Read full article on original website
Related
Italian police find suspected ‘secret bunker’ of captured mafia boss
Italian military police have found a possible secret bunker suspected of being used by Matteo Messina Denaro, the “last godfather” of the Sicilian mafia who was arrested on Monday after 30 years on the run. The entrance to the bunker was concealed in a closet full of clothes...
Ruthless Italian Mafia boss caught after 30 years. Who is Matteo Messina Denaro?
“With the people I killed you could make a cemetery,” he reportedly confided to a friend.
Matteo Messina Denaro: how fast-living mafioso evaded police for 30 years
When the Cosa Nostra boss Salvatore “Totò” Riina was arrested in 1993, after 23 years on the most wanted list, he was living comfortably in Palermo with his wife and four children. Thirteen years later, his sidekick, living like an ascetic, eating cheese and chicory and reading his Bible in a shepherd’s hut near his birthplace, Corleone, was run to ground.
Pope denounces psychological abuse as Jesuit case rocks Church
VATICAN CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Thursday denounced psychological violence and abuse of power in the Church, as the case of a prominent priest accused of exploiting his authority to sexually abuse nuns has rocked the Vatican.
Vatican reopens investigation into teenager who went missing in 1983
Emanuela Orlandi case has triggered several theories but never yielded any concrete answers
dornob.com
Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome
The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
Former King of Greece Constantine II dies at 82
ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greece's former King Constantine II, whose nine-year reign coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in the country's political history, died on Tuesday aged 82, state website ERT news reported.
Tri-City Herald
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
2,000-Year Old Statues of Greek Gods Uncovered in Ancient City of Aizanoi in Turkey
Archaeologists from Kütahya Dumlupınar University have unearthed several statues and heads of statues depicting Greek gods in the ancient city of Azanoi in central Turkey, according to a statement released by the university last week. Stone heads of Eros, Dionysus, Herakles, and others were uncovered, as well as a full statue of an unidentified hero of Azanoi, of which there are many. The statue measures at over two meters, or just over six and half feet, and is missing a few chunks from its pedestal and foot. “I hope that we will find this missing piece of the statue in...
2,000-Year-Old Sarcophagus with Human Remains Uncovered in Istanbul
A Roman era sarcophagus was discovered during the demolition and excavation of an Istanbul apartment complex in the city’s Büyükçekmece district in Turkey, according to a report Tuesday in Hurriyet Daily News. Human bones were found among a tomb made of carved stone. Two archaeologists and an anthropologist from the Istanbul Archaeological Museums Directorate examined the site and removed the human remains. They also determined that the nearly 2,000-year-old tomb dated to the Roman period. The sarcophagus was later lifted out of the site with a crane, after which it was taken to the Istanbul Archaeological Museums Directorate. Istanbul has been part of...
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
KEYT
EU corruption case suspect takes aim at detention conditions
BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawyers for a former European Parliament vice president at the heart of the corruption scandal rocking the European Union assembly are worried by her detention conditions. They asked for her release during a hearing at a Brussels courthouse on Thursday. Greek European lawmaker Eva Kaili was removed as vice president after she was taken into custody early last month on charges of corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization. She denies wrongdoing. The scandal came to public attention on Dec. 9 after police launched more than 20 raids that took place mostly in Belgium but also in Italy. Hundreds of thousands of euros were found at a home and in a suitcase at a hotel in Brussels.
'Princely' tomb of Hun warrior unearthed in Romania
The remains of a "princely" tomb, possibly from a Hunnic warrior, have been found during motorway construction in Romania.
Italy’s National Cinema Museum On Why They Gave Kevin Spacey His First Public Platform In Five Years
EXCLUSIVE: Italy’s National Cinema Museum in the northern Italian city of Turin is one of the country’s most popular museums welcoming more than 600,000 visitors in 2022. The institution made international headlines this week when it honored Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey with a lifetime achievement award and a masterclass. The event marked Spacey’s first big public appearance since his career was put on ice in 2017 following a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him. Monday’s celebration of the actor raised eyebrows in the U.S. and the U.K., where the Oscar-winner will go on trial in June on 12 sexual assault charges,...
Idaho8.com
How the dream of moving to Italy turned sour for one family
Making a move to Italy to start a new life in the sunshine, surrounded by beautiful scenery, incredible food and fascinating culture is a dream that many people have realized in recent years thanks to a sell-off of cheap homes. But the dream for one family from Finland who moved...
KEYT
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander given 15 years for war crimes
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia has sentenced a former Bosnian Serb military commander to 15 years in prison for taking part in a 1993 atrocity in which 20 people were hauled off a train and killed during Bosnia’s interethnic war. The court ruled Thursday that Boban Indjic was among Bosnian Serb soldiers and paramilitaries who ambushed the train and abducted 20 non-Serb civilians in the small Bosnian town of Strpci, near the Serbian border. The victims were led away to be tortured and killed before their bodies were dumped in the Drina River.
HuffPost
Thousands Turn Out To Bid Farewell To Greece’s Former King
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As a crowd of thousands chanted “Long live the king” and “Constantine, Constantine,” the casket carrying the former and last monarch of Greece emerged from Athens’ metropolitan cathedral Monday after a funeral service attended by royalty from across Europe. Constantine’s...
Sicilian Mob Boss Matteo Messina Denaro Is a No-Show in Court
Matteo Messina Denaro, the superboss of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, was a no-show for his first court date meant to be via video link from maximum security prison on Thursday. The mobster, who was on the run for 30 years before being captured at a cancer clinic in Palermo on Monday, faces multiple life sentences handed down in absentia. In accordance with the Italian judiciary system, he will be afforded an automatic right to appeal on each crime. His court date Thursday was for the bombing murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992. His next court date is set for March 9. Read it at ANSA
abandonedspaces.com
Is the Villa de Vecchi the Most Haunted House in Italy?
Hidden away in the forests of Northern Italy lies a haunted building nicknamed the “House of Witches,” formally called the Villa de Vecchi. This once stunning home still holds much of its formerly elegant allure, despite decaying in abandonment for many years and with a horrifying history that’s caught the interest of many different explorers. Let’s discover Count Felix de Vecchi’s “Ghost Mansion.”
Gina Lollobrigida Funeral: Iconic Actress To Be Laid To Rest In Birthplace Of Subiaco After Ceremony In Rome
Italian big-screen diva Gina Lollobrigida was due to be laid to rest in her native hilltop town of Subiaco, after a televised funeral ceremony on Thursday at the Church of the Artists in nearby Rome. The actress’s only son Milko Skofic, grandson Dimitri and Spanish ex-husband Javier Rigau were among those in attendance alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Cultural Under-Secretary Vittorio Sgarbi as well as film and entertainment world figures Mara Venier, Milly Carlucci, Adriano Aragozzini, Daniel McVicar, Giulio Base and Barbara Bouchet. The actress’s long-time personal assistant Andrea Piazzolla, who was caught up in a legal battle with Skofic at...
Comments / 0