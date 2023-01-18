Read full article on original website
Related
Possible destinations for 5-star QB Jaden Rashada after break with Florida
Pittsburgh (Calif.) High 247Sports quarterback Jaden Rashada will no longer be playing his college football at Florida, as 247Sports' Brandon Huffman reports the five-star passer has officially filed for a release of the Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators in December. Assuming Florida grants Rashada his eventual release,...
Top247 linebacker returns to Tennessee after including Vols in top five
A highly ranked Class of 2024 linebacker returned to Tennessee last weekend for the Vols' first junior day of the year.
Alabama linebacker enters transfer portal Tuesday evening. Will Golding make a move?
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entered the transfer portal on Tuesday evening and that has the attention of Ole Miss fans. Why? Because it was newly-hired Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding who recruited Kennedy to Tuscaloosa and coached his position on the field. Kennedy was mostly a special teams stalwart...
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 1 2024 defensive lineman Eddrick Houston
The USC coaching staff has hit the state of Georgia hard over the last few weeks with offers, including the No. 1 defensive lineman and 2024 five-star Composite Buford (GA) recruit Eddrick Houston on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Houston is rated the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1...
247Sports
College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023
The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023
The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
Reactions after Kansas State's 83-82 overtime win against Kansas
In crunch time, Keyontae Johnson wanted the basketball. Scratch that. Johnson demanded the ball in the closing stretch of Tuesday’s game at Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams’ stars between Kansas and Kansas State were go-to players in the final 10 minutes of the intrastate battle in front of a national audience. When it came to the halfcourt, K-State knew it wanted the ball in Johnson’s hands.
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer
Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson
KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down backs on Husker roster
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down the status of the running back room heading into the spring.
Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’
Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
NFL Divisional Round Picks: Giants At Eagles
Brady Quinn and Pete Prisco join Tommy Tran to share their picks for the Divisional Round matchup between the Giants and Eagles.
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami
Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0