Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
Walmart CEO warns shoppers ‘major shift’ coming in available grocery items in all stores – see the impact on your shop
GROCERY stores will continue to see higher prices as inflation remains at stubborn highs, Walmart’s CEO has warned. Walmart, alongside retailers across the US, has been dealing with inflation, leading to higher prices and unhappier customers. This has prompted lower consumer demand for a store that historically situated itself...
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Kroger CEO says half its customers are under financial strain
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the company is working with its manufacturers to see how they can work together to reduce the costs for its financially constrained customers.
Time To Say Goodbye – These 12 Retail Chains Are Closing Stores in 2023
I have several friends who work in the retail industry and trust me, it can be unpredictable. Those of you in it already know. Things aren't promised even if you're working for a well-loved and established company. From Walmart to Target and even designer stores, it looks like no one is safe from downsizing.
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Shop While You Can: Major Retailers Closing Locations Across the US
The retail industry is facing a "retail apocalypse" as beloved American department stores are closing in droves. I've been extensively covering the "retail apocalypse" through my Newsbreak articles. According to my January 4th article:
Walmart isn't paying workers enough and $20 an hour is needed, says author
The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers. But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
Many Major Retailers in Trouble - Mass Store Closures. Is There One Closing Near You?
In the past five years, several retailers have struggled and have either filed for bankruptcy or have had to close down altogether. Some of these retailers include Bed Bath & Beyond, J. Crew, Toys "R" Us, Men's Warehouse, J.C. Penny, and Revlon. These stores have faced various challenges, such as declining sales, growing debt, rising inflation, increased theft, and competition from digital stores.
The stock market is on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that suggests big upside ahead
US stocks could be on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that signals more upside ahead, according to Carson Group's Ryan Detrick. To complete the trifecta, the S&P 500 needs to generate a positive return in the month of January. "We continue to see more positives than negatives, and...
Dollar General Accused of Advertising One Price, Charging a Higher One
Discount chain Dollar General is charged in a complaint with overcharging customers.
'Egg-scuse me, this carton is how much?' Here's why egg prices are soaring across the US
Across the country Americans are asking themselves 'why are eggs so expensive?' The answer has to do with the bird flu and inflation.
Warning after Amazon customer sent dog food instead of iPhone
Consumers are being warned to film themselves opening Amazon deliveries after a Salisbury man's £1,300 iPhone was switched for a packet of dog food. Ian Burton bought the phone on 4 December to replace his daughter's device but received a packet of Naturo. The online retail giant initially refused...
America's largest party supply store files for bankruptcy
Party City filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday, weighed down by competition and years of financial losses.
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
E-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday it will close its charity AmazonSmile to "pursue and invest" in other philanthropic efforts.
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
Walmart shoppers blast ‘store failure that cost them money’ & warn others not to make the same mistake at the checkout
WALMART customers have slammed the retailer after they claim they were double-taxed on their shopping. Jim and Cheryl Wilmington have urged patrons to check their receipts and scan non-food and fresh products separately. The pair were left furious after they claimed they were taxed twice following a visit to the...
Holiday retail sales tanked, but trucking data shows e-commerce wasn't the issue
DHL Supply Chain is investing heavily in North American e-commerce operations. The retail holiday sales data for 2022 was a disappointment, but DHL said it is "continuing to see large growth in e-commerce." Categories including autos, engineering, manufacturing, and high-end consumer goods are doing well. Core consumer retail may rebound...
Amazon is closing its AmazonSmile charity platform
Amazon is shutting down its AmazonSmile charity program next month. The closure coincides with a variety of cost-cutting efforts announced by the e-commerce giant that includes laying off thousands of employees. The AmazonSmile program functioned like an overlay for the standard Amazon site, allowing users to shop as normal, but...
