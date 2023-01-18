ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skipping Pretty Woman in Austin Would Be A Big Mistake – Huge.

There have been many adaptations of films made into musicals. Of course, there are the popular ones we’ve all heard of like The Producers, Beetlejuice, Hairspray, and Moulin Rouge. There are even decent musicals based on newer films like Legally Blonde, Waitress, and Mean Girls. But sometimes the non-musical movies made into Broadway shows are a big miss. Pretty Woman, however, is not one of those.
Michael Lehrer Dies: Second City Alum Was 44

Michael Lehrer, a sketch, improv and stand-up performer whose credits included The Second City, has died of complications of ALS. He was 44. Lehrer kept performing even after his 2017 diagnosis, appearing in Austin, Texas clubs in a wheelchair. He talked openly about his struggles with the disease on stage and on the comedy podcast Kill Tony. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Edward R. Pressman Dies: Prolific 'Wall Street', 'American Psycho' & 'Badlands' Producer Was 79 Related Story Bruce Gowers Dies: Groundbreaking Music Video Director Of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Was 82 Lehrer was selected as a New Face...
ZZ Top Rocks Belton, Texas One Final Time

ZZ Top has been rocking Texas since the 1960s. Shows as good as theirs don’t come around like this very often, and soon never again. The Raw Whisky Tour will be the final ride for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. You can experience the show for yourself in Belton at the Bell County Expo.
Rodeo Austin announces 2023 concert lineup

AUSTIN, Texas — Get your cowboy hats and boots ready, Austin! Rodeo Austin has announced its 2023 main stage concert lineup. This year, Austin's rodeo will run from Friday, March 10, through Saturday, March 25. Last year's rodeo was reportedly the most attended event of the year in Austin.
Rodeo Austin Has Announced Its Entertainment Lineup

We always hear about Rodeo Houston and San Antonio Livestock show entertainment lineup. However, Rodeo Austin also has a fantastic and eclectic music lineup and usually gets overlooked.: Rodeo Austin takes place after both San Antonio and Houston's events and runs from. March 10th - 25th. See the full entertainment...
Seeking Justice for the Killing of Alex Gonzales

Time is running out for Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon to discipline Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato, the officers involved in one of the more troubling police killings of recent years – the 2021 shooting death of Alex Gonzales. A Travis County grand jury declined to prosecute the officers in late December; by the terms of APD's employment contract with the police union, the chief has until Jan. 26 to take action. "Part of the process includes a presentation of the investigative findings to the Community Police Review Commission," Chacon told us via a spokesperson. "It will take place this month before the deadline. Once the commission has reviewed the investigation and provided feedback, the investigation will conclude."
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX

Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
