Time is running out for Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon to discipline Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato, the officers involved in one of the more troubling police killings of recent years – the 2021 shooting death of Alex Gonzales. A Travis County grand jury declined to prosecute the officers in late December; by the terms of APD's employment contract with the police union, the chief has until Jan. 26 to take action. "Part of the process includes a presentation of the investigative findings to the Community Police Review Commission," Chacon told us via a spokesperson. "It will take place this month before the deadline. Once the commission has reviewed the investigation and provided feedback, the investigation will conclude."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO