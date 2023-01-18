Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
thestandardnewspaper.online
$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival moves to Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY – If it’s Spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its 10th consecutive year in their new home, Windsor Beach State Park #4, Save the Date: Saturday, March 25. Gates open at 10 a.m. Music starts 11 a.m. 699 London Bridge Road.
AZFamily
Arizona armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside Alec Baldwin in “Rust” movie death
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The weapons specialist on the “Rust” movie set is from Arizona and will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside actor Alec Baldwin. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is from Bullhead City, and it was her job to maintain and manage the prop guns. Her legal team is fighting this and has already filed a lawsuit against the company that supplied the ammunition, claiming they are at fault for the kind of ammunition they sold. “I’m the armorer. Or at least I was,” said Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the back of a police car right after the 2021 accidental fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the movie set. “They didn’t mean to do it. They didn’t have the intent to kill, but it happened anyway,” said Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.
8newsnow.com
Man accused of running over father on highway near Laughlin
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of running over and killing his father following a fight over the weekend on an Arizona highway about 20 miles from Laughlin, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, is facing a first-degree murder per domestic...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman native learns real-world business profession through simulation at Adams State University
In a global competition, Matthew Bathauer, Kingman, Ariz., and Lee Williams High School graduate, and his teammates scored in the top tier in Global Business Strategies, an Adams State University, Colo., business capstone course taught by Zena Buser, Ph.D., professor of business. Bathauer’s company “A” earned a Global Top 100...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal accident in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said that Douglas Wilson, 74, Mohave Valley died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Fromelt said Wilson was...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Two MCC board members officially sworn in
MOHAVE COUNTY – Two board members took the oath of office to officially become Mohave Community College Board Trustees. Mike File, Mohave County Superintendent of Schools, led the ceremony at the board’s meeting Friday, January 13, on the Bullhead City Campus. Dr. Diane Singer will represent District 5,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Commission vacancies announced
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, District 5, is looking for volunteers to serve. Volunteers must reside in District 5 (North Lake Havasu, Desert Hills, Crystal Beach, Havasu Heights, Yucca, Topock, Golden Shores, Mohave Valley or Fort Mohave). Please call Valerie at (928) 453-0735 if you are...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Scavenger hunt, homecoming planned at Mohave Valley VFW
MOHAVE VALLEY – It’s a three-fer: “Have fun with your family and friends, learn about local history and raise money for local veterans,” said Jennifer Portwood, of the VFW Auxiliary Post 404 in Mohave Valley, 10287 Barrackman Road, about the Scavenger Hunt that the Auxiliary is hosting on Friday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bicycle versus truck was fatal
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bicyclist was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Lake Havasu City. Police officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the incident on Lake Havasu Ave. at Willow Ave. Sergeant Michael Terrinoni said that investigation revealed that a 2015...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kari Lake to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Kari Lake will be the guest speaker for the Mohave county Republican Central Committee District III Lincoln Day Dinner. The dinner will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with the program at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHPD implements PowerEngage program
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Police Department has announced a new engagement and feedback solution to the community called PowerEngage. The service will allow citizens to provide their comments, feedback, and words of gratitude after receiving public safety services. With PowerEngage, text message surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Winterhaven Dr. The occupant discovered fire and smoke in a rear bedroom, attempted to extinguish it, but was unable to control the fire and evacuated the residence safely. Firefighters gains control of the fire which had extended into the attic within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Vegas-Born Actor to Open Coffee Shop in the Market at Laughlin
Double Shot represents a new phase in actor David Lewis’s career
thestandardnewspaper.online
$10 million Legal Services Center to replace mothballed jail
KINGMAN – Knocking down a mothballed Mohave County Jail will make way for a new Legal Services Center in downtown Kingman. The Board of Supervisors on Jan. 3 awarded the demolition project and a $500,000 contract to Cerritos, California-based Resource Environmental, Inc. The President of the firm has been...
Fox5 KVVU
Dolan Springs AZ woman arrested, 43 dogs rescued from home covered in filth
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Dolan Springs, AZ woman faces 43 counts of felony animal cruelty after that many dogs were rescued from her home on Jan. 11, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Betty Lynn Fuchsel, 77, also faces several charges for failure to appear after...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woman’s body recovered from Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the recovery of a woman’s body from the Colorado River. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the department was notified at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 that a body had been spotted in the river.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Food truck fest planned in Bullhead City
“Food trucks are amazing, how they serve so many people out of a small space,” said Valerie Moore, co-owner of Our Place on Hancock with her husband, Jonathan Moore, and sister Patty Dion, so hosting the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 877 Hancock Rd. in Bullhead City seemed like a no-brainer. There will be seven licensed food vendors in 3,000 s.f., “extending our space by 1,000 square feet,” she added. “We can seat 80 outside comfortably,” with a full bar and picnic tables.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arson, criminal damage charged in elevator fire
KINGMAN – On Wednesday, January 11 at about 11:25 a.m., the Kingman Police Department (KPD) arrested Deonta Montez Willis, 35, of California on the felony charges allegedly pacing floor panels in an elevator in an office building in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. and setting them ablaze.
Comments / 0