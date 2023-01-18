ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Ty D.

Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
CBS Sacramento

Walmart isn't paying workers enough and $20 an hour is needed, says author

The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers.  But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
Ty D.

Many Major Retailers in Trouble - Mass Store Closures. Is There One Closing Near You?

In the past five years, several retailers have struggled and have either filed for bankruptcy or have had to close down altogether. Some of these retailers include Bed Bath & Beyond, J. Crew, Toys "R" Us, Men's Warehouse, J.C. Penny, and Revlon. These stores have faced various challenges, such as declining sales, growing debt, rising inflation, increased theft, and competition from digital stores.
BBC

Warning after Amazon customer sent dog food instead of iPhone

Consumers are being warned to film themselves opening Amazon deliveries after a Salisbury man's £1,300 iPhone was switched for a packet of dog food. Ian Burton bought the phone on 4 December to replace his daughter's device but received a packet of Naturo. The online retail giant initially refused...
PYMNTS

Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR

Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
CNBC

Holiday retail sales tanked, but trucking data shows e-commerce wasn't the issue

DHL Supply Chain is investing heavily in North American e-commerce operations. The retail holiday sales data for 2022 was a disappointment, but DHL said it is "continuing to see large growth in e-commerce." Categories including autos, engineering, manufacturing, and high-end consumer goods are doing well. Core consumer retail may rebound...
The Verge

Amazon is closing its AmazonSmile charity platform

Amazon is shutting down its AmazonSmile charity program next month. The closure coincides with a variety of cost-cutting efforts announced by the e-commerce giant that includes laying off thousands of employees. The AmazonSmile program functioned like an overlay for the standard Amazon site, allowing users to shop as normal, but...

