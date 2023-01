MUSKEGON – — The Ravenna bowling team topped Oakridge 2-0 at Northway Lanes on Wednesday. The girls (5-2) edged out the Eagles, 17-13. Alison Phillips led the way with games of 167 and 123 while. Zoe Marsman tossed games of 121 and 137 while Kendra Denhof added a game of 167.

RAVENNA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO