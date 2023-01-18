Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Jerry C. Whitehead
Jerry C. Whitehead 6/29/1942 - 1/15/2023 On January 15, 2023, at the age of 80, Jerry C Whitehead, our wonderful, extremely loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away. Jerry was born June 29, 1942 at his parents' home in Franklin, Idaho to John Hoyet and Eva Chatterton Whitehead....
kslnewsradio.com
Cache County inmate ‘walks away’ from work release program, police say
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man who escaped from a jail work-release program on Monday. Authorities ask that anyone with information on 21-year-old Tayson Marroquin contact the sheriff’s office or 911. According to Cache County Lt. Doyle...
Herald-Journal
Egbert, Marva Lucinda Hillyard
Marva Lucinda Hillyard Egbert passed away peacefully on January 14, the day after her 97th birthday. She was born on January 13, 1926, in Cornish, Utah to W. Hazen and Ruby Nilson Hillyard, who were loving and devoted parents. She married her eternal companion, David Wesley Egbert, on July 19, 1950, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were happily married for 53 years before David passed away in 2003.
Herald-Journal
Gregory, Horatio Drury "Hy"
Horatio "Hy" Drury Gregory passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 83, surrounded by his adoring family. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Smithfield 18th Ward building located at 625 East 600 South, Smithfield, Utah, with a viewing beforehand from 9:00-10:30 am. Interment will be at the Franklin cemetery. To read the full obituary and to access the livestream funeral link, go to www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Booth, James
Booth James Booth 72 Logan, Utah passed away January 15, 2023. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Herald-Journal
Hansen, Becky Jo
Becky Jo Hansen died on January 18, 2023. She was born to June Godfrey Hansen and Irwin Charles Hansen. Becky worked at USU for thirty years in the UWRL and Civil and Environmental Engineering department. She had donated many items she made to humanitarian organizations. She has held several ward callings as: Relief Society secretary, ward historian, and her favorite as a Primary Teacher. She is survived by her sister Sue Hansen. She is preceded in death by her mother June and her sister Mary. Per her request, there will be no funeral or viewing. There will be a dedication prayer at the grave. Friends and family will be able to meet at Allen-Hall Mortuary on Saturday, January 21st from 12-1pm. Interment will take place at the Smithfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Crash with train leaves pickup truck driver in critical condition
A crash in Cache County Thursday afternoon between a train and a pickup truck left one driver in critical condition.
Herald-Journal
Carrillo, Cherise Cricket
Cherise Cricket Carrillo, 54, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on January 16th, 2023 after a courageous battle with cirrhosis of the liver surrounded by her family. Cherise was born on November 15, 1968 to Wendell and Janet Campbell in Idaho Falls, she was their 7th and last child. After graduating from Burley High School, she went on to study at Ricks College. On February 14, 1989, she met Martin Leo Carrillo at their shared workplace, Lionel Playworld. They wed on June 23, 1989, going on to have 4 children, Contessa, Cherokee, Chevy and Cash. When Cherise had Contessa, she started her lifelong journey of being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Cherise supported her loving husband while he pursued his career of being a mechanic and helped her kids excel in their schoolwork and extracurricular activities. Cherise was a passionate crafter, shopper and cleaner and when she wasn't filling her home with the scent of potpourri, she could be found in her home sewing primitive, raggedy dolls or scrapbooking. We will miss her greatly. Cherise was predeceased by her father Wendell Odell Campbell, her mother Janet Juanita Campbell, her sister Debbie Johnson. Cherise is survived by her husband Martin Leo Carrillo; her children: Contessa (Lorin) Zippay, Cherokee (Bryan) Beckstrom, Chevy (Shanna and Ashley), Cash Carrillo; her grandchildren Kennedy Zippay, Chezney Zippay, Coupe Zippay; her sisters: Vicky (Alan) McCombs, Becky (Paul) Robertson, Wendy (Norm) Howell, Shawna (Sam) Howlett; her brother Kim (Mary) Campbell and her brother in law Jack Johnson. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider sending monetary donations to the American Liver Foundation. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Mapleton Ward Chapel, 5307 East Cub River Road in Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Cherise will then be laid to rest in the Mapleton Cemetery in Preston, Idaho. The service may be viewed via Zoom by clicking on the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88056219665 Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
kvnutalk
Deputies looking for ‘persons of interest’ following vehicle burglary in Wellsville – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing a purse. They then allegedly made fraudulent purchases with the victim’s credit cards at a nearby department store. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, on December...
kvnutalk
North Logan man arrested for allegedly beating children with brooms and other objects – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 26-year-old North Logan man has been arrested for allegedly physically beating a woman and three children, according to law enforcement. Love J. Matauto was booked Friday afternoon into the Cache County Jail. According to a probable cause statement from the North Park Police Department, officers were...
Herald-Journal
Preston Basketball Beginnings
(Editorial Note: Part306 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston News, 1911; Preston Booster, 1912-13; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Images of America, Preston, by Necia P. Seamons; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart.) In the late years of the...
Herald-Journal
USU athletics: 2023 Hall of Fame class announced
A new class has been named for the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame, and they are all women. With the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which gave better access to educational and athletics opportunities for women, the Aggies are recognizing seven females that include student-athletes and administrators that played a big part in helping women at USU. The 2023 class will be inducted on Saturday, April 15.
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Bobcats earn big road win over Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — In a matchup of the two top squads in Region 11 on Thursday night, Sky View strongly suggested it is still the team to beat in the valley. The visiting Bobcats perplexed, prodded and dismantled the Ridgeline front court with their 2-3 zone defense, attacked the basket in transition, and hooped and hollered their way into the locker room with a 56-41 win and sole possession of first place of the region.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls basketball: Wolves bounce back after close loss
NORTH LOGAN — It was a little too close for comfort for the Wolves’ liking, but they’ll gladly take the end result against a determined opponent. Green Canyon took the lead for good on a 7-0 second-quarter run and made enough plays on both sides of the ball to earn a 60-52 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball team on Wednesday night.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls wrestling: Hawks win tiebreaker over Cats; Stangs roll
The Region 11 girls wrestling duals moved back to their traditional Tuesday time slot this week. Sky View hosted Mountain Crest and Ridgeline, while Green Canyon and Logan traveled to Bear River. Here is what transpired at each location: SMITHFIELD Ridgeline squared off against Mountain Crest and Sky View, while the Mustangs and Bobcats were only in action once because they dualed against each other the previous week. Mountain Crest outpointed Ridgeline, 66-10, and the Bobcats and Riverhawks finished with 36 points apiece. However, Ridgeline prevailed via tiebreaker by forfeiting at one fewer weight class than Sky View. The Bobcats did win three of the five contested matches against the Riverhawks. Sky View got pins from Sable Morris (110-pound weight class), Sophia Morris (130) and Dika Dekar (155), while Taya Crookston and Breanne Lundahl (135) were triumphant by fall for Ridgeline. “I felt like our team really came out and competed tonight,” SV head coach Tony Holden said. “I feel like this team is coming together at the right time. It’s hard to win duals when you give up forfeits.” The Mustangs picked up 30 forfeit points against the Riverhawks and went 6-3 in the contested bouts. All three of those setbacks for Mountain Crest went the full six minutes. Emi Stahl (125) reigned supreme by major decision for Ridgeline, who got wins by decision from Keagan Grange (105) and Lorelai Woodard (115). Woodard outlasted Dani Alexander, 11-10, in their duel. “I thought our girls worked hard,” Ridgeline head coach Melanie Montierth said. “There were a few pretty exciting matches. We won three matches against Mountain Crest and were working through some stalling on bottom. … Some of our newer girls ended up matching up with the Sky View girls and wrestled tough. Taya Crookston and Breanne Lundahl hit some pretty powerful doubles. … Mountain Crest is a tough team, so it was good to get those wins. Sky View had some pretty tough girls last night as well. It was a great couple of duals.” The Mustangs racked up the maximum six points in each of their victories as Mattee Turnbow (110), Jacie Shock (120), Eastyn Nyman (130), Anna Van Huss (135), Laura Stabile (155) and Gracie Howard (190) all secured pins. “I felt like we performed well tonight,” MC head coach Susan Dart said. “We still have some girls out and our second- and third-string girls really stepped up and wrestled well against some tough competition. We are working hard every day to continue to get better.” GARLAND Bear River outpointed Green Canyon and Logan by scoreline of 30-9 and 42-0, respectively. The Bears did not factor the points they won by forfeit into their final scoring tallies. The Wolves were victorious in two of the seven contested matches against the Bears, plus won one of the four extra matches. Green Canyon’s Onnika Christensen (110) came through with a 8-5 triumph over SkyLynn Thompson in a showdown between returning 4A state placers, while Christensen’s teammate, Amberly Shelley (125), stuck her opponent in the first round. Christensen and Shelley went 2-0 on the evening as they both finished off pinning combinations in Green Canyon’s 42-6 victory over Logan. The Wolves won all four contested bouts by fall, with Zoe Brown (120) and Jorilyn Herzog providing the other pins. “I love watching my girls progress throughout the season,” GC head coach Mindy Blake said. “This doesn’t always end up showing in a win-or-lose situation, but in goals achieved and moves executed to precision. I saw the Lady Wolves shine last night and my heart was full of gratitude to watch them succeed.”
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Team effort added up to an Aggie W
While the Aggies certainly have some star players, they have learned in order to have success it takes the entire team playing together. Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum was a prime example. The Utah State men’s basketball team had different athletes shine when needed. It added up to a 75-71 Mountain West Conference win over UNLV in front of 7,611 fans.
