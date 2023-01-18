Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Why car sales are falling in the U.S.
GM has reclaimed its title as America's top carmaker. A year after Toyota topped the domestic car sales charts — the first time a foreign company did that — Detroit returned to the top of the heap. But the victory comes during a tough year for the U.S. auto industry. "Supply chain issues, high interest rates, and low inventory meant that 2022 was a difficult year for car sales," Jalopnik reports. In fact, when all the sales are tallied up, 2022 might end up being the worst year for American car sales in more than a decade: Roughly 13.7 million...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
Ford Plant Halted in Virginia Over Concerns About China
This article is republished from Virginia Mercury original article. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration halted efforts to site a Ford battery plant in Virginia late last year over concerns about Chinese Communist Party influence. Speaking to reporters after the annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, Youngkin said his administration...
torquenews.com
Tesla Exports Hundreds of Model 3 and Model Y to Thailand - What This Means for Tesla
We see a picture of hundreds of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles getting ready to ship to Thailand. Why this is important for Tesla. We see several hundred Model 3 and Model Y vehicles getting ready for export to Thailand. This is happening just over one month ago when orders for Tesla's vehicles opened up for the first time there.
Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models
To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology such as fuel cells and electric motors.
Used cars are finally getting cheaper. Tesla's Model 3 and these 9 models are seeing the biggest price drops.
Secondhand Toyota RAV4s and Ford Mustangs have become thousands of dollars cheaper in just the last few months as used car prices fall.
The most and least reliable cars you can buy in 2023, according to Consumer Reports
Toyota makes the most reliable new car you can buy, while Ford makes the least dependable one, according to Consumer Reports. See the list here.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
torquenews.com
Toyota Hybrids See Largest Jump In Used Value - Tesla Model 3 Sees Big Drop
A new study shows that over the past 12 months, used Toyota hybrids and plug-in hybrids are increasing in value. By contrast, the Tesla Model 3 has seen the largest decline in value. A new study conducted by iSeeCars analyzing the prices of used vehicles in America over the past...
Startup Britishvolt calls in administrators in blow to UK's EV battery hopes
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britishvolt, the UK startup which struggled to raise funds for an major electric vehicle battery factory in northern England, filed for administration on Tuesday in a blow to the country's hopes of building a home-grown battery industry.
US News and World Report
Nissan-Renault Deal on Alliance Could Come as Early as Feb. 1 - Source
PARIS (Reuters) - A deal between French carmaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan could be announced as early as Feb. 1 as months of negotiations on how to reshape their alliance progress, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The deal would see Renault cut its stake in...
insideevs.com
XPeng Cuts Prices In China By Up To 13 Percent, EV Price War Is On
Tesla's move to drop prices of all its models in the US and the Model 3 and Model Y in its biggest overseas markets – China and Europe – is beginning to have a ripple effect on the EV market. We've already seen prices of used Tesla vehicles...
Industrial Distribution
Honda Marks 30 Million Vehicle Production Milestone in the U.S.
After 40 years of manufacturing automobiles in the U.S., Honda today marked the 30 million vehicle production milestone at the company's auto manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Ohio. Honda began production of the Honda Accord at the Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) in Ohio on November 1, 1982, the...
Comments / 0