On Wednesday, wide receiver AD Mitchell made the decision to enter the transfer portal. The departure came following the second-straight campaign that Georgia went most of the season without the player expected to be its No. 1 wideout. It was also the second year in a row that the Dawgs were able to ultimately win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Mitchell, like George Pickens in the previous season, came into 2022 expected to be the star wideout following his big touchdown catch in the CFP title win over Alabama. But Mitchell would finish sixth on the team with only nine receptions and seventh in receiving yards, playing in only six games. Dominick Blaylock, who finished fifth among Georgia wide receivers with 15 receptions, also entered the portal this week.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO