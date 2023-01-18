ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's lacrosse announces team captains for 2023 season

Penn State announced its three team captains for the 2023 season on Thursday. Senior midfielder Regan Nealon, senior defender Rachel Spilker and junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill will serve in the leadership roles for the upcoming season. Spilker served as a captain last year, while Nealon and O’Neill will be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey's Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall named Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominees

A pair of Penn Staters were nominated for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Thursday, which is presented to the nation's top collegiate hockey player. Blue and white veterans Kevin Wall and Liam Souliere were among the field of 80+ players from around Division I hockey to be recognized for the prestigious honor after powering the Nittany Lions to No. 6 in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State Students react to closure of ‘staple’ Gumby’s Pizza

Mikey Olenick had one true love at Penn State throughout the last four years. Olenick (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said his last goodbye to Gumby’s Pizza on Friday night. On Saturday, Gumby’s Pizza posted a sign on its door that said the restaurant is now “permanently closed.”
Digital Collegian

Drag bingo night featuring Penn State Opulence closes out spring Welcome Week

Student Orientation and Transition Programs and drag organization Opulence collaborated to host Drag Bingo on Friday night to close out Welcome Week. At the event, five rounds of bingo were played to win prizes, which included a humidifier and essential oil diffuser, a $50 Downtown State College gift card, an LED neon sign and a speaker.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Don’t believe everything you see on social media | Column

Last Monday, it was my 21st birthday and the first day of classes of spring semester. Celebrating your 21st birthday — especially in a college town — is a rite of passage, or so it’s claimed to be. In State College, when the clock strikes midnight, the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Amber Concepcion sworn in as 1st woman Centre County Commissioner in 19 years

Amber Concepcion was sworn in as the next Centre County Commissioner Tuesday morning at the Centre County Courthouse. Concepcion replaced fellow democrat Michael Pipe, who announced in December his resignation after being appointed Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Pipe served as a commissioner for 11 years.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy