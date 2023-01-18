ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Collegian

Penn State women's lacrosse announces team captains for 2023 season

Penn State announced its three team captains for the 2023 season on Thursday. Senior midfielder Regan Nealon, senior defender Rachel Spilker and junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill will serve in the leadership roles for the upcoming season. Spilker served as a captain last year, while Nealon and O’Neill will be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey's Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall named Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominees

A pair of Penn Staters were nominated for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Thursday, which is presented to the nation's top collegiate hockey player. Blue and white veterans Kevin Wall and Liam Souliere were among the field of 80+ players from around Division I hockey to be recognized for the prestigious honor after powering the Nittany Lions to No. 6 in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

No. 1 Penn State looks to extend dual-meet win streak against No. 3 Michigan in critical clash

No. 1 Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since Jan. 31, 2020, but that’ll be put to the test in the first of two Bryce Jordan Center duals this season. On Friday, the top-ranked Nittany Lions will wrestle the No. 3 Wolverines in the blue and white’s second conference matchup this season. While the matchups look close on paper, Penn State is hoping for a repeat of last year’s dual meet against Michigan.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

State College’s Gumby’s Pizza Permanently Closes

It’s an end of an era, folks. State College’s Gumby’s Pizza, located at 300 S. Pugh St., has permanently closed, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s window. The reason for the closure is currently unclear. “Thank you all for your patronage & support for...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

CNB Bank, Penn State DuBois donate $300,000 to LaunchBox

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CNB Bank, headquartered in Clearfield, Pa., has established the second-largest endowment to date in support of the North Central PA LaunchBox. The LaunchBox is powered by the Penn State DuBois (NCPA LaunchBox).  The organization has pledged $150,000, matched one-to-one by Penn State through a recently concluded matching gifts program, providing […]
CLEARFIELD, PA

