Kingman, AZ

ABC 15 News

Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

$650,000 settlement following lawsuit against Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY – Former Bullhead City Field Operations Manager Don Carley remains bitter over his tumultuous loss of employment, but the Kingman man says dismissal of felony criminal charges and a civil litigation settlement clear his name. His claim and lawsuit against Bullhead City seeking $1 million was settled with a $650,000 payout last year.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival moves to Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY – If it’s Spring, it must be time for the Woodystock Blues and Brews Festival, back for its 10th consecutive year in their new home, Windsor Beach State Park #4, Save the Date: Saturday, March 25. Gates open at 10 a.m. Music starts 11 a.m. 699 London Bridge Road.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona armorer to be charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside Alec Baldwin in “Rust” movie death

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The weapons specialist on the “Rust” movie set is from Arizona and will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside actor Alec Baldwin. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is from Bullhead City, and it was her job to maintain and manage the prop guns. Her legal team is fighting this and has already filed a lawsuit against the company that supplied the ammunition, claiming they are at fault for the kind of ammunition they sold. “I’m the armorer. Or at least I was,” said Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the back of a police car right after the 2021 accidental fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the movie set. “They didn’t mean to do it. They didn’t have the intent to kill, but it happened anyway,” said Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
8newsnow.com

Man accused of running over father on highway near Laughlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of running over and killing his father following a fight over the weekend on an Arizona highway about 20 miles from Laughlin, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, is facing a first-degree murder per domestic...
LAUGHLIN, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fatal accident in BHC

BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department reports the death of a person who was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident on Jan. 9. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said that Douglas Wilson, 74, Mohave Valley died Jan. 12 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas. Fromelt said Wilson was...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Two MCC board members officially sworn in

MOHAVE COUNTY – Two board members took the oath of office to officially become Mohave Community College Board Trustees. Mike File, Mohave County Superintendent of Schools, led the ceremony at the board’s meeting Friday, January 13, on the Bullhead City Campus. Dr. Diane Singer will represent District 5,...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Commission vacancies announced

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, District 5, is looking for volunteers to serve. Volunteers must reside in District 5 (North Lake Havasu, Desert Hills, Crystal Beach, Havasu Heights, Yucca, Topock, Golden Shores, Mohave Valley or Fort Mohave). Please call Valerie at (928) 453-0735 if you are...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Scavenger hunt, homecoming planned at Mohave Valley VFW

MOHAVE VALLEY – It’s a three-fer: “Have fun with your family and friends, learn about local history and raise money for local veterans,” said Jennifer Portwood, of the VFW Auxiliary Post 404 in Mohave Valley, 10287 Barrackman Road, about the Scavenger Hunt that the Auxiliary is hosting on Friday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bicycle versus truck was fatal

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bicyclist was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in Lake Havasu City. Police officers responded just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to the incident on Lake Havasu Ave. at Willow Ave. Sergeant Michael Terrinoni said that investigation revealed that a 2015...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Kari Lake to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Kari Lake will be the guest speaker for the Mohave county Republican Central Committee District III Lincoln Day Dinner. The dinner will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with the program at 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

LHPD implements PowerEngage program

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Police Department has announced a new engagement and feedback solution to the community called PowerEngage. The service will allow citizens to provide their comments, feedback, and words of gratitude after receiving public safety services. With PowerEngage, text message surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

No injuries in house fire

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Winterhaven Dr. The occupant discovered fire and smoke in a rear bedroom, attempted to extinguish it, but was unable to control the fire and evacuated the residence safely. Firefighters gains control of the fire which had extended into the attic within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

$10 million Legal Services Center to replace mothballed jail

KINGMAN – Knocking down a mothballed Mohave County Jail will make way for a new Legal Services Center in downtown Kingman. The Board of Supervisors on Jan. 3 awarded the demolition project and a $500,000 contract to Cerritos, California-based Resource Environmental, Inc. The President of the firm has been...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Woman’s body recovered from Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the recovery of a woman’s body from the Colorado River. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the department was notified at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 that a body had been spotted in the river.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Food truck fest planned in Bullhead City

“Food trucks are amazing, how they serve so many people out of a small space,” said Valerie Moore, co-owner of Our Place on Hancock with her husband, Jonathan Moore, and sister Patty Dion, so hosting the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 877 Hancock Rd. in Bullhead City seemed like a no-brainer. There will be seven licensed food vendors in 3,000 s.f., “extending our space by 1,000 square feet,” she added. “We can seat 80 outside comfortably,” with a full bar and picnic tables.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Arson, criminal damage charged in elevator fire

KINGMAN – On Wednesday, January 11 at about 11:25 a.m., the Kingman Police Department (KPD) arrested Deonta Montez Willis, 35, of California on the felony charges allegedly pacing floor panels in an elevator in an office building in the 200 block of N. Fourth St. and setting them ablaze.
KINGMAN, AZ

