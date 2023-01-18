Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
BANES Council 'extremely sorry' for inadequate care home
A senor councillor apologised after a care home, where someone was left sitting in urine overnight, was branded inadequate by inspectors. Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES) took over residential care home Charlton House in Keynsham in 2020. However, a visit by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November...
BBC
Leicestershire care home rated inadequate by CQC
Black mould was found at a care home which has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Glenfield a care home run by Heathcotes Care Limited, in Leicestershire, was inspected in October and November. The home provides personal care for up to six adults with physical or learning...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
I was struggling to grieve my father’s Covid death – until, strangely, I smelled cigarette smoke
I have never been a smoker. Even from a very young age, I’ve been actively repelled by it. I confess I did eventually try a cigarette as a drunken student, largely due to peer pressure, and ended up with a scorched larynx and a mouth that tasted like a neglected car’s exhaust, which just reaffirmed my opinions on the matter.
After Boy was in a 12 Year Coma, Nobody Realized He was Conscious
For twelve years, Martin Pistorius was trapped in his own body, unable to communicate or move. At the age of twelve, Martin slipped into a coma and remained in that state for several years. However, when he woke up, he was fully conscious and able to hear, see, and think.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press. The Punjab-based shopkeeper suffers from neurofibromatosis type 1, a super rare genetic “condition characterized by changes in skin coloring (pigmentation) and the growth of tumors along nerves in the skin, brain, and other parts of the body,” according to Medlineplus.gov. Also known as Von Recklinghausen’s disease, the...
Chris Whitty warns thousands of middle-aged people are dying of heart conditions that went untreated
This year there has been a higher number of deaths than normal from preventable conditions as many have been unable to get statins or pills for blood pressure in lockdowns.
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?
Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
msn.com
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs
A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
Man with terminal cancer cured after taking new drug
A man who was told he only has 12 months to live is now free of cancer thanks to a new drug trial. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which kept him up all night. Mr Glynn said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Despite a series of scans and tests at his GP, his cancer was only picked up by chance when he got an...
Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy
A private school in Melbourne, Australia garnered attention for its handling of a unique situation involving a teenage girl who identifies as a cat. According to the Daily Mail, the school has been affirming the student's "animal behavior," even going so far as to allow the girl to refuse speaking during the school day.
The 10 most common Covid symptoms right now as new ‘Kraken’ strain spreads
BRITS coming down with Covid are most likely to experience a sore throat, as the new 'Kraken' strain spreads across the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it's concerned about the XBB.15 strain. In the UK, cases are low and the Omicron spin-off makes up less than five...
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Comments / 0