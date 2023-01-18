A pair of Penn Staters were nominated for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Thursday, which is presented to the nation's top collegiate hockey player. Blue and white veterans Kevin Wall and Liam Souliere were among the field of 80+ players from around Division I hockey to be recognized for the prestigious honor after powering the Nittany Lions to No. 6 in the country.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO