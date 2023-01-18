ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
247Sports

College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023

The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer

Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’

Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson

KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Utah LB Andrew Mata’afa has announced he will enter the transfer portal

On Tuesday, Utah’s veteran linebacker Andrew Mata'afa announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. After five years with the program, Mata’afa enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Mata’afa was unable to break through on the defensive side of the ball during his time at Utah. However, he played a vital role on special teams and as a leader on the team. In his five years, he appeared in 38 games and totaled 21 tackles, .5 tackles for loss, and 2 pass break-ups.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Live Updates: Day 2 updates from the 2023 Polynesian Bowl practice

Practices for the 2023 Polynesian Bowl continued on Tuesday, with both teams practicing at Kahuku HS on the North Shore of Oahu. It is warm weather this week, with Team Mauka and Team Makai taking to the field at Kahuku HS, which will be the site of Friday's seventh annual game, which will be televised at 4:00 p.m. HST on NFL Network.
KAHUKU, HI
247Sports

Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023

The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 83-82 overtime win against Kansas

In crunch time, Keyontae Johnson wanted the basketball. Scratch that. Johnson demanded the ball in the closing stretch of Tuesday’s game at Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams’ stars between Kansas and Kansas State were go-to players in the final 10 minutes of the intrastate battle in front of a national audience. When it came to the halfcourt, K-State knew it wanted the ball in Johnson’s hands.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Georgia football wide receivers have Bryan McClendon excited about 2023 season

On Wednesday, wide receiver AD Mitchell made the decision to enter the transfer portal. The departure came following the second-straight campaign that Georgia went most of the season without the player expected to be its No. 1 wideout. It was also the second year in a row that the Dawgs were able to ultimately win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Mitchell, like George Pickens in the previous season, came into 2022 expected to be the star wideout following his big touchdown catch in the CFP title win over Alabama. But Mitchell would finish sixth on the team with only nine receptions and seventh in receiving yards, playing in only six games. Dominick Blaylock, who finished fifth among Georgia wide receivers with 15 receptions, also entered the portal this week.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

UCLA's 2023 Football Schedule Released

On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released UCLA's 2023 football schedule. 9/2: Coastal Carolina (home) 9/9: at San Diego State (road) 9/16: North Carolina Central (home) 10/7: Washington State (home) 10/14: at Oregon State (road) 10/21: at Stanford (road) 10/28: Colorado (home) 11/4: at Arizona (road) 11/11: Arizona State (home) 11/18: at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

