Related
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
The Associated Press

Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi

Grimacing in pain from his bruised cheekbone, Cristiano Ronaldo steadied himself before scoring from the penalty spot for his first goal in Saudi Arabia against a Paris Saint-Germain team featuring old foe Lionel Messi. Messi had already scored early in Thursday’s exhibition game when Ronaldo was flattened boxing-match style by...
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Yardbarker

Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
The Guardian

What Manchester United fans should know about Nice under Jim Ratcliffe

Nice were considered the best-run club in France in the 2016-17 season, when they challenged for the Ligue 1 title under manager Lucien Favre, president Jean-Pierre Rivère and transfer specialist Julien Fournier. They were top of the table at Christmas, lost just four games all season – fewer than PSG – and gathered an impressive 78 points on their way to finishing third.
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya

Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
90min

90min

