What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.

1 DAY AGO