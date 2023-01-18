Read full article on original website
Related
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
wasteadvantagemag.com
International: Green Pearls of Wisdom From the World’s Most Sustainable Countries
There is simply no hiding that our planet is under great pressure. From rising sea levels to increasingly warmer temperatures across the globe, climate change is having a serious impact on the well-being of our environment. In this respect, governments around the world are taking action to limit damages to our surroundings. The UK, for instance, has already begun its race towards a legally binding net zero target, which must be reached by 2050. To start with, and to stay on track, Britain has to halve its emissions by 2030.
PV Tech
‘A significant moment for European solar manufacturers’: EU unveils Green Deal Industrial Plan
Following months of discussion and encouragement from the European solar industry, the EU has announced a multi-pronged scheme to drive renewable energy and clean technology development, with the aim of putting the European market at the forefront of the global energy transition. The announcement has the potential to prove a...
How to speed up the transition to green energy, according to leaders at Davos
Leaders at Davos say we need to pull the "lever" of government policy and give more incentives to switch to green energy.
emsnow.com
Supply Chain Collaboration Key to Making Chip Industry More Sustainable: Takeaways From SEMICON Europa 2022
Coming in the wake of the COP27, the Smart and Green Manufacturing Summit at SEMICON Europa 2022 (Munich, 15-17 November) had a timely focus on the semiconductor industry’s contribution to meeting the United Nations’ target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. However, in an...
Japan Makes Controversial Decision to Dump Over 1,000,000 tons of Radioactive Water into The Sea
Japan has announced plans to dump more than 1 million tons of radioactive water into the sea this year resulting from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. For 12 years, workers have pumped water into the ruins of the facility to keep the debris from overheating and causing further damage.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
CNBC
Bank of America CEO says new ESG rules are needed to reboot capitalism
Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said Wednesday that current efforts to produce a set of official global standards on ESG issues were vital to "align capitalism with what society wants from it." Asked by CNBC's Karen Tso at the World Economic Forum in Davos whether stakeholder capitalism needed...
China’s hidden hold on the West’s national security supply chain
A key lesson learned from the COVID pandemic is how important the international supply chain is to national security. Whether it was personal protective equipment (PPE) for the health care system, or microchips for car production, or the food system, shortages from suppliers abroad led to widespread disruption across the U.S. and its Western allies.…
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said.
What does ESG mean? Two business scholars explain what environmental, social and governance standards and principles are
Most marriage and health studies have focused on married men and women. But more recent studies examine relationships in which partners have the same gender identity, the same biological sex and who are gender diverse.
Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Leap, a leading energy market access provider, has once again been recognized on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach net-zero. This is Leap’s fourth consecutive year on the list, having been selected as Cleantech 100 Early Stage Company of the Year in 2020 and included on the Global Cleantech 100 list in 2021 and 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005551/en/ Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
Greta Thunberg on Abu Dhabi's oil chief leading COP28 climate summit: 'Completely ridiculous'
The UAE, one of the world's top oil producers, will host the U.N.-led climate summit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2023. Adnoc CEO Sultan al-Jaber has spoken about the need for climate action, saying that the UAE has "a clear sense of responsibility and a great sense of urgency" in that direction.
accessinternational.media
Dinolift recognised for sustainability efforts
Dinolift has been awarded a silver level rating for sustainability following an assessment carried out by sustainability experts EcoVadis. The Finland-based access equipment manufacturer participated in an evaluation last year, in which the company’s sustainability management system was reviewed, with environment, labor & human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement all key criteria that EcoVadis assessed.
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
US News and World Report
Oil Production Picking up in Second-Largest U.S. Shale Field
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil production in South Texas, home of the second largest U.S. shale field, is expected to rise as much as 4% this year, as higher prices spur more drilling and as U.S. crude exports set new records. Output in the Eagle Ford shale field tanked in...
Schneider Electric in Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for 12th Year in a Row
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has earned a spot on Corporate Knights’ 2023 Global 100 list of Most Sustainable Corporations in the world for the 12 th time in a row. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005955/en/ Schneider Electric in Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for 12th year in a row (Photo: Business Wire)
scaffoldmag.com
Volvo CE debuts its first electric compactor
Set to debut at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023, the DD25 Electric asphalt compactor is Volvo CE’s first electric machine produced specifically for the company’s road segment. Volvo CE designed the compact double-drum compactor for small-scale compaction projects including street repairs and patching, parking lots, driveways, municipalities and rental houses. Dr....
Revealed: more than 90% of rainforest carbon offsets by biggest provider are worthless, analysis shows
Investigation into Verra carbon standard finds most are ‘phantom credits’ and may worsen global heating
Comments / 0