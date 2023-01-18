Read full article on original website
Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly
Messi scored to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead against a Riyadh XI comprising of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
sportszion.com
Soccer transfer rumors: Amid Al Hilal’s $350M offer, Lionel Messi opts to stay at PSG, earning far less than Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo
After Cristiano Ronaldo’s blockbuster move to Al Nassr that will earn him $200 million per year, Lionel Messi was offered almost twice the amount from Al Hilal that could earn the PSG talisman a whooping $350 million per year. Al Nassr was not the only club that appeared to...
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek of his life in Saudi Arabia after record breaking deal with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally had a moment of them after hectic few days in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, following a move from Manchester United to Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo joined the Arabian club where he will bag almost $200 million per year and becomes the...
Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi
Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah combined... and several times more than Messi
The Portugal star is the highest-paid player of all time after signing for Al-Nassr this month
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Yardbarker
Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star
Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
What Manchester United fans should know about Nice under Jim Ratcliffe
Nice were considered the best-run club in France in the 2016-17 season, when they challenged for the Ligue 1 title under manager Lucien Favre, president Jean-Pierre Rivère and transfer specialist Julien Fournier. They were top of the table at Christmas, lost just four games all season – fewer than PSG – and gathered an impressive 78 points on their way to finishing third.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya
Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as late Olise stunner halts Red Devils
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Man Utd.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
BBC
Masterclass: Alessia Russo of Man Utd shows you how to be a top forward
England and Manchester United striker Alessia Russo breaks down her game in a close-range finishing masterclass, including forward runs, first touch and plenty of goalscoring. Available to UK users only.
Man Utd and Liverpool both plotted swoop for Jhon Duran before Aston Villa sealed £18m transfer for Chicago Fire star
MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool were both weighing up a move for Jhon Duran before Aston Villa made their move. The 19-year-old forward completed an £18million switch to the Midlands from MLS side Chicago Fire on this week. SunSport exclusively revealed in October that United and Liverpool were ready to...
Jadon Sancho returns to Man Utd first-team training after England winger went to Holland on Erik ten Hag’s advice
JADON SANCHO has returned to Manchester United first-team training. The Red Devils star, 22, has been working to a personal training plan that was set out by Erik ten Hag in November. He jetted off to Holland during the World Cup and linked up with coaches Ten Hag had previously...
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
Arsenal agree deal for Poland international Jakub Kiwior
Arsenal are close to concluding a deal for Spezia and Poland defender Jakub Kiwior for a fee in the region of €20m.
Liverpool sign Angel City midfielder Miri Taylor
Liverpool have completed the signing of Miri Taylor from Angel City.
90min
