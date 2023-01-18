Read full article on original website
BBC
University of Manchester students vow to continue protest at rent costs
Students in Manchester who are refusing to pay their rent in protest at high costs have vowed to carry on until "our demands are met". Campaigners said 250 University of Manchester students were cancelling payments and demanding a 30% reduction in rent at halls of residence. They said they were...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon
A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
The Observer view on how the UK has become a hostile place to have children | Observer editorial
Parents are being forced to bring up their offspring in conditions that will have grave repercussions for society
BBC
Rhondda school pupils give own cash after school garden torched
Heartbroken pupils have been raising money to restore a school garden and bird hide wrecked by arsonists. The vandals caused about £20,000 worth of damage at Bodringallt Primary School in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf. Head teacher Sion Howells said many of the youngsters who enjoyed the site do not...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
Hertfordshire fraud fugitive Frances Noble may have died, court hears
A 66-year-old woman who has been on the run after being convicted of fraud might have died, a court heard. Frances Noble fled to Berlin before she was sentenced for the £624,000 fraud on Hertfordshire County Council. She was jailed in her absence for four years and nine months...
One in 10 pupils missed school because they felt unsafe – poll
One in 10 pupils reported missing school recently because they felt unsafe, research suggests.In a class of 30 pupils, this could mean between three pupils missed lessons “for safeguarding reasons”, according to the report from The Key, a support service for schools, and survey provider Edurio.In a foreword to the report, Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner for England, warned that pupils missing school due to feeling unsafe are “at risk of disengaging completely”.The review, which features data collected from nearly 70,000 English pupils aged between seven and 18, suggests that a quarter of pupils felt only fairly safe...
BBC
Bitcoin fraud gang struggled to spend cash - police
A £21m Bitcoin fraud netted a Blackpool-based gang so much money they struggled to spend it, said police. James Parker used a glitch in a trading website to siphon money with the help of Kelly Caton, Stephen Boys, Jordan Robinson and James Austin-Beddoes. They made money so quickly that...
wonkhe.com
Every household in the UK gets £400. Except students
It’s finally official. Students in halls are to be singled out as the only people in the UK that won’t be getting a form of financial help that pretty much everyone else will be getting this winter. Regular readers will recall that for many months now I’ve been...
BBC
Wigan tenant on council house waiting list for 44 years
A tenant has been on a council house waiting list in for 44 years. Councillors admit they were "baffled" the resident had been on the list in Wigan since 1979. Councillor Susan Gambles said the person had never bid for a housing allocation. Tenant representative Chris Brady said: "We came...
BBC
Rapist jailed for Aberdeen and Fife attacks on sleeping women
A rapist who carried out sex attacks on sleeping women during a catalogue of offending has been jailed for eight years. Daniel Malone, 32, targeted victims in Aberdeen and Dysart in Fife. He had denied a series of charges but was convicted of rapes and sexual assaults on three women.
BBC
Sheffield Council gets police-style powers to crack down on road offences
A South Yorkshire council is to adopt police-style powers to enforce traffic rules. Sheffield City Council will be able to fine drivers who make illegal turns, ignore No Entry signs and drive in prohibited zones or yellow box areas. Councillors agreed to the plan and, in the first instance, will...
BBC
Kent County Council plans funding cuts to community health groups
Kent County Council has proposed cutting £4.3m of funding that it gives to community health services as part of plans to balance its budget. Cabinet member for adult social care Clair Bell described it as "the hardest proposal that's come forward since I've been in my role." The authority...
BBC
More than 500 jobs go at Corby Orchard House Foods
More than 500 workers have lost their jobs after a fruit and juice firm went into administration. The administrator for Orchard House Foods, in Corby, Northamptonshire, said managers took the decision because of "challenging trading conditions". Lee Barron, TUC Midlands Regional Secretary, said workers were sacked "with no prior negotiation...
BBC
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
BBC
Ambulance response times: Services in Wales see record lows
The ambulance service received a record number of "red" life-threatening calls in a month in December. Of these 5,469 calls, only 39.5% received a response within eight minutes - a record low. This beat the previous month's low of 48%, with the target being 65%. The Welsh Ambulance Service said...
Five million people in England and Wales are unpaid carers, census shows
Figures show 1.5m give more than 50 hours a week, as care system struggles with rising demand
