Why some cars from the 1990s are soaring in value
Not that long ago, cars from the 1990s were just used cars. And, really, most of them still are, if they're still running at all. But as millenials get older, gain some disposable income, and pine for the cars of their own youth, many of these cars have crossed the threshold to becoming sought after collectibles with rising values in the car collecting world.Cars from brands like Ferrari, Bugatti and McLaren are, of course, highly valued, but some models from manufacturers like Toyota, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen have also seen their values soar."Values, for the last three years, for cars and vehicles...
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Carscoops
SEA Electric Will Convert 8,500 Toyota Hilux And Land Cruiser To EVs For Mining
Electric truck maker SEA Electric announced a new deal with MEVCO (mining electric vehicle company) for the supply of 8,500 EVs over the next five years, based on the Toyota Hilux and the Land Cruiser. The zero-emission vehicles will be used in the mining industry, replacing diesel-powered trucks. The deal is valued at close to AU $1 billion (US $700 million).
fordauthority.com
Future European Ford EVs Won’t Be Entry-Level Vehicles
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push across the globe, but perhaps nowhere more intensely than Europe, where the automaker plans to electrify its entire passenger vehicle lineup by 2030 or sooner. That process involves launching seven new EVs by 2024, a lineup that consists of a Puma EV, a pair of new crossovers riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, and a variety of new Transit models. However, it seems as if future European Ford EVs won’t necessarily be entry-level vehicles at all, according to Financial Times.
torquenews.com
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam
Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
Used cars are finally getting cheaper. Tesla's Model 3 and these 9 models are seeing the biggest price drops.
Secondhand Toyota RAV4s and Ford Mustangs have become thousands of dollars cheaper in just the last few months as used car prices fall.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
What’s the Most Unreliable Electric Vehicle (EV) of 2022, According to Consumer Reports?
After testing most of the available electric cars for 2022, Consumer Reports determined that the Chevy Bolt was the least reliable. The post What’s the Most Unreliable Electric Vehicle (EV) of 2022, According to Consumer Reports? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Daily Beast
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
NASDAQ
Ford's Defining Electric Vehicle Is Crushing It, and It's a Big Deal
Investors widely understand two things about the automotive industry: Trucks drive massive profits for manufacturers, and the future is trending toward electric vehicles. In the past, those two talking points have caused concern for some auto investors, because it wasn't a guarantee that electric trucks would be adopted as readily as cars.
Ars Technica
Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires
One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
Business Insider
Take a look inside the factory where Ford's cranking out the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup
Ford is aiming to build 150,000 F-150 Lightnings a year at its revamped factory. The EV assembly line is more spacious and less cluttered than the typical car factory. Ford is rushing to fill 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning. Ford added the new production shift in November at the...
electrek.co
Hertz and Uber announce deployment of 25,000 Tesla and Polestar EVs in Europe
Hertz and Uber announced today that they are expanding their partnership to electrify their fleets, and they are deploying 25,000 electric cars in Europe. In 2020, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles to be delivered over the next year.
