BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Baby given three doses of adrenaline, court told
Doctors used three adrenaline doses in a 20-minute battle to resuscitate a premature baby allegedly attacked by nurse Lucy Letby, a court has heard. Manchester Crown Court heard the girl, referred to as Child H, suffered two "profound" collapses at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015. The jury...
BBC
Sierra Leone passes landmark law on women's rights
Sierra Leone has passed what has been described as a "ground-breaking" law to improve women's rights. President Julius Maada Bio made an apology to women for their poor treatment in the past: "For so long we haven't been fair to you," he said. The law states that 30% of public...
BBC
David Nash inquest: Student 'likely to have lived' if seen in-person by GP
A law student who died after four remote GP appointments was likely to have lived if he had been seen face-to-face, a coroner has ruled. David Nash died in November 2020 after developing mastoiditis in his ear, which caused an abscess on his brain. Mr Nash, 26, spoke to a...
BBC
Archbishop will not give new prayer blessing for gay couples
The Archbishop of Canterbury will not personally use proposed new prayers to bless same-sex couples. The Church of England this week said it wants to offer blessings to gay couples but would not allow priests to marry them. Justin Welby said he celebrates the change, but has a "responsibility for...
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
Unite boss Sharon Graham: I’ve been threatened over fraud inquiries
Unite chief Sharon Graham has alleged she has received threats since ordering two inquiries into how funds were spent by her union. The union has handed two reports to the police, with one uncovering what it described as "potential criminality". One inquiry investigated a contract to build an over-budget hotel...
BBC
Tinnitus: Sufferers in Northern Ireland living with 'relentless noise'
A "relentless screeching" in both ears is the reality of every day life for Belfast man Liam Weldon. Like an estimated 198,000 other adults in Northern Ireland, he lives with tinnitus. The condition is described as a ringing in the ears, the sensation of hearing a sound with no external...
