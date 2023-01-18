ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life

Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC

Illegal vapes are biggest threat on High Street, say Trading Standards

Shops selling illegal vapes and the sale of vaping products to children are the top threats on the UK's High Streets, according to Trading Standards officials. Hundreds of thousands of vapes which flout current laws have been seized. And there is concern that cheap, brightly-coloured vapes are ending up in...
BBC

Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection

Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC

Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists

Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC

Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months

Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC

Glass bottles excluded from deposit return plans

The government's latest plans for a deposit return scheme for drinks containers have been criticised for excluding glass bottles. The scheme due to be introduced in 2025 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will cover plastic bottles and cans. According to the proposals supermarkets will host "reverse vending machines" where...
Shine My Crown

Changing How We View the Universe: Meet The Woman Illuminating the Work of Black Women in Science

An Ivy-league-educated cosmologist with a knack for challenging the status quo is changing the game for Black women in the field of scientific research. In a recent Forbes feature story, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, admits that Black women have long been “overlooked and under-cited,” so she conceived a genius idea to compile a list of professional physics-related publications written by Black women with the intent to highlight them and their work.

