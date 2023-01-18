Senior Ryan Baker has worked hard to make himself into one of Delaware’s finest distance runners, and at the Virginia Showcase Jan. 14, he rose to the occasion to become the best indoor two-miler in Cape Henlopen High School history, breaking the record held by the legendary Lance White since 1978. Ryan ran the 16-lap race in 9:25.06 to beat Lance’s 9:29 two-mile time. The 3,200-meter conversion puts Ryan at 9:21.78 for the school’s indoor record. Lance’s conversion would have been 9:26.32. The meet was held on a fast, banked 200-meter oval. Ryan was a first-team all-state selection in cross country last fall and is looking forward to taking a shot at the indoor 1,600-meter record of 4:26.06, which is also held by Lance White. Ryan will be attending Lehigh University, majoring in engineering.

