ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Tillamook Fire District rescinds employment offer and opens applications for Firefighter EMT

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KwIM0_0kIRIv0N00

Controversy erupted at the Tillamook Fire District’s Board of Directors meeting on January 10, surrounding Chief Daron Bement’s hiring of a new firefighter EMT.

Board members diverged in their remembrances of what they had cleared Bement to do regarding the hiring during a meeting on December 27, and by the end of the evening they directed Bement to rescind his employment offer.

The drama started during the new business portion of the meeting when a letter from a concerned citizen was entered into the record.

The letter writer was concerned that the department had hired a new Firefighter EMT in late December without going through an open search process.

Instead, Bement had reached out to the second-choice candidate from the department’s spring 2022 search for a new training officer, who had the qualifications for the new role.

Board President Tim Hamburger said that Bement had asked for approval to make that move to expedite the hiring process at the board’s meeting on December 27, and they had voted their approval.

Director Leonard Ingles had a different memory of the night though.

He said that in his recollection the board had approved space in the budget for the new Firefighter EMT position, but he did not remember any discussion of Bement making an immediate hire.

Ingles said that he had heard from several volunteer firefighters who were displeased that they had not been given an opportunity to apply for the position and members of the public taken aback by the lack of an open hiring process.

Director Chris Kell chimed in that she, like Ingles, did not remember approving the accelerated hiring plan.

Director Allen Burris, who had been absent from the executive session in question, asked for a check of the minutes from the meeting.

The minutes revealed that the present directors had voted to “support the Fire Chief’s plan to hire a new Firefighter EMT.”

This ambiguity did nothing to help matters and it became clear as discussions progressed that Burris, Ingles and Kell were all deeply skeptical about the decision.

Bement explained that as the district had less than five full-time staff, they were not required to follow civil service recruitment procedures and have an open application process.

None of the dubious directors was mollified by this explanation, with Ingles expressing concerns over a perceived “backdoor” hiring process.

Bement said that he had already extended an offer to the candidate, who had accepted and had a tentative start date of January 18, but that he could rescind the offer if the directors wished.

Hamburger expressed concern over that course of action but allowed that the December 27 meeting had been a long and mentally stressful one, clearly leading to miscommunications.

At that meeting, directors had already upheld Bement’s decision to dismiss former Training Officer Darren Spittles and volunteer captain Aaron Burris before addressing the new positions.

Hamburger asked the other directors what course of action they wanted to take, noting that there could be legal impediments to rescinding the offer.

Burris, Ingles and Kell said that they thought that the community angst and their own misgivings about the hiring process necessitated the action, if it was legal.

Burris said that he was concerned that the district was already open to legal liability from Bement’s initial hiring decision.

He noted that while the chief had authority over personnel decisions, the district’s handbook said that the district should consider “a diverse pool of applicants” for open positions.

Bement said that he would rescind the offer if the district’s legal counsel cleared the move. On January 13, Bement confirmed that the offer had been rescinded and an open application process would begin before the end of the month.

“I tried to do what was in the best interest of the district,” Bement said at the board meeting, before apologizing to volunteer firefighters for moving too fast.

After reaching that decision, the board moved into the directors’ concerns portion of the meeting.

Ingles said that his conversations with volunteer fighters on the force during his investigation of the hiring situation had led him to conclude that it was time for a review of Bement’s performance.

He suggested that the board take time in the next several weeks to interview the volunteers and review the chief.

Other members agreed and Hamburger said that he would contact them to determine a convenient meeting time.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

Comments / 0

Related
yachatsnews.com

County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
OREGON STATE
canbyfirst.com

Canby Area Chamber Parts Ways with New Director After Two Months

The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce is again in search of a leader, after parting ways with new CEO Tracy Zawacki after two months on the job. Zawacki, a former interior design and luxury furniture executive from Utah, was announced as the new head of the chamber on Monday, November 21. She first introduced herself to chamber members the following month, speaking briefly during the organization’s annual holiday luncheon on December 6 at Cutsforth’s Old Town Hall.
CANBY, OR
KGW

Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
PORTLAND, OR
houston-today.com

Vancouver to fund plans to renew its embattled Chinatown neighbourhood

Vancouver councillors have unanimously approved funding for its Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan, in an attempt to revive the historic neighbourhood. The plan focuses on enhanced cleaning and sanitation, graffiti removal, beautification and other community supports. Costs for the plan this year are expected to be about $2.1 million for what...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

2 middle school students, Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after inhaling fentanyl-laced smoke coming from school bathroom

Two Willamina Middle School students and a Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized Tuesday after inhaling smoke from what deputies suspect were burning fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone pills coming from a school bathroom. The sheriff’s deputy arrived at the middle school around 2:15 p.m. to follow-up on a different case...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Rep. Stout removed from committees

Oregon state Rep. Brian Stout was removed from all legislative committee assignments this week, just days after a judge declined to dismiss a protective order filed by a woman who accused Stout of sexual abuse and a week after he was sworn into office. Stout, a Republican representing House District...
OREGON STATE
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego closes George Rogers Park pickleball courts

During an occasionally contentious meeting — which began with the raising of “Please Save Our Courts” signs and rounds of applause following pro-pickleball testimony and ended with an onlooker yelling “We’ll see you in court!” — the Lake Oswego City Council voted to convert the George Rogers Park pickleball courts to tennis while it examines the possibility for play at the Westlake Park tennis courts.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In

“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Mexican restaurant in Vancouver damaged by fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican restaurant was damaged by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just before 6:45 a.m., fire crews were called out to report of smoke and flames inside of Javier’s Tacos, located at 11115 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. Crews arrived within two minutes and found a working fire with smoke showing from the structure.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
363
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy