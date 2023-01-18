Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Football World Is Saddened By Kevin Warren's Admission
Former Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the new team president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. At the very least, Warren will be very dedicated to his new job. The 59-year-old executive told reporters at his introductory press conference Tuesday that he is a "boring" person with zero ...
WSLS
1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Salem’s DaRon Wilson
SALEM, Va. – Salem’s been the gold standard for high school football programs in SW Virginia for decades. The program’s 10 state titles speak volumes. For that reason, this season was another chock-full of what you might call “routine success’ from the Spartans. Salem reached...
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford cheer team returns to nationals
The Seaford High School cheerleading team is making a habit of producing winning squads, earning a bid to the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship. Each year since 2013, the team has won a spot at the nationals, which will be held at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., from Feb. 10 to 12.
shorelocalnews.com
The Wildwoods Convention Center Hosts the Return of Youth Wrestling & Wrestling Duals Feb. 3-5
The Wildwoods, NJ – January 18, 2023 – The Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association will host the National Youth Challenge Duals team championships at the Wildwoods Convention Center Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. This three-day event will feature elementary and middle school wrestlers, grades 2 through 8,...
USC announces 'Allyson Felix Field' to honor the most decorated U.S. track Olympian
University of Southern California unveiled "Allyson Felix Field'' to honor the track and field great in a release on Wednesday. Felix was already running professionally when she enrolled at USC. She went on to become the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history, earning 11 medals throughout her spectacular career. She received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from USC in May, 2022 and concluded her 20-year international career with bronze and gold medals on the U.S. relay teams at World Athletics Championships in Oregon two months later.
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Jan. 20
Senior Ryan Baker has worked hard to make himself into one of Delaware’s finest distance runners, and at the Virginia Showcase Jan. 14, he rose to the occasion to become the best indoor two-miler in Cape Henlopen High School history, breaking the record held by the legendary Lance White since 1978. Ryan ran the 16-lap race in 9:25.06 to beat Lance’s 9:29 two-mile time. The 3,200-meter conversion puts Ryan at 9:21.78 for the school’s indoor record. Lance’s conversion would have been 9:26.32. The meet was held on a fast, banked 200-meter oval. Ryan was a first-team all-state selection in cross country last fall and is looking forward to taking a shot at the indoor 1,600-meter record of 4:26.06, which is also held by Lance White. Ryan will be attending Lehigh University, majoring in engineering.
Procaccio’s Villanova legacy runs long on championships as athlete, coach
Gina Procaccio is one of the top cross country and track and field coaches in the country. She has led the Villanova women’s teams since 2000, and her time there included back-to-back NCAA cross country championships in 2009 and 2010.
Military.com
World War II Gave the NFL One of Its Greatest Defensive Players of All Time
No player in NFL history ever hit like Chuck Bednarik. From 1949 to 1962, "Concrete Charlie" was one of the most feared linebackers in the NFL. His gridiron dominance led the Philadelphia Eagles to two NFL championships, was All-Pro for eight years in the NFL and went to eight Pro Bowls during his 14-year career.
