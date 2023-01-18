ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Are You The One’ Is Going International for Season 9! Cast, Premiere Date Revealed

By Brianna Sainez
 2 days ago
After three long years off the air, MTV’s long-running series, Are You The One, is back for season 9! The popular reality dating show puts hopeful singles through an extensive matchmaking process to find their *perfect* matches — but not without a few twists! Keep reading to see everything we know about season 9.

What Is ‘Are You The One’ About?

After going through an expansive process that includes in-depth interviews, questionnaires, and compatibility testing, Are You The One puts 22 hopeful singles in one house as they live together, compete in challenges and search for their expertly-paired “perfect match.”

Each week, the housemates will participate in a match-up ceremony and be given one opportunity to correctly identify their perfect match in a maximum of ten rounds. If all 11 perfect matches are correct, the contestants will split a massive cash prize. During the ceremony, the number of correct matches is revealed, but not who the matches are.

Couples are also given an opportunity to enter the Truth Booth every week, which will reveal whether or not that romantic duo is a perfect match.

While their goal is to find their specified match — others inevitably fall for each other and form relationships — which weren’t the connections the matchmakers had in mind.

This season, the producers are stepping up a notch as this time as the contestants were found all around the world and will also live in an international location.

Who Is the Host of ‘Are You The One’ Season 9?

While in the past fans have seen actors Ryan Devlin and Terrence J take the hosting role, Catfish alum and former pageant queen Kamie Crawford is set to moderate season 9.

Where Is ‘Are You The One’ Filmed?

Season 9 of Are You The One was filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain.

When Does ‘Are You The One’ Air?

Are You The One is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 18, on Paramount Plus.

Who Is on the Cast of ‘Are You The One’?

Unlike previous seasons of the reality TV series, the season 9 cast will feature contestants from all over the world, including Spain, New Zealand, Ireland and more.

Keep scrolling to meet the cast of season 9 of Are You The One!

