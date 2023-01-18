Tillamook School Board welcomes Abbott as interim superintendent

Tillamook’s School Board welcomed new Interim Superintendent Jim Mabbott and swore in new Boardmember Justin Aufdermauer on January 9.

Mabbott is replacing Bruce Rhodes who was serving in an interim capacity following the departure of Curt Shelley in early November, while Aufdermaeur replaces the recently departed LaDonna Coon.

“I’m humbled that the board would put their confidence in me to work with the team in the district to just make the best possible environment for kids to learn and thrive,” Mabbott said after the meeting.

Mabbott comes to the position after retiring as superintendent of the Castle Rock School District in 2019, following a 40-year career in education in Oregon.

Aufdermauer had previously served on the School District’s Policy Committee and is the President and CEO of the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce.

Interviews to replace the departing Coon were held on January 6 and Aufdermauer will serve for the duration of the term that runs through 2025.

Rhodes declared January 2023, School Board Appreciation Month, an occasion recognized by thank you banners and baked goods gifted to the board members by various students across the district.

The teachers’ unions donated $500 each to three food banks at district schools in the board members’ names in recognition of their service.

At the meeting the board also heard a presentation on the district’s local service plan with the Northwest Region Education Special District.

The special district offers a variety of services to all the school districts across Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Washington Counties.

It centralizes operations to realize economies of scale on different items of need for the school districts that would otherwise be much more costly.

The special district provides a wide array of services from specialized counseling to continuing education for teachers.

The largest portion of the special district’s budget goes towards funding technological services, like hosting servers and emergency communications systems.

The board approved the annual contract for those services, which they were required to do by state statute.

They also approved American Fidelity to administer the paid family leave plan that will come into effect on September 3, 2023, in compliance with Paid Leave Oregon Program passed into law in 2022.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.