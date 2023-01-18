ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

Shooter stood over teen mom, baby before killing them at Goshen home, sheriff says

 2 days ago

Authorities released more details about a shooting that left six people dead in Goshen on Monday morning, saying most of the victims were family.

Six people were killed, and three survived the massacre that unfolded around 3:30 am at a house on Harvest Avenue between Road 68 and Kame Drive.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the shooting appears to be tied to gangs and possibly drugs. Investigators believe it was not a random act of violence.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff released the names and pictures of the six victims .

72-year-old Rosa Parraz, 52-year-old Eladio Parraz Jr, 50-year-old Jennifer Analla, 19-year-old Marcos Parraz, and 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby, Nycholas Parraz, were killed in the attack.

"What we have learned from forensics is that it was clear the shooter stood over the top of the 16-year-old mother and fired rounds into her head. The 10-month-old also suffered from the same attack," explained Sheriff Boudreaux.

Action News talked with the grandfather of the young mom, Alissa Parraz, who says he and his family are heartbroken.

"I can't understand who can just kill a baby like that. I can't wrap my head around it. How can someone be a monster and do that?" asked Alissa's grandfather.

Officials say at least two shooters carried out the attack.

The tragic story has reached law enforcement agencies across the country.

Sheriff Boudreaux says he received calls from the ATF, FBI and Homeland Security.

He says collaborating is essential in finding the suspects.

"We are pulling out all stops, we are turning over every rock. Every bit of information you feel is suspicious or would like to give, we want it," said Boudreaux.

Some in this Goshen neighborhood now say they're concerned for their safety.

Patrol units were added to the area, but Boudreaux says the massacre was not a random act of violence.

"We anticipate that there will be an arrest. When that occurs, I can't say. What I can say is we will be slow, methodical, accurate, and precise. We will make sure when we make the arrest this investigation for the victims, these people will be held to justice."

