CNBC
China's economy will be 'on fire' in the second half of 2023, StanChart chairman says
The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023-Refinitiv data
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chinese companies are expected to report their highest earnings growth in five years, Refinitiv data shows, as economic reopening after COVID lockdowns and accommodative monetary policy raise hopes for higher profits.
Malaysia central bank surprises by holding key rate at 2.75%
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank on Thursday unexpectedly kept its benchmark interest rate (MYINTR=ECI) unchanged, signalling worries about economic growth after four consecutive rate hikes last year.
Japan marks record trade deficit on soaring energy imports
TOKYO (AP) — Japan recorded a record high trade deficit for 2022 of 19.97 trillion yen ($156 billion) as energy imports surged, the Finance Ministry said Thursday. The deficit was the biggest since Japan began keeping comparable records in 1979, the ministry said. Both imports and exports jumped to...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, offering some comfort to the Bank of England, but the pressure on households remained intense as food and drink prices rose at the fastest pace since 1977.
U.S. firms pessimistic about economic growth this year, Fed survey shows
Jan 18 (Reuters) - There were some encouraging signs U.S. inflation pressures and labor shortages were easing, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday, but economic activity was tepid as the central bank's actions weigh on growth.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
U.S. retail sales post biggest drop in a year; inflation retreating
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, pulled down by declines in purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, putting consumer spending and the overall economy on a weaker growth path heading into 2023.
U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods.
investing.com
Fed Reaches End Game as U.S. Data Disappoints Yet Again
In what is yet another disappointing set of US activity data, retail sales fell 1.1% month-on-month in December, worse than the -0.9% figure the market was expecting. Meanwhile, November's contraction of -0.6% was revised to an even weaker -1% MoM print. The damage was widespread with 11 of the 14...
Asian markets rise after Wall St losses amid recession fears
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday after Wall Street losses deepened as worries grow that the U.S. economy is headed for recession. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Seoul declined. Oil prices gained. Traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks might be willing...
Foreign holdings of Treasuries rise in November led by Japan -data
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries held by foreigners rose in November for the first time in three months, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday, as the decline in yields enhanced the allure of government debt for investors.
Mortgage rates plunge to lowest level since September
The average long-term mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.15% from 6.33% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.56%. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation. The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year...
China's trade tumbles sharply in Dec, clouds 2023 growth outlook
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's exports tumbled 9.9% in December from a year earlier, while imports shrank 7.5%, customs data showed on Friday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to fall 10.0 after a 8.7% drop in November due to weakening global demand.
msn.com
Dow drops over 600 points, posts worst day of year after weak economic data, hawkish Fed remarks erase inflation cheer
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply lower on Wednesday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index booking their worst day in over a month, after data on falling retail sales in the holiday shopping season raised concerns that consumer spending and economic growth are losing momentum as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.
U.S. producer prices fall more than expected in December
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices fell more than expected in December as the costs of energy products and food declined, offering more evidence that inflation was receding.
