ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bossierpress.com

High school boys soccer: Parkway, Bossier, Benton get district wins; Bearkats host St. Louis Catholic Friday in battle of top Division III teams

The Parkway Panthers, Bossier Bearkats and Benton Tigers won district matches Thursday night. In District 1-II, Parkway defeated Northwood 5-1 at Lee Hedges Stadium. In District 1-III Bossier downed Carroll 8-0 in Monroe. In District 1-I, Benton defeated Airline 6-0 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. At Lee Hedges,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Women’s college basketball: WKU too much for Techsters

Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team fell on the road to Western Kentucky 66-55 inside the E.A. Diddle Arena Thursday evening. The Hilltoppers held LA Tech to 36 percent shooting (19-53) while knocking down 42 percent of their own attempts, going 26-62 from the floor. After a 5-5 start to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
bossierpress.com

Women’s college basketball: NSU falls to SLU

HAMMOND – Northwestern State was unable to fully recover from a turnover riddled first half on Thursday, falling to Southeastern 63-48, snapping a three-game Southland Conference winning streak. The Lady Demons (7-9, 3-3) lost 17 offensive possessions in the first half of Thursday’s game due to turnovers, the most...
HAMMOND, LA
96.5 KVKI

Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail

Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Storms leave damage in Haughton neighborhood

HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton. A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down. Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of...
HAUGHTON, LA
ktalnews.com

One person injured in Highland shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

3-vehicle wreck involving school bus reported Thurs. afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a wreck involving a school bus Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 on Hollywood Avenue near St. Vincent Avenue. The police department says the crash involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Amber Bradford Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient

She's a God-send for any pregnant woman in the Minden area, but especially those who are facing pregnancy with some unforeseen circumstances. Meet Amber Bradford! She's this week's recipient of the Kiss Country Caught in the Act Award and she was such an easy selection for this week, the committee took less than a minute to say, "Yep, this is the one!"
MINDEN, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Work will close Claiborne Parish road for six months

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning Monday, Louisiana 518 at approximately 1.4 miles east of Junction Louisiana 9 on LA 518 in Claiborne Parish will be closed. This closure is expected to last approximately six months. This closure is necessary for the ongoing construction project...
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Search underway for man in the Stanley area

STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
STANLEY, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier Parish Police Jury leaders selected for 2023

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish Police Jury went to social media to announce their new Presidents and Vice Presidents for each district. During the first meeting of the new year on Wednesday District 8 representative Doug Rimmer was selected as the president while he was in his third term but has also served as President before. The jury also selected Philli District 3 Phillip Rodgers to serve as the vice president.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy