BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The weapons specialist on the “Rust” movie set is from Arizona and will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter alongside actor Alec Baldwin. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is from Bullhead City, and it was her job to maintain and manage the prop guns. Her legal team is fighting this and has already filed a lawsuit against the company that supplied the ammunition, claiming they are at fault for the kind of ammunition they sold. “I’m the armorer. Or at least I was,” said Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the back of a police car right after the 2021 accidental fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the movie set. “They didn’t mean to do it. They didn’t have the intent to kill, but it happened anyway,” said Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO