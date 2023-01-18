ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023

The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023

The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville

New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
Reactions after Kansas State's 83-82 overtime win against Kansas

In crunch time, Keyontae Johnson wanted the basketball. Scratch that. Johnson demanded the ball in the closing stretch of Tuesday’s game at Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams’ stars between Kansas and Kansas State were go-to players in the final 10 minutes of the intrastate battle in front of a national audience. When it came to the halfcourt, K-State knew it wanted the ball in Johnson’s hands.
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer

Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson

KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’

Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami

Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
