Ashwaubenon, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
PULASKI, WI
94.3 Jack FM

NE Wisconsin Reacts To California Mass Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting...
APPLETON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

1000 Islands Environmental Center is Ready to Soar Into Eagle Days

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That’s when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing. Sunrise and sunset are the best times of...
KAUKAUNA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Ice Conditions a Concern as Mild Winter Continues

SHAWANO LAKE (WTAQ-WLUK) — Ice conditions may be a concern for ice fishermen in Northeast Wisconsin. Despite the mild winter dozens of shanties still covered the east end of Shawano Lake on Friday. Brett Milhans was out there. “I’ve been on a few other lakes this year, and haven’t...
SHAWANO, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Henry VIII’s Ex-Wives Take Center Stage at Fox Cities PAC in SIX

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The six ex-wives of Henry VIII are spending some time at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton this weekend; as they get a chance to re-tell her-story. SIX is a musical that re-imagines each of the historic queens as modern pop icons in...
APPLETON, WI

