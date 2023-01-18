Read full article on original website
No. 1 class of 2024 OT names top schools
Elite offensive tackle recruit Kam Pringle, who is ranked as the No. 1 player at his position in the class of 2024, named his top six schools. Pringle is ranked as the top recruit in South Carolina. Pringle plans to commit on Jan. 22. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle is...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
CJ Fredrick Arises as Kentucky's On-Court Captain: 'CJ Leads, Man, He Just Leads.'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Of the many things that Kentucky basketball was lacking across the first half of the regular season, an on-court leader was blatantly one of them. As Gonzaga, Missouri and Alabama all ran rampant over the Wildcats in their respective home gyms (or at least their home ...
Sports World Praying For Kentucky Basketball Family Today
The Kentucky basketball family lost a Wildcats mainstay on Wednesday. In a statement from John Calipari, the UK coach confirmed the loss of trainer Chris Simmons, whom he had a long-running relationship with: "Chris Simmons, our trainer at Memphis who came w/ me here, passed away," Coach Cal ...
Possible destinations for 5-star QB Jaden Rashada after break with Florida
Pittsburgh (Calif.) High 247Sports quarterback Jaden Rashada will no longer be playing his college football at Florida, as 247Sports' Brandon Huffman reports the five-star passer has officially filed for a release of the Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators in December. Assuming Florida grants Rashada his eventual release,...
247Sports
College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023
The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: January 18
The NCAA Tournament is one of the best events of the year. College basketball fans are looking forward to it even before the season begins. Who could make “The Big Dance” this season? Here is the 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: January 18. Note: May have to zoom. Automatic...
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
College Football Analyst Names Country's No. 1 Available Transfer
Most highly regarded players who entered the college football transfer portal have committed to a new school before the winter window closes Wednesday. However, several players have yet to choose a new destination. Some are capable of making a notable impact at a different school. Brad Crawford of ...
ESPN overhauled Bracketology for 2023 March Madness following major conference upsets
After several major conference upsets, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi revealed his latest bracketology for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. There was major movement, including Kentucky being out of the field of 68, as in, Lunardi’s first team out of the bracket. The last team in is New Mexico while Kansas established itself as the No. 1 overall seed.
Game Notes: Kentucky 85, Georgia 71
Below are game notes from Kentucky's 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena: Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 12-6 on the season, 3-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Georgia is 13-5, 3-2 in league play. Kentucky holds a 131-27 advantage in the ...
The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson
KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves Post 85-71 Win Over Georgia
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe and guards Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 85-71 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena. Tshiebwe hauled in a career-high 37 points and 24 rebounds, sparking the second-half run that propelled ...
Lady Bulldogs lose two in region
NEWBERRY — The girls’ basketball teams of both Ninety Six and Saluda High Schools handed Newberry High School losses last week to begin regional play. On a road trip to Ninety Six last Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats went on a 20-to-5 second quarter run to lift them to the 57-40 victory.
Sports World Calling For Major Head Coach's Firing
Just last year, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann signed a contract extension, inking him with the school through the 2027-28 season. But less than a year later, fans are already calling for his firing. Wednesday night, Ohio State lost its fifth game in a row, falling to Nebraska on the ...
Where Florida's 2023 recruiting class finished in final On3 rankings
The Florida Gators already signed the bulk of its 2023 recruiting class, and the haul is looking even better than expected after On3 provided its last update to its independent rankings, the On300. Ten of Florida’s signees cracked the top 300 and five players made it into the top 100....
2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11
Alabama maintained its stranglehold on the conference, but where did the other teams land?
Kentucky Offers 2024 5-Star Small Forward Naasir Cunningham
After missing out on one 5-star talent in the 2024 class earlier this week, Kentucky is making moves after another desired prospect. Naasir Cunningham — a 6-foot-7, 170-pound small forward out of West Orange, N.J., — announced on Wednesday afternoon that he has received an offer from the ...
4-star DL Champ Thompson updates his top schools
Four-star defensive line recruit Champ Thompson has named his top seven schools. Champ Thompson considers Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Ole Miss, and Penn State to be his top schools. Thompson is a member of the class of 2024. The four-star defensive lineman visited Georgia and Clemson during...
