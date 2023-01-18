Even though it might not have looked like it at the first sight, today’s trip to Stoke City was a tricky one for the Royals. First, because there is this famous cup tie against Manchester United next week. Although Paul Ince has banned his players from talking about it and admitted that he would rather claim three points against the Potters than avoiding defeat at Old Trafford, everyone knows how easily your focus can be distracted.

20 HOURS AGO