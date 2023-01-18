Fender to push ‘full steam’ into effects in 2023: “We have some cool stuff coming towards the middle or end of the year”

Whether you’re on the move around the house, or around the world, Portable speakers allow you to play music or other audio content wherever you are, encumbered by wires. When it comes to choosing the right portable speaker for your needs, there are a number of factors to consider, such as functionality, look and price. And if you’re plannning to take one with you while travelling, then size is likely to be important, too. But the one consistent metric is that buying off a reputable manufacturer is a good guide to quality. American audio makers Sonos are one of the biggest names on the market and among their product range are two portable speakers. We’ve compared them both below.

22 DAYS AGO