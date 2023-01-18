Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball secures transfer portal commitment from Jess Mruzik
Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley made her first big splash of the offseason in the transfer portal, nabbing former Michigan star and junior outside hitter Jess Mruzik. Standing at 6-foot-1, Mruzik has been a back-to-back first-team All-Big Ten selection for the Wolverines, tallying a team leading 394 kills last season. Mruzik was...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Speedy receiver Dante Cephas gives Drew Allar another weapon
One of Penn State’s biggest needs in the offseason was a wide receiver, and it finally got one with the commitment of Kent State transfer Dante Cephas. The Nittany Lions had a commitment from NC State receiver Devin Carter a couple of hours after the Rose Bowl, but he flipped to West Virginia on Jan. 11.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's lacrosse announces team captains for 2023 season
Penn State announced its three team captains for the 2023 season on Thursday. Senior midfielder Regan Nealon, senior defender Rachel Spilker and junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill will serve in the leadership roles for the upcoming season. Spilker served as a captain last year, while Nealon and O’Neill will be...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball seeks toughness heading into midway point of the season
Toughness and discipline. As coach Carolyn Kieger sat down at the postgame press conference following Penn State dropping its third in a row to Minnesota 75-67, those were the only two words Kieger used to describe the improvements the Lady Lions need. “We gotta get tougher. We gotta get more...
Digital Collegian
Amid losing skid, Penn State women’s basketball looks to get back to its identity
Coming off two straight blowout losses against Nebraska and Iowa, Penn State looked to get back on track at home on Wednesday night against Minnesota. It was unable to pick up a victory, however, and the blue and white suffered its third straight defeat at the hands of the Gophers by a final score of 75-67.
Digital Collegian
Shooting woes continue for Penn State women’s basketball in loss to Minnesota
From the jump, it was evident this game wasn’t going to be another shootout, instead a hard-fought defensive effort would be needed to limit the offensive production from both units. With the opportunity to earn a split in the season series with Minnesota and extend its home winning streak...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey's Liam Souliere and Kevin Wall named Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominees
A pair of Penn Staters were nominated for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award on Thursday, which is presented to the nation's top collegiate hockey player. Blue and white veterans Kevin Wall and Liam Souliere were among the field of 80+ players from around Division I hockey to be recognized for the prestigious honor after powering the Nittany Lions to No. 6 in the country.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s volleyball travels to take on Pepperdine, Stanford in First Point Collegiate Challenge
After a weekend that saw two wins over first-time opponents for Penn State, the team will head south to Austin, Texas, on Friday to take part in the First Point Collegiate Challenge. Penn State has had an unblemished 4-0 start, consistently dominating its opponents. The blue and white swept both...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball drops tight contest to Wisconsin, remains winless in Kohl Center
For Penn State, the drought continues. The Nittany Lions were unable to bounce the Badgers on the road, as the program still seeks its first-ever win at the Kohl Center and its first win in Madison, Wisconsin, since Jan. 26, 1995. With the blue and white looking for its first...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men's basketball unveils new grey uniforms for road contest against Wisconsin
Penn State will debut a new alternate uniform when it takes on Wisconsin on Tuesday night. The jerseys, which are gray with a blue Nittany Lion logo on the chest, are reminiscent of the blue home alternates the program debuted earlier this season. These new uniforms are one of a...
Digital Collegian
Analyzing Taylor Stubblefield's firing and transfers of Dante Cephas, Malik McClain | The 1-0 Podcast
Seth Engle is joined by new “The 1-0 Podcast” co-host Zach Allen to discuss pressing updates following Penn State’s victory at the Rose Bowl. Engle and Allen discuss the recent news of Taylor Stubblefield parting ways with Penn State football and how a new coach could impact team performance.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football picks up commitment from in-state linebacker Anthony Speca
Penn State received its second commitment for the class of 2024. Ranked as a four-star prospect by 247sports composite rankings, linebacker Anthony Speca announced he has committed to Penn State for the class of 2024. Speca is a Pittsburgh native and is the fifth-best player in Pennsylvania and the 23rd-best...
Digital Collegian
Graham Spanier to host book signing for his memoir 'In the Lions' Den' on University Park's campus
Graham Spanier, author of "In the Lions' Den: The Penn State Scandal and a Rush to Judgement," is to hold a presentation and book signing event on Jan. 25, according to his website. The event will take place in the Barnes and Noble in the HUB-Robeson Center from 4:30-7 p.m.,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State Students react to closure of ‘staple’ Gumby’s Pizza
Mikey Olenick had one true love at Penn State throughout the last four years. Olenick (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said his last goodbye to Gumby’s Pizza on Friday night. On Saturday, Gumby’s Pizza posted a sign on its door that said the restaurant is now “permanently closed.”
Digital Collegian
Drag bingo night featuring Penn State Opulence closes out spring Welcome Week
Student Orientation and Transition Programs and drag organization Opulence collaborated to host Drag Bingo on Friday night to close out Welcome Week. At the event, five rounds of bingo were played to win prizes, which included a humidifier and essential oil diffuser, a $50 Downtown State College gift card, an LED neon sign and a speaker.
Digital Collegian
Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian serves up fresh Japanese cuisine in downtown State College | Blog
My inability to use chopsticks didn’t hinder my experience at Kokoro and Su Ji Chang Fen Dian. The new Japanese restaurant opened its doors in downtown State College near the end of October. The menu offers a variety of appetizers — with dishes like pork gyoza, shrimp tempura and edamame.
Digital Collegian
Don’t believe everything you see on social media | Column
Last Monday, it was my 21st birthday and the first day of classes of spring semester. Celebrating your 21st birthday — especially in a college town — is a rite of passage, or so it’s claimed to be. In State College, when the clock strikes midnight, the...
Digital Collegian
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Committee 'emphasizes the need' for justice during March for PEACE
Penn State students, faculty and community members celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and promoted diversity and equality with a march spanning from campus to downtown State College in the “March for PEACE.”. The march began at noon on Wednesday in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center in the HUB-Robeson...
Digital Collegian
Amber Concepcion sworn in as 1st woman Centre County Commissioner in 19 years
Amber Concepcion was sworn in as the next Centre County Commissioner Tuesday morning at the Centre County Courthouse. Concepcion replaced fellow democrat Michael Pipe, who announced in December his resignation after being appointed Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Pipe served as a commissioner for 11 years.
