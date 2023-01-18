Not that long ago, cars from the 1990s were just used cars. And, really, most of them still are, if they're still running at all. But as millenials get older, gain some disposable income, and pine for the cars of their own youth, many of these cars have crossed the threshold to becoming sought after collectibles with rising values in the car collecting world.Cars from brands like Ferrari, Bugatti and McLaren are, of course, highly valued, but some models from manufacturers like Toyota, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen have also seen their values soar."Values, for the last three years, for cars and vehicles...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO