ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

BANES Council 'extremely sorry' for inadequate care home

A senor councillor apologised after a care home, where someone was left sitting in urine overnight, was branded inadequate by inspectors. Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES) took over residential care home Charlton House in Keynsham in 2020. However, a visit by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November...
BBC

Leicestershire care home rated inadequate by CQC

Black mould was found at a care home which has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Glenfield a care home run by Heathcotes Care Limited, in Leicestershire, was inspected in October and November. The home provides personal care for up to six adults with physical or learning...
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
New York Post

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press. The Punjab-based shopkeeper suffers from neurofibromatosis type 1, a super rare genetic “condition characterized by changes in skin coloring (pigmentation) and the growth of tumors along nerves in the skin, brain, and other parts of the body,” according to Medlineplus.gov. Also known as Von Recklinghausen’s disease, the...
Living Smart

Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
HealthDay

Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?

Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
msn.com

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
The Independent

Baby’s brain tumour diagnosed after mother spots four warning signs

A baby’s brain tumour was diagnosed after her mother noticed symptoms such as rapid head growth.Corinne Wardle, a nurse, began to notice changes when her daughter, Molly Wardle-Hampton, was 12 weeks old.She spent months documenting Molly’s symptoms, with the growth in the soft spots of her head among the most noticeable.Corinne, 38, also noted a fixed eye gaze, a tilt to one side of her head and patterns of vomiting.Worried her daughter’s head was measuring “off the charts”, the mum-of-three took in her for tests - where it was revealed she had an ependymoma tumour on her brain.Luckily the tumour...
The Independent

Man with terminal cancer cured after taking new drug

A man who was told he only has 12 months to live is now free of cancer thanks to a new drug trial. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which kept him up all night. Mr Glynn said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Despite a series of scans and tests at his GP, his cancer was only picked up by chance when he got an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy