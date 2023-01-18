Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Disturbance at Oshkosh Middle School Stemmed from Student Discipline, Prosecutors Say
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Six people arrested at Merrill Middle School allegedly forced their way into the school because they were responding to a 13-year-old being disciplined inside — leading to “chaos” and a fight, according to a criminal complaint. Misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and...
94.3 Jack FM
Ammonia Leak Sends 3 People To The Hospital
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Just after 1am this morning, Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to 508 Elizabeth Street (TNT Crust) for an ammonia leak. Upon arrival companies found a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system. All plant employees were successfully evacuated with a total of six people being evaluated or transported for respiratory issues.
94.3 Jack FM
I-41 Showdown returns for the second time
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers will play the second annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday, June 7. The game is presented by Aquire Restoration and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Last year’s contest marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. The two clubs are separated by just 70 miles via I-41 and face each other 12 times this season. Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, January 20 at 11:00 a.m.
94.3 Jack FM
Two Rivers Woman Sentenced for Leaving Racist Notes on Car Windshields
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman who left racist notes on car windshields was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, plus jail time for a bail jumping conviction in the case. Cathleen Yauch, 50, previously pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count...
94.3 Jack FM
Preliminary Hearing Postponed for Green Bay Teen Charged in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A preliminary hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl-laced pills to another teen. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. Defense attorney Trisha Fritz said there are...
94.3 Jack FM
Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Man in Manitowoc Stabbing
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man accused in the non-fatal stabbing of his cousin added a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Thursday. Ryan King, 36, is charged with attempted homicide and two counts of false imprisonment for the May 25 incident. After the...
94.3 Jack FM
Second Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Fond du Lac Shooting Death
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A second suspect has pleaded not guilty to an October murder and armed robbery. Julius Freeman Jr. entered the not guilty pleas Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Benzel Rose on Oct. 17, 2021. No trial date was set. He returns to court Feb. 24 for a status conference.
94.3 Jack FM
Milwaukee Man with Active Warrant Arrested in Fond du Lac County High-Speed Chase
TOWN OF BYRON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Milwaukee man with an active warrant was arrested following a high-speed chase in Fond du Lac County. It started around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday when a deputy spotted a vehicle speeding on I-41 in the area of County Highway B in the Town of Byron.
94.3 Jack FM
Strangulation Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Woman’s Death
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Ingold pleaded not guilty Wednesday to strangling a woman. No trial date was set on the lone count of first-degree intentional homicide for the June 25 attack. Ingold returns to court April 18 for a final conference, court records show. According to the criminal...
