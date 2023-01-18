ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Kentucky Basketball Family Today

The Kentucky basketball family lost a Wildcats mainstay on Wednesday. In a statement from John Calipari, the UK coach confirmed the loss of trainer Chris Simmons, whom he had a long-running relationship with: "Chris Simmons, our trainer at Memphis who came w/ me here, passed away," Coach Cal ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023

The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
ALABAMA STATE
The Game Haus

2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: January 18

The NCAA Tournament is one of the best events of the year. College basketball fans are looking forward to it even before the season begins. Who could make “The Big Dance” this season? Here is the 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: January 18. Note: May have to zoom. Automatic...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville

New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Kentucky 85, Georgia 71

Below are game notes from Kentucky's 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena:  Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 12-6 on the season, 3-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia is 13-5, 3-2 in league play. Kentucky holds a 131-27 advantage in the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson

KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
ATHENS, GA
Newberry Observer

Lady Bulldogs lose two in region

NEWBERRY — The girls’ basketball teams of both Ninety Six and Saluda High Schools handed Newberry High School losses last week to begin regional play. On a road trip to Ninety Six last Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats went on a 20-to-5 second quarter run to lift them to the 57-40 victory.
NEWBERRY, SC
The Spun

Sports World Calling For Major Head Coach's Firing

Just last year, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann signed a contract extension, inking him with the school through the 2027-28 season. But less than a year later, fans are already calling for his firing. Wednesday night, Ohio State lost its fifth game in a row, falling to Nebraska on the ...
COLUMBUS, OH

