notches 16th victory
PCA (16-4) visits LSMSA Tuesday.
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: NSU falls to SLU
HAMMOND – Northwestern State was unable to fully recover from a turnover riddled first half on Thursday, falling to Southeastern 63-48, snapping a three-game Southland Conference winning streak. The Lady Demons (7-9, 3-3) lost 17 offensive possessions in the first half of Thursday’s game due to turnovers, the most...
bossierpress.com
Women’s college basketball: WKU too much for Techsters
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team fell on the road to Western Kentucky 66-55 inside the E.A. Diddle Arena Thursday evening. The Hilltoppers held LA Tech to 36 percent shooting (19-53) while knocking down 42 percent of their own attempts, going 26-62 from the floor. After a 5-5 start to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Discipline from schools follows postgame altercation between NSU, McNeese teams
After a near-brawl moments following the end of last Thursday’s Northwestern State-McNeese State men’s basketball game at Prather Coliseum, athletic directors at both schools moved quickly on limited disciplinary action for their teams, they acknowledged this week. No action specific to either team was taken by the Southland...
KSLA
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton
(KSLA) - Emergency crews say severe weather is to blame for a tree falling on a home in Texarkana on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Dudley Street at around 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time firefighters arrived. Officials say the call...
KTBS
Storms leave damage in Haughton neighborhood
HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton. A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down. Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of...
klax-tv.com
Phlebotomy class to be offered in Natchitoches and Alexandria starting in February
NATCHITOCHES – An online phlebotomy technician training course through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will begin in Natchitoches on Feb. 13 and on NSU’s Cenla campus at 1410 Neal Kearby Blvd. in Alexandria on Feb. 20. This nine–week course is broken down into...
magnoliareporter.com
Webster Parish Journal : Officials trying to address juvenile pre-adjudication space limits
MINDEN, LA -- Where do problems begin with juvenile crime? Many say it starts at home … or the lack of a home life. Where do these problems end? Realistically, many of these children are already in the system. Headed by Ward I City Judge Sherb Sentell, a group...
KSLA
3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car. A...
ktalnews.com
One person injured in Highland shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
lincolnparishjournal.com
UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today
Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
KLTV
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
KTBS
Search underway for man in the Stanley area
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail
Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
Nearly 3K Entergy customers are without power in Union County and Columbia County
UNION COUNTY (KTVE/KARD) — According to Entergy officials, more than 2,000 customers are without power in Union County, Ark due to inclement weather. Officials also confirmed that nearly 900 customers in Columbia County, Ark. are without power.
