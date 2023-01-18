Tillamook Fire District rescinds employment offer and opens applications for Firefighter EMT

Controversy erupted at the Tillamook Fire District’s Board of Directors meeting on January 10, surrounding Chief Daron Bement’s hiring of a new firefighter EMT.

Board members diverged in their remembrances of what they had cleared Bement to do regarding the hiring during a meeting on December 27, and by the end of the evening they directed Bement to rescind his employment offer.

The drama started during the new business portion of the meeting when a letter from a concerned citizen was entered into the record.

The letter writer was concerned that the department had hired a new Firefighter EMT in late December without going through an open search process.

Instead, Bement had reached out to the second-choice candidate from the department’s spring 2022 search for a new training officer, who had the qualifications for the new role.

Board President Tim Hamburger said that Bement had asked for approval to make that move to expedite the hiring process at the board’s meeting on December 27, and they had voted their approval.

Director Leonard Ingles had a different memory of the night though.

He said that in his recollection the board had approved space in the budget for the new Firefighter EMT position, but he did not remember any discussion of Bement making an immediate hire.

Ingles said that he had heard from several volunteer firefighters who were displeased that they had not been given an opportunity to apply for the position and members of the public taken aback by the lack of an open hiring process.

Director Chris Kell chimed in that she, like Ingles, did not remember approving the accelerated hiring plan.

Director Allen Burris, who had been absent from the executive session in question, asked for a check of the minutes from the meeting.

The minutes revealed that the present directors had voted to “support the Fire Chief’s plan to hire a new Firefighter EMT.”

This ambiguity did nothing to help matters and it became clear as discussions progressed that Burris, Ingles and Kell were all deeply skeptical about the decision.

Bement explained that as the district had less than five full-time staff, they were not required to follow civil service recruitment procedures and have an open application process.

None of the dubious directors was mollified by this explanation, with Ingles expressing concerns over a perceived “backdoor” hiring process.

Bement said that he had already extended an offer to the candidate, who had accepted and had a tentative start date of January 18, but that he could rescind the offer if the directors wished.

Hamburger expressed concern over that course of action but allowed that the December 27 meeting had been a long and mentally stressful one, clearly leading to miscommunications.

At that meeting, directors had already upheld Bement’s decision to dismiss former Training Officer Darren Spittles and volunteer captain Aaron Burris before addressing the new positions.

Hamburger asked the other directors what course of action they wanted to take, noting that there could be legal impediments to rescinding the offer.

Burris, Ingles and Kell said that they thought that the community angst and their own misgivings about the hiring process necessitated the action, if it was legal.

Burris said that he was concerned that the district was already open to legal liability from Bement’s initial hiring decision.

He noted that while the chief had authority over personnel decisions, the district’s handbook said that the district should consider “a diverse pool of applicants” for open positions.

Bement said that he would rescind the offer if the district’s legal counsel cleared the move. On January 13, Bement confirmed that the offer had been rescinded and an open application process would begin before the end of the month.

“I tried to do what was in the best interest of the district,” Bement said at the board meeting, before apologizing to volunteer firefighters for moving too fast.

After reaching that decision, the board moved into the directors’ concerns portion of the meeting.

Ingles said that his conversations with volunteer fighters on the force during his investigation of the hiring situation had led him to conclude that it was time for a review of Bement’s performance.

He suggested that the board take time in the next several weeks to interview the volunteers and review the chief.

Other members agreed and Hamburger said that he would contact them to determine a convenient meeting time.

