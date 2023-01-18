ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Tillamook School Board welcomes Abbott as interim superintendent

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M57W7_0kIRIrTT00

Tillamook’s School Board welcomed new Interim Superintendent Jim Mabbott and swore in new Boardmember Justin Aufdermauer on January 9.

Mabbott is replacing Bruce Rhodes who was serving in an interim capacity following the departure of Curt Shelley in early November, while Aufdermaeur replaces the recently departed LaDonna Coon.

“I’m humbled that the board would put their confidence in me to work with the team in the district to just make the best possible environment for kids to learn and thrive,” Mabbott said after the meeting.

Mabbott comes to the position after retiring as superintendent of the Castle Rock School District in 2019, following a 40-year career in education in Oregon.

Aufdermauer had previously served on the School District’s Policy Committee and is the President and CEO of the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce.

Interviews to replace the departing Coon were held on January 6 and Aufdermauer will serve for the duration of the term that runs through 2025.

Rhodes declared January 2023, School Board Appreciation Month, an occasion recognized by thank you banners and baked goods gifted to the board members by various students across the district.

The teachers’ unions donated $500 each to three food banks at district schools in the board members’ names in recognition of their service.

At the meeting the board also heard a presentation on the district’s local service plan with the Northwest Region Education Special District.

The special district offers a variety of services to all the school districts across Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Washington Counties.

It centralizes operations to realize economies of scale on different items of need for the school districts that would otherwise be much more costly.

The special district provides a wide array of services from specialized counseling to continuing education for teachers.

The largest portion of the special district’s budget goes towards funding technological services, like hosting servers and emergency communications systems.

The board approved the annual contract for those services, which they were required to do by state statute.

They also approved American Fidelity to administer the paid family leave plan that will come into effect on September 3, 2023, in compliance with Paid Leave Oregon Program passed into law in 2022.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

Comments / 0

Related
yachatsnews.com

County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan

Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Rep. Stout removed from committees

Oregon state Rep. Brian Stout was removed from all legislative committee assignments this week, just days after a judge declined to dismiss a protective order filed by a woman who accused Stout of sexual abuse and a week after he was sworn into office. Stout, a Republican representing House District...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations

OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Ex-Tillamook police Lt. files $2.5M suit against city, police chief, others

Former Tillamook Police Department Lt. Erica Bomar officially filed suit against the City of Tillamook, its Police Chief Raymond Rau, Lt. Nickalaus Troxel, City Manager Nathan George and Human Resource Director Jamy Christensen on Jan. 11, seeking a minimum of $2.5 million for economic and noneconomic damages suffered as a result of her employment with the city and her subsequent firing, the lawsuit states.
TILLAMOOK, OR
WWEEK

Oregon Provides Hardly Any Rehab Beds for Patients With Brain Injuries. Powerful Interests Want to Keep It That Way.

It’s the phone call every parent dreads. On Oct. 15, 2017, Dan Nichols, an engineer at Boeing in Gresham, raked leaves at his Lake Oswego home. His wife, Kathryn, was inside, preparing to make dinner. The couple were empty-nesters, except for their Labradoodle, Sage. Their daughter Laura, a recent Gonzaga University graduate, lived in Seattle; their son Dave also worked as an engineer at Boeing, in Washington state.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits Has Been Occurring As A Result Of Card Skimmers

2.1 The USDA recommends that SNAP cardholders take precautions against fraud. The following is an illustration:. Theft Of Oregon EBT Benefits: Tricia Collins makes the most of a bad situation when trapped in a cheap motel. This Portland mother of a 10-year-old boy makes every dollar count since she has no reliable source of income. Her survival depends on governmental food coupons and monetary aid.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon

Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
TUALATIN, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
363
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy