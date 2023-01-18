AM Prep-Cooler Copy

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SECURITY GUARD SLAIN

3 get life in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A married couple and their son convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded the woman’s daughter wear a mask while shopping have been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Larry Teague, wife Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, were sentenced by a judge in Flint, Michigan for the 2020 shooting death of Calvin Munerlyn (MUH'-ner-lihn). Prosecutors say he told the couple's daughter she couldn't shop without a mask. Investigators say the men later came to the store and shot the security guard to death.

EIGHT DEAD-UTA

Police investigated Utah man for abuse before murder-suicide

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who police say fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had been investigated two years prior for child abuse. But new records show local police and prosecutors decided not to criminally charge him, Police records obtained by The Associated Press shed light on warning signs and a previous police investigation into a violent pattern of behavior Michael Haight exhibited toward his family. In a 2020 interview with authorities, Macie Haight, the family’s eldest daughter, detailed multiple assaults, including one where she was choked by her father and was “very afraid that he was going to keep her from breathing and kill her.”

ARMY OFFICER-TRAFFIC STOP

Jury mostly backs police sued by Black soldier over a traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A federal jury in Virginia has found mostly in favor of two police officers who were sued by a U.S. Army lieutenant after he was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed during a traffic stop. Video of the 2020 incident in the small town of Windsor got millions of views after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit, highlighting fears of mistreatment among Black drivers and raising questions about reasonable police conduct. Nazario held his hands in the air outside the driver’s side window and continually asked why he was being stopped. Nazario was award $2,685 in compensatory damages and $1,000 in punitive damages.

DROUGHT WATER-SHUTOFF

Neighbors sue Arizona city to restore water cut in drought

PHOENIX (AP) — Residents of a community just outside Scottsdale, Arizona are feuding with the city they long depended on for water now that the Phoenix suburb has cut off their supply. Scottsdale officials say the city needs to guarantee there is enough for its own residents amid a deep, long-lasting drought. Homeowners in Rio Verde Foothills, located in unincorporated Maricopa County, sued Scottsdale last week, demanding that access to the city’s water supply be restored to some 500 homes in the community. A bill newly introduced in the state Legislature would make Scottsdale liable for some costs created by the shutoff. Scottsdale turned off its longstanding supply of water to the community on Jan. 1, calling the cutoff permanent. Several hundred residents are now using up the last of the water that haulers delivered in late December to the 5,000-gallon tanks buried in their yards.