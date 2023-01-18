Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Paul Ince Slams Players For ‘Not Competing’ In Stoke Hammering
The Royals had one of their heaviest defeats of the season after a 4-0 defeat against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. It is safe to say that Paul Ince was not a happy man after the defeat. Here is what he had to say - he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Spurs Reaction, Pep Pleads with Fans, Gundo Leaving?, and More...
Manchester City sprung to life in the second half after falling 0-2 behind to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad. The performance could serve as a springboard to a title run. Here’s a look at all the latest news from around the web from Sky Blue News. CITY’S SECOND-HALF WONDER...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
On paper, it’s a City win. Sadly, we don’t play on paper and this one is difficult to call. City played like Spurs in the first half on Thursday before paying like City for the second 45. We don’t need that again and we can’t afford to give Wolves a head start.
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Boro fan Jonny gives us the inside track on Sunderland’s opponents
Matthew Crichton: When the two sides last met Chris Wilder was in charge. What led to his sacking back in October?. Jonny Bullock: Speaking to other clubs. This dates back to April of last year when Sean Dyche was sacked at Burnley. Wilder, instantly became the favourite and wouldn’t shoot down the rumours after multiple attempts of asking. Then once he finally confirmed it Boro’s form dropped through the floor and ended up finishing seventh after sitting comfortably in the playoffs.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sunderland v Middlesbrough - everything you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(12th) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (5th) Tickets: Tickets available via www.safc.com. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
SB Nation
Sunday football open thread
Happy Sunday, everyone. I didn’t get up early enough today to watch the scintillating match between Sampdoria and Udinese, but if I had I might have been able to watch Harry Winks play against Destiny Udogie. IDK, might have been more interesting than anything Spurs have put out there for a while.
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, FA WSL; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch
With last week’s Chelsea veruss Arsenal match ending in a 1-1 stalemate, the title challenge remains as you were. This means that any slip against other opposition is what the other will be waiting for. Arsenal, then, will be paying close attention to Chelsea’s second meeting with Liverpool, since the first was a shock season-opening win by the Reds.
SB Nation
Stoke City 4-0 Reading: Down Without A Fight
Even though it might not have looked like it at the first sight, today’s trip to Stoke City was a tricky one for the Royals. First, because there is this famous cup tie against Manchester United next week. Although Paul Ince has banned his players from talking about it and admitted that he would rather claim three points against the Potters than avoiding defeat at Old Trafford, everyone knows how easily your focus can be distracted.
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 28 - Sunderland vs Middlesbrough
The chance of any half-decent result was pretty much removed from our reach last weekend once the (very unimpressive) officials decided that Luke O’Nien’s strong and poorly mistimed tackle in the 18th minute was a straight red. It will be an ongoing debate for many if it was...
SB Nation
Five Things Paul Ince Should Consider To Overcome Stoke City
Paul Ince’s side will be travelling north to take on 20th-placed Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday and will be expecting to come away with a result from Alex Neil’s struggling squad. Reading have already taken three points off the Potters at the start of September...
SB Nation
Everton Under 21s keep Premier League Cup hopes very much alive
Everton’s youthful Under 21 team, shorn of recent regulars Tom Cannon (on loan at Preston), Stan Mills, Reece Welch, Isaac Price (all training with the first team squad) and Seb Quirk (finalising a transfer to Accrington Stanley) made the long trip south to play against Southampton. Their aim was to try to ensure they progress from this season’s Premier League Cup group stages to the knockout phase.
SB Nation
Potter looking to build on recent good feels at Chelsea but Mudryk unlikely to start against Liverpool
Chelsea have engaged in a fair amount of retail therapy over the past couple weeks, and, combined with last weekend’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, that has indeed lifted the mood a little bit around the club. We just have to avoid looking at the table, which still shows Chelsea smack dab in the middle, in 10th, on the back of a quarter-century-worst run of results.
SB Nation
How would Danjuma fit in at Everton?
With a number of reliable media sources now reporting that Dutch international forward Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld could be close to making a transfer to Everton, we take a look at how the soon-to-be 26 year-old would fit into Frank Lampard’s embattled side. After a deceptively decent start to the...
SB Nation
On This Day (20 Jan 2018): Asoro & Maja offer a slice of hope for Coleman’s struggling Mackems
It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when we knew we were more than likely to go down for a second consecutive season. Yes, we’d been relegated under the disastrous David Moyes, the season before; and yes, we’d struggled badly after a promising start under the by-now-departed Simon Grayson. And yes, we’d seen our best – only – striker Lewis Grabban recalled from his loan spell.
SB Nation
West Ham vs Everton - Match Preview | Lampard and Moyes on the edge
Roll up, roll up, it’s time for El Sackio. The winner gets David Moyes. Yep, Everton travel to fellow strugglers West Ham with both manager’s jobs on the line. If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry. And let’s face it we all need a bit of a...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Manchester United match thread: bona fides
Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates today in a top of the Premier League table clash worthy of the fixture’s storied, acrimonious history. The Gunners will look to maintain / extend their lead over Manchester City. United will be trying to keep pace with the teams at the top. Both clubs need the full points. A draw isn’t a great result for either. It should be a cracking game.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s approach to recruitment can pay dividends, but only with time and patience
The January transfer window has seen Sunderland linked with numerous names both at home and abroad, but they’ve not evolved into the traditional scarf-waving pictures at the Academy of Light. During Friday’s pre-match press conference, Tony Mowbray expressed confidence that we’ll land some ‘young, exciting signings’ before the window...
SB Nation
Milner On Chelsea Draw: “We Could Have Made It Easier For Ourselves”
Given the form of both Liverpool and Chelsea heading into yesterday’s meeting at Anfield, the match went about as one would expect. The play was sloppy and the chances created were largely due to errors and defensive frailty rather than attacking brilliance. Ultimately, neither team was helped very much by taking a single point.
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Our first match of the season was already one of the biggest upsets in the Women’s Super League, when recently promoted outfit Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 and made many start to question whether the Blues would be able to reclaim the title. That episode was quickly proven to be...
SB Nation
Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool Strike Out Again With Weak Scoreless Draw
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, and Darwin Núñez are all on the bench as Jürgen Klopp tries a team featuring Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, and James Milner at right back to take on struggling Chelsea. First Half. It’s nearly a disaster right from the off when Chelsea manage...
Comments / 0