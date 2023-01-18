ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techxplore.com

Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change

Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
AUSTIN, TX
wasteadvantagemag.com

International: Green Pearls of Wisdom From the World’s Most Sustainable Countries

There is simply no hiding that our planet is under great pressure. From rising sea levels to increasingly warmer temperatures across the globe, climate change is having a serious impact on the well-being of our environment. In this respect, governments around the world are taking action to limit damages to our surroundings. The UK, for instance, has already begun its race towards a legally binding net zero target, which must be reached by 2050. To start with, and to stay on track, Britain has to halve its emissions by 2030.
CNBC

Bank of America CEO says new ESG rules are needed to reboot capitalism

Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that current efforts to produce a set of official global standards on ESG issues were vital to "align capitalism with what society wants from it." Asked by CNBC's Karen Tso at the World Economic Forum in Davos whether stakeholder capitalism needed...
The Hill

China’s hidden hold on the West’s national security supply chain

A key lesson learned from the COVID pandemic is how important the international supply chain is to national security. Whether it was personal protective equipment (PPE) for the health care system, or microchips for car production, or the food system, shortages from suppliers abroad led to widespread disruption across the U.S. and its Western allies.…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Leap, a leading energy market access provider, has once again been recognized on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach net-zero. This is Leap’s fourth consecutive year on the list, having been selected as Cleantech 100 Early Stage Company of the Year in 2020 and included on the Global Cleantech 100 list in 2021 and 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005551/en/ Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
accessinternational.media

Dinolift recognised for sustainability efforts

Dinolift has been awarded a silver level rating for sustainability following an assessment carried out by sustainability experts EcoVadis. The Finland-based access equipment manufacturer participated in an evaluation last year, in which the company’s sustainability management system was reviewed, with environment, labor & human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement all key criteria that EcoVadis assessed.
Futurism

Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel

In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
US News and World Report

Oil Production Picking up in Second-Largest U.S. Shale Field

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil production in South Texas, home of the second largest U.S. shale field, is expected to rise as much as 4% this year, as higher prices spur more drilling and as U.S. crude exports set new records. Output in the Eagle Ford shale field tanked in...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Schneider Electric in Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for 12th Year in a Row

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has earned a spot on Corporate Knights’ 2023 Global 100 list of Most Sustainable Corporations in the world for the 12 th time in a row. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005955/en/ Schneider Electric in Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for 12th year in a row (Photo: Business Wire)
scaffoldmag.com

Volvo CE debuts its first electric compactor

Set to debut at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, the DD25 Electric asphalt compactor is Volvo CE’s first electric machine produced specifically for the company’s road segment. Volvo CE designed the compact double-drum compactor for small-scale compaction projects including street repairs and patching, parking lots, driveways, municipalities and rental houses. Dr....

